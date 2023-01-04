Moody's downgrades Times China Holdings Limited's ratings to Ca/C; outlook negative

Hong Kong, January 04, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Times China Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1 and the company's senior unsecured rating to C from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Times China's high likelihood of default and our expectation of weak recovery prospects for the company's creditors, given its weak operating performance and limited ability to service its upcoming offshore debt maturity," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Times China announced on 30 December 2022 that it expects to suspend its offshore debt payments [1]. The expected non-repayment reflects the company's weak liquidity and constrained financial flexibility. The suspension of payments could also trigger a default on its scheduled debt repayment obligations and accelerate the repayment of the company's other debt obligations.

The company's operating performance is weak, as its contracted sales significantly decreased by 56% during the first 11 months in 2022 to RMB38.2 billion compared with the same period in 2021. The company will have to rely on asset disposals or investments from potential investors to generate funds to service its debt. The company would also have to enter into a debt restructuring process with its creditors. However, such activities entail high execution risk with uncertain recovery prospects for its creditors.

Times China's senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Times China's claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered Times China's weak liquidity and financial management, and concentrated ownership by its key shareholders, Shum Chiu Hung and his wife, who jointly held a 62.74% stake as of the end of December 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could further downgrade Times China's CFR if recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Times China repays its maturing debt obligations and materially improves its liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Guangdong province, Times China Holdings Limited is a property developer that focuses on mass-market housing. As of the end of 2021, the company's land bank totaled around 19.9 million square meters across 17 cities in Guangdong and major provincial cities such as Changsha, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Times China's announcement filed on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong 30-Dec-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chen Chen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

