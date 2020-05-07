Moody's downgrades Titan's ratings, including secured notes to Ca; outlook is stable

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
its ratings for Titan International, Inc. ("Titan"),
including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from
Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD and the senior secured rating to Ca from Caa2.
The outlook is stable.
The downgrades reflect expectations for challenging industry conditions
through 2020 to pressure Titan's earnings and cash flow, resulting
in the company's capital structure remaining unsustainable with
excessive financial leverage above 10x debt/EBITDA likely into 2021 and
a weak liquidity profile reliant on external and alternative funding sources.
Titan's underperformance in 2019 relative to Moody's expectations
has positioned the company weakly to withstand the significant drop in
end market demand expected for 2020. Accordingly, Moody's
believes the prospects for a debt restructuring of some type to be very
elevated, with expected recovery for the senior secured notes to
be in a range around 30%.
Moody's expects Titan to pursue various cost saving actions to mitigate
the earnings decline. However, credit metrics will likely
remain very weak for a period of time, including expectations for
negative free cash flow for 2020.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Titan's position
as a key supplier to cyclical, yet essential end markets provides
the company with the opportunity to execute an operational turnaround
for when demand recovers.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Titan's ratings reflect the company's very high financial
leverage, exposure to cyclical end markets and customer concentration,
and weak liquidity profile characterized by historically low cash balances
and need for alternate sources of liquidity. Titan's debt/EBITDA
rose to 15x at the end of 2019 following significant earnings decline
due to both softer industry conditions impacted by weather and trade as
well as operational challenges relating to increased steel purchasing
costs. Moody's expects Titan's earnings will remain
pressured through 2020 with negative EBITA margins as the company's
top line declines significantly, especially in its Earthmoving/Construction
segment. Despite various cost savings initiatives being undertaken
by the company, Moody's expects leverage will remain well
above 10x debt/EBITDA into 2021.
Titan's operating performance is heavily dependent on demand for
new farm and construction equipment and is concentrated with several large
customers, although Titan maintains long-standing relationships
with as a key supplier of tires and wheels. Moody's expects
Titan's revenues to decline by around 20% in 2020 with steep
declines for new equipment somewhat offset by the aftermarket component
of the company's business.
Titan's SGL-4 liquidity rating reflects the expectation for
Titan to maintain a very modest cash balance relative to its size,
negative free cash flow for 2020 and the company's continued reliance
on asset sales and other divestments. During 2019, Titan's
liquidity was impacted by about $72 million in cash payments related
to the Voltyre-Prom put option settlement, requiring the
company to utilize a combination of borrowings under its $125 million
asset-based (ABL) revolving credit facility and about $30
million in non-core asset sales. Moody's expects Titan
to execute another approximately $20 to $50 million in non-core
asset sales and other alternate sources during the near-term to
support its liquidity and to offset Moody's expectation for negative
free cash flow in 2020 and a likely contraction in the company's
availability under its ABL as declining production reduces its borrowing
base. Completing additional asset sales during the current economic
environment could prove difficult, in Moody's view.
From a governance perspective, Titan's financial policy in
terms of acquisitions or shareholder returns is constrained by the company's
elevated leverage profile. Moody's expects Titan to continue
to undertake divestitures to generate liquidity and repay revolver borrowings
when possible. Moody's views environmental risk to Titan's
credit profile to be manageable. The company is exposed to environmental
risks through its manufacturing processes and handling of hazardous waste
material. Given the nature of its products, Titan is not
directly exposed to emission requirements for equipment used in agriculture
or construction although its major customers face certain regulations.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, with
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating an extensive credit shock,
including the construction and agriculture equipment sector. Weakness
in Titan's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Titan demonstrates an improving liquidity
profile highlighted by a higher cash balance, reduced reliance on
the revolving credit facility and sustainable positive free cash flow
generation. Metrics that could support a higher rating include
debt/EBITDA sustained below 9x and EBITA/interest expense approaching
1x.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings
continue to decline, causing further weakness in liquidity including
increased cash consumption and revolver usage such that default risk rises
further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, Titan (NYSE: TWI)
is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage
products for off-highway vehicles. The company serves end
markets in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and
consumer industries. Titan sells its products directly to OEMs
as well as in the aftermarket through independent distributors,
equipment dealers and distributions centers. The company produces
tires primarily under the Titan and Goodyear brand names. For the
twelve months ended March 31, 2020, Titan reported about $1.4
billion of revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
