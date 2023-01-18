Moody's downgrades TortoiseEcofin's CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TortoiseEcofin Borrower LLC's ("TortoiseEcofin") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured credit facilities to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects the sustained weakness in the company's credit metrics including its interest coverage ratio that is now below 1x. The downgrade also incorporates the rating agency's concern over TortoiseEcofin's ability to grow its revenue base amid the challenging market environment and increased risk of a US recession.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TortoiseEcofin's Caa1 CFR reflects its extremely high financial leverage, small revenue scale and weak profitability.

The company's assets under management remains well below pre-pandemic levels despite a modest recovery in 2022 supported by positive midstream energy market performance. Investor flows have also improved recently but Moody's expects the company's asset flows to remain volatile, particularly in its sustainable investing strategies which have not been immune to negative investor sentiment. TortoiseEcofin's net revenue for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2022 was a modest $68 million which is consistent with our expectations for Caa-rated asset managers. Financial leverage (debt-to-EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments) is in excess of 17x.

TortoiseEcofin has adequate liquidity but rising leverage costs has reduced interest coverage and further weakened the company's financial flexibility. On 30 September 2022, the company's liquidity consisted of approximately $47 million in cash and $34 million in investments the value of which will be volatile as they are exposed to market risk. The company's term loan ($302.8 million outstanding) does not mature for two more years (January 2025) and does not have financial covenants.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that operating performance could remain pressured over the next 12-18 months if markets remain volatile, which could further weaken cash flow and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TortoiseEcofin's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) net asset inflows result in meaningful organic growth that improve the company's asset resiliency above its rating profile; 2) financial leverage is sustained at or below 5 times debt-to-EBITDA as calculated by Moody's; or 3) operating performance returns to profitability such that GAAP pre-tax income margins are in the single-digit percentage range.

Conversely, factors that could lead to a further downgrade of TortoiseEcofin's ratings include: 1) a deterioration in the company's cash generation or liquidity profile; 2) persistent client redemptions that further weaken asset resiliency; 3) inability to refinance the term loan outstanding or financial leverage is sustained above levels expected for Caa-rated issuers; or 4) operating strategy fails to address growth limiting headwinds.

TortoiseEcofin, established in 2002, is majority owned by private equity manager, Lovell Minnick LLC. The company specializes in providing investment products and solutions focused on the US midstream and energy infrastructure sectors and social impact strategies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

