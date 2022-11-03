Moody's downgrades Torrid's SGL rating to SGL-2; affirms B1 CFR

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Torrid LLC's (Torrid) speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-2 from SGL-1 and affirmed all of the company's other ratings, including the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B1 senior secured term loan rating. The outlook remains stable.

The SGL change to SGL-2 (good) from SGL-1 (very good) reflects Torrid's lower than expected cash generation and balance sheet cash. Moody's projects good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including $60-80 million of free cash flow that will cover term loan amortization requirements, nominal cash balances, ample excess revolver availability, lack of near-term maturities and a capital structure with only a springing fixed charge covenant.

The CFR, PDR and term loan rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that despite a challenging operating environment, the company will maintain moderate leverage.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Torrid LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Â…. Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Torrid's B1 CFR is supported by Moody's expectations that despite lower earnings over the next 12-18 months as a result of discounting, product cost inflation, and weakening consumer spending, Torrid will have moderate leverage and generate positive free cash flow. The credit profile also benefits from the company's good execution and differentiated position in the niche plus-sized women's apparel category with a focus on fit that drives high customer loyalty. The company has a balanced mix of store and digital sales, with e-commerce representing about 63% of revenue. The rating also reflects governance considerations, including Sycamore Partners' majority ownership, which creates a potential risk of aggressive financial policy actions. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that financial strategies will be more balanced than those of private-equity owned companies, as the risk of debt-financed dividends has diminished following the IPO.

The rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale, fashion risk, operations in the highly competitive and fragmented apparel sector, and exposure to mall traffic in about two-thirds of its stores. Moody's projects that increased promotional activity to clear excess inventory and lower consumer demand will result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing to 3x over the next 12-18 months from 2.5x as of July 31, 2022. EBITA/interest expense is expected to decline to 2.1x from 3.9x, in part driven by higher interest rates. In addition, although comparable sales had grown over 10% for several years prior to the pandemic, Torrid's track record of positive earnings and cash flow generation is relatively short. As a retailer, the company also needs to make ongoing investments in ESG factors including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for solid credit metrics and good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with increased scale and a longer-term track record of revenue and earnings growth and margin stability. A ratings upgrade would require a sustained commitment to a conservative financial policy, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0 times and EBITA/interest expense above 3.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity or earnings deteriorate for any reason or financial policies become more aggressive, including debt-financed dividend distributions. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times and EBITA/interest expense below 2.5 times.

Torrid LLC is a designer and retailer of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America, targeting women ages 25-40 that wear sizes 10-30. The company's products are sold through its e-commerce operations and over 600 company-operated retail stores. Revenue for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022 was approximately $1.3 billion. The company is publicly traded but majority-owned by funds affiliated with Sycamore Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021.

