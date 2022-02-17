Moody's downgrades Times China's ratings to B1/B2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Times China Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, and its senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Times China's reduced liquidity buffer due to weakened funding access and continued cash spending on urban redevelopment projects (URPs)," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Moody's also expects Times China's contracted sales will decline and further pressure its key credit metrics, which will no longer support its previous Ba3 CFR.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Times China's operating and financial performance will deteriorate in the next 12-18 months amid the challenging business environment," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates Times China's cash balance has declined notably as of the end of 2021 due to its continued spending on URPs and slowed cash collection from property sales, leading to a reduced liquidity buffer. Moody's also anticipates that the company's unrestricted cash to short-term debt coverage ratio would decline to below 1.5x at the end of 2021 from 2.0x at the end of June 2021. In addition, Moody's believes that part of such cash is kept at the project level and cannot be mobilized immediately to service the company's debt when needed.

Times China relies heavily on bond markets for funding, which accounted for 59% of its total debt as of June 2021. In particular, the company has around USD682 million in offshore bonds and RMB7.4 billion in onshore bonds becoming puttable or maturing before the end of June 2023. It will likely not be able to raise sizable new bonds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debt in the next 6-12 months, given its weakened funding access. Nevertheless, Times China's liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects company's cash holdings and operating cash flow is sufficient to cover its committed land payments and maturing debt in the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects Times China will use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debts, but the repayment will constrain the funding available for operation.

Moody's forecasts that Times China's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by its diminished saleable resources and weak homebuyer confidence. The drop in contracted sales will weaken the company's financial profile and reduce its operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. The company's contracted sales fell 5% in 2021 from the previous year.

Moody's projects Times China's interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest coverage, will slip to 2.1x-2.2x over the next 12-18 months, from 2.5x for the 12 months ended June 2021. The decline will be driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit margins, as the company will likely offer price discounts to accelerate sales. On the other hand, Moody's forecasts that the company's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/debt, will stay around 60%-65% over the same period, given the expected debt reduction. These credit metrics position the company's CFR at B1.

Times China's B1 CFR reflects the company's leading market position in Guangdong province and its good property development track record.

At the same time, the B1 CFR is constrained by the company's geographic concentration in Guangdong province and increasing exposure to its joint venture (JV) businesses, which lowers corporate transparency over its credit metrics.

Times China's B2 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR, reflecting the risk of structural subordination. Most of Times China's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

As for environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered Times China's increased JV exposure, which reduces its corporate transparency over its credit metrics.

Moody's has also considered Times China's concentrated ownership by its key shareholders, Shum Chiu Hung and his wife, who jointly held a 61.64% stake as of the end of June 2021. Moody's has also considered the company's adherence to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China on related-party transactions, and the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the company's nine-member board, which provides management oversight. The independent nonexecutive directors also chair the company's audit and remuneration committees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Times China's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; or if its operating cash flow declines materially due to falling property sales.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x or unrestricted cash/short-term debt below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could also increase if the contingent liabilities associated with Times China's JVs or the likelihood of the company providing funding support to its JVs increases significantly.

On the other hand, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Times China strengthens its funding access, liquidity and credit metrics.

Credit metrics that would indicate a stable rating outlook include unrestricted cash/short-term debt above 1.25x and EBIT/interest coverage above 2.5x, both on a sustained basis.

A significant reduction in the contingent liabilities associated with the company's joint ventures (JVs) would also be positive for the ratings. This could arise from its reduced usage of its JVs or material improvement in the financial strength of its JV projects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Guangdong province, Times China Holdings Limited is a property developer that focuses on meeting end-user demand for mass-market housing. As of 30 June 2021, it had 145 property projects across 12 cities in Guangdong and in major provincial cities such as Changsha, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou. The company's land bank totaled around 21.66 million square meters as of 30 June 2021.

