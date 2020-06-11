Moody's downgrades Tokyo Gas to A1; revises outlook to stable

Tokyo, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Tokyo Gas's leverage is unlikely to recover to previous levels, given the declining earnings from its core gas business and plans for debt-financed growth investments," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

Ongoing competition in the Japanese gas sector has eroded Tokyo Gas's customer base in its legacy gas utility business by about 10% over the last three years since the gas retail market was fully liberalized in 2017. These more competitive business conditions have irreversibly decreased its traditional source of steady earnings and decent margins.

Given the decline in its traditional gas business, Tokyo Gas has been expanding its non-utility investments, which entail higher business risk. The company also has an unproven or uneven track record in its investments overseas, which it is growing to comprise 25% of total profit by fiscal 2030 from 10% currently.

As part of its corporate strategy, Tokyo Gas over the next three years expects to generate JPY900 billion in cash flow from operations and spend JPY1 trillion in investments and JPY150 billion in shareholder returns. Leverage will rise, as the company finances this funding gap with JPY250 billion in debt.

As a result, Moody's expects retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt will deteriorate from the low 30%-range of the past five years to the low 20% range by the fiscal year ending March 2023 (fiscal 2022).

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the rating factors in the company's growing investments in overseas and renewable projects, which entail higher risk than its legacy domestic gas business and could raise governance concerns over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects that the majority of Tokyo Gas's cash flow is generated from its stable gas utility operations, as well as that it has a strong market position in Japan's largest metropolitan area encompassing Tokyo. Moody's expects RCF/net debt to remain in the low 20% range over the next few years.

Tokyo Gas's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded, because they are already at the same level as the Government of Japan's rating (A1 stable).

Moody's could downgrade Tokyo Gas's ratings if (1) the company continues to increase investments in competitive domestic or overseas businesses and the quality and amount of its cash flow weaken; (2) investments are debt-financed or create off-balance sheet liabilities; (3) the company continues its shareholder return policy; and (4) its credit metrics weaken, with for example RCF/net debt approaching 17%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is the largest gas company in Japan.

