Moody's downgrades Tivity Health's CFR to B3; outlook negative

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
27 Mar 2020
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Tivity's Heath, Inc's ("Tivity")
Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B1 and its Probability
of Default Rating to B3-PD from B1-PD. At the same
time Moody's downgraded the company's secured credit facilities to B3
(LGD4) from B1 (LGD 4). The credit facilities include a $125
million senior secured revolving credit facility, a $350
million senior secured term loan A, and a $830 million senior
secured term loan B. Moody's also downgraded Tivity's Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The rating
outlook is negative.
The downgrade reflects continued weaker than expected operating performance
at Tivity that has led to senior management turnover, weak earnings
and increasing debt to EBITDA that Moody's estimates at 4.8x
at the twelve month period ending December 31, 2019 Nutrisystem
sales fell meaningfully following Tivity's $1.3 billion
debt funded acquisition of the company in March 2019. This largely
reflects the highly competitive nature of the weight loss industry.
Moody's also expects the disruption in visitation at the company's
network of 16,000 gyms resulting from efforts to contain the spread
of the coronavirus will weaken earnings in the Tivity Health segment.
Disruptions include recommendations from federal, state and local
governments to avoid gatherings that have led to gym closures on a temporary
basis. The segment has highly variable costs, but the company's
gross profit level will fall with visitation reductions. At-home
food consumption will increase because of coronavirus containment efforts
but Moody's anticipates Nutrisystem will benefit less because of
its high price points and that competition will remain a headwind to turning
around the business. As a result Moody's expects leverage will
increase and free cash flow will decrease over the next year. Moody's
believes the earnings drag from the coronavirus on the Tivity Health segment
will abate once gyms have reopened. The anticipated drop in free
cash flow is nevertheless a credit concern because of the very high $60
million of required annual term loan amortization. Note that the
Company has pre-paid mandatory term loan amortization until March
of 2021.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tivity's financial
leverage will remain high over the next year. The negative outlook
also reflects the uncertain magnitude and duration of the earnings drag
from coronavirus containment efforts, as well as the negative effect
on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price
declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend on
some of the company's products and services once this coronavirus
crisis subsides. The outlook could be revised to stable if revenue
and earnings grow and the company is able to generate free cash flow that
is comfortably sufficient to service the company's high debt amortization.
Ratings Downgraded:
Tivity Health, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B1
Probability of Default to B3-PD from B1-PD
$125 million Gtd. senior secured revolving credit facility
expiring 2024 to B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
$350 million Gtd. senior secured term loan A due 2024 to
B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
$830 million Gtd. senior secured term loan B due 2026 to
B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
The rating outlook is negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Tivity's high financial leverage that Moody's projects
will increase to above 5x in 2020. The rating also reflects revenue
concentration that the company's Silver Sneaker program has to large health
insurance companies which reimburse it for its services. The loss
of one or more of these payors would be a material headwind to its overall
sales growth. Further, Moody's recognizes the high
level of cyclicality and seasonality from the company's Nutrisystem
business segment. Typically cash flows from Nutrisystem are stronger
in the first quarter of the year as more consumers attempt to lose weight
following the holiday season. Cash flows steadily decline throughout
the year as consumers' focus on weight loss diminishes.
The rating is supported by Tivity's leading market position in fitness
and health improvement programs for older adults, through its Silver
Sneakers brand, as well as weight management products through its
Nutrisystem brand. Silver Sneakers is a leading fitness program
specifically designed for older adults, offered through Medicare
Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. Hence, for the Silver
Sneakers program, Tivity is paid by health insurance companies that
offer Medicare Advantage programs. An increasing number of seniors
are turning 65 in the US, and are signing up and tapping into Medicare
Advantage programs. This will provide the company with good longer-term
growth potential as the pool of individuals eligible to participate in
the Silver Sneakers programs increases.
Nutrisystem provides weight management products and services in the U.S.
Under the Nutrisystem brand programs include portion-controlled
pre-packaged versions of traditional American food, as well
as digital tools, and counseling over the phone. The company
also offers the South Beach diet, which is a high protein,
low carbohydrate, keto friendly weight loss program. Both
programs offer the convenience of food that is largely ready to eat for
people on the go. That said, at about $300 per month,
these programs can also be expensive and demand for these products and
services can be negatively impacted in an economic downturn.
The downgrade to SGL-3 reflects the projected reduction in free
cash flow. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating
also reflects Moody's view that Tivity's liquidity will be adequate liquidity
in the year ahead. Moody's projects that the company will generated
positive free cash flow but still partially rely on its $125 million
secured revolving credit facility to help fund its obligations.
Social risks are a key consideration for Tivity Health as this company
is largely a health and wellness company. It sells products that
appeal to customers almost entirely due to "social" considerations.
That is, products related to losing weight and staying healthy that
help individuals fit into society and comply with social mores and customs.
Hence social factors are the primary driver of Tivity's sales,
and hence the primary reason it exists. To the extent such social
customs and mores change, it could have an impact -- positive
or negative -- on the company's sales and earnings.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Tivity's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact on Tivity
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates including if free
cash flow weakens relative to required amortization, or if Moody's
anticipates Tivity's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged
because of actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus or reductions
in discretionary consumer spending. The ratings could be downgraded
if Silver Sneakers fails to offset the loss of significant health insurance
payors with new customers. Ratings could also be downgraded if
debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x.
The ratings could be upgraded if Tivity successfully integrates Nutrisystem,
continues to increase membership at Silver Sneakers, and turns around
the Nutrisystem business including growing the membership. Additionally,
debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 5.0x and the company
would need to maintain good liquidity including generating meaningful
free cash flow relative to debt before Moody's would consider an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Based in Franklin, TN Tivity Health, Inc. is a leading
provider of fitness, health improvement and weight management programs.
Key brands include Silver Sneakers that provides fitness programs to older
adults, and Nutrisystem that provides weight management products
and services. The publicly-traded company generated approximately
$1.25 billion of annual revenue in 2019 pro forma for a
full year of Nutrisystem operations.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joanna O'Brien
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.