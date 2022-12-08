Moody's downgrades Tosca Services CFR to B3 from B2; outlook changed to negative

Approximately $620 million of rated debt impacted

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Tosca Services, LLC's (Tosca) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on its first lien term loan to B3 from B2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade and negative outlook reflect a weakening of credit metrics and liquidity from a challenging macro-economic environment, the loss of a US produce retailer, and unfavorable foreign exchange impact from the deterioration of the Euro.

"Deterioration in Tosca's EBITDA, while leverage has increased to fund new business opportunities, has elevated the company's credit risk profile and weakened liquidity," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Tosca Services, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tosca Services, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tosca's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's relatively small scale (revenue) against larger, rated competitors in the space, in addition to, it's high leverage breaching 7.0x and lack of free cash flow generation from growth capital expenditures. Financial results are challenged by weaker macro-economic conditions, an unfavorable foreign exchange impact from the deterioration of the Euro, and the loss of business from a US produce retailer in the first quarter of 2022 to diversify supplier concentration. Around 50% of Tosca's EBITDA is generated in Europe and the company does not have currency hedges in place to soften the negative impact on US dollar reported financial results. Free cash flow is negative due to capital spend on pallet, container, and equipment needs to serve new business wins. Therefore, funding stems from revolver borrowings, which increases the amount of debt outstanding, while EBITDA benefits of new business is generally realized over 12-24 months. Furthermore, while Tosca has initiated price increases to combat inflationary pressures, like freight and wash costs, they have not fully negated these cost increases.

The B3 CFR rating also reflects Tosca's product certification to transport perishable foods like meat, cheese, fresh produce, and eggs in the stable food and beverage end market. The company's pallets and containers offer a more ESG friendly option given their recyclability characteristics. The useful life of Tosca's products is about fifteen years, after which they can be ground up and made into new sustainable containers and pallets. The durability of these products compared to less sturdy alternatives provides a benefit to the customer in the form of less damage and waste of transported food items. In addition, Tosca's containers can be stacked and used as displays in the customers retail location providing efficiency in eliminating restacking or assembly of the products.

Tosca's liquidity profile is adequate. We forecast the company will be reliant on its revolving credit facility to fund growth capital expenditures needed to service new business wins. As of September 30, 2022, Tosca had $52 million drawn on its $125 million ABL facility and cash of around $7 million. We forecast free cash flow to be negative $58 million in 2022, and negative $28 million in 2023. Tosca may look to term out its revolver borrowings, as has been done in the past, to free up liquidity or possibly upsize its ABL capacity to around $200 million by utililizing excess collateral.

The B3 rating on the term loan, which expires 2027, is the same as the corporate family rating, since the term loan comprises most of the capital structure and the relatively smaller sized ABL does not impact notching.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is further deterioration in credit metrics or liquidity. Specifically, if debt-to-EBITDA is above 6.5x, EBITDA-to-interest expense is below 1.0x and retained cash flow-to-net debt is below 7.5%.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is an improvement in free cash flow and maintenance of good liquidity, and an increase in scale and continued strong margins. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x, EBITDA-to-interest approaches 2.0x and retained cash flow-to-net debt is above 10%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tosca Services, LLC manages, refurbishes and rents reusable plastic containers for the perishable food industry including case ready meat, eggs, cheese, poultry, seafood, and produce. Tosca has been owned by funds advised by the private equity firm Apax Partners since 2017.

