Moody's downgrades Titan's ratings, including secured notes to Ca; outlook is stable

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Titan International, Inc. ("Titan"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD and the senior secured rating to Ca from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrades reflect expectations for challenging industry conditions through 2020 to pressure Titan's earnings and cash flow, resulting in the company's capital structure remaining unsustainable with excessive financial leverage above 10x debt/EBITDA likely into 2021 and a weak liquidity profile reliant on external and alternative funding sources. Titan's underperformance in 2019 relative to Moody's expectations has positioned the company weakly to withstand the significant drop in end market demand expected for 2020. Accordingly, Moody's believes the prospects for a debt restructuring of some type to be very elevated, with expected recovery for the senior secured notes to be in a range around 30%.

Moody's expects Titan to pursue various cost saving actions to mitigate the earnings decline. However, credit metrics will likely remain very weak for a period of time, including expectations for negative free cash flow for 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Titan's position as a key supplier to cyclical, yet essential end markets provides the company with the opportunity to execute an operational turnaround for when demand recovers.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Titan's ratings reflect the company's very high financial leverage, exposure to cyclical end markets and customer concentration, and weak liquidity profile characterized by historically low cash balances and need for alternate sources of liquidity. Titan's debt/EBITDA rose to 15x at the end of 2019 following significant earnings decline due to both softer industry conditions impacted by weather and trade as well as operational challenges relating to increased steel purchasing costs. Moody's expects Titan's earnings will remain pressured through 2020 with negative EBITA margins as the company's top line declines significantly, especially in its Earthmoving/Construction segment. Despite various cost savings initiatives being undertaken by the company, Moody's expects leverage will remain well above 10x debt/EBITDA into 2021.

Titan's operating performance is heavily dependent on demand for new farm and construction equipment and is concentrated with several large customers, although Titan maintains long-standing relationships with as a key supplier of tires and wheels. Moody's expects Titan's revenues to decline by around 20% in 2020 with steep declines for new equipment somewhat offset by the aftermarket component of the company's business.

Titan's SGL-4 liquidity rating reflects the expectation for Titan to maintain a very modest cash balance relative to its size, negative free cash flow for 2020 and the company's continued reliance on asset sales and other divestments. During 2019, Titan's liquidity was impacted by about $72 million in cash payments related to the Voltyre-Prom put option settlement, requiring the company to utilize a combination of borrowings under its $125 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit facility and about $30 million in non-core asset sales. Moody's expects Titan to execute another approximately $20 to $50 million in non-core asset sales and other alternate sources during the near-term to support its liquidity and to offset Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow in 2020 and a likely contraction in the company's availability under its ABL as declining production reduces its borrowing base. Completing additional asset sales during the current economic environment could prove difficult, in Moody's view.

From a governance perspective, Titan's financial policy in terms of acquisitions or shareholder returns is constrained by the company's elevated leverage profile. Moody's expects Titan to continue to undertake divestitures to generate liquidity and repay revolver borrowings when possible. Moody's views environmental risk to Titan's credit profile to be manageable. The company is exposed to environmental risks through its manufacturing processes and handling of hazardous waste material. Given the nature of its products, Titan is not directly exposed to emission requirements for equipment used in agriculture or construction although its major customers face certain regulations.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, with deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating an extensive credit shock, including the construction and agriculture equipment sector. Weakness in Titan's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Titan demonstrates an improving liquidity profile highlighted by a higher cash balance, reduced reliance on the revolving credit facility and sustainable positive free cash flow generation. Metrics that could support a higher rating include debt/EBITDA sustained below 9x and EBITA/interest expense approaching 1x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings continue to decline, causing further weakness in liquidity including increased cash consumption and revolver usage such that default risk rises further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, Titan (NYSE: TWI) is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products for off-highway vehicles. The company serves end markets in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer industries. Titan sells its products directly to OEMs as well as in the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and distributions centers. The company produces tires primarily under the Titan and Goodyear brand names. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, Titan reported about $1.4 billion of revenue.

