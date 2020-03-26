Moody's downgrades Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Yamaha; places all ratings on review for downgrade

Tokyo, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the long-term
ratings of Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and its captive finance subsidiaries.
The ratings have also been placed on review for further downgrade.
Prime-1 commercial paper ratings of Toyota and its captive finance
subsidiaries are also placed on review for downgrade.
At the same time, Moody's has placed (P)A1 global scale rating
of Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd. on review for
downgrade.
Also, Moody's has downgraded to A3 from A2 the long-term
ratings of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and its captive
finance subsidiaries. Moody's has also downgraded Honda and
its captive finance subsidiaries' commercial paper ratings to Prime-2
from Prime-1. The ratings have also been placed on review
for further downgrade.
Further, Moody's has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1 the long-term
ratings of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan).
The ratings have also been placed on review for further downgrade.
Lastly, Moody's has downgraded Yamaha Motor Company Limited's
(Yamaha) issuer rating to Baa1 from A3. The rating has also been
placed on review for further downgrade.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan's outlooks have changed to under
review from negative. Yamaha's outlook has changed to under
review from stable.
A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, weaknesses in the Japanese automotive and motorcycle
manufacturers' credit profiles, including their exposure to
pronounced cyclical downturns and changing consumer demand, have
left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and the companies remain vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's actions
reflect the impact on the Japanese automotive and motorcycle manufacturers
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The one-notch downgrade of Toyota's long-term ratings
takes into consideration the demand volatility that the company is currently
facing and its limited resilience to economic cycles, which restrain
its ratings from being above the sovereign rating of Japan (A1 stable),
where its central operation resides. Relative to the other global
automakers, Toyota has been recording high profitability with around
9% of EBITA margin and robust liquidity. Still, Moody's
expects Toyota's unit sales to decline given the spread of the coronavirus,
straining its future cash flow and profitability. Such volatility
constrains the company's credit quality, despite its global
presence and geographic diversification.
The one-notch downgrade of Honda's ratings reflects the company's
already weak profitability in its core automotive business, which
recorded less than 2% of operating margin in fiscal 2018 ended
in March 2019, prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The company's
motorcycle business, which recorded a high operating margin around
13% in fiscal 2018, provided support to overall profit and
margins. However, given the motorcycle business' reliance
on emerging markets, Honda's margins would deteriorate as
the coronavirus outbreak spreads and weakens demand in the volatile emerging
economies.
The two-notch downgrade of Nissan's ratings reflects the
company's weak unit sales and profitability, as it attempts
to refresh old models and rebuild its brand strength, which could
be prolonged with the decline in global demand and plant operations.
Nissan will likely record negative free cash flow in fiscal 2019 ending
in March 2020. Moody's expects that Nissan can maintain sufficient
near-term liquidity for its automotive segment, but a sustained
negative free cash flow would erode its liquidity. Nissan also
faces challenges from stabilizing its relationship with Renault S.A.
(Ba1 review for downgrade) under the new management team.
The one-notch downgrade of Yamaha's rating reflects the significant
volatility inherent in its major products, such as engines for sports
and luxury boats and motorcycles in emerging markets, which are
susceptible to economic downturns. The marine segment that manufactures
boat engines contributed to over 50% of its consolidated operating
profit in 2019. Emerging markets for motorcycle business comprised
substantially all of Yamaha's land mobility segment's operating
profits, which accounted for 36% of consolidated operating
profit in 2019.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Toyota
Given the current market situation, Moody's does not anticipate
any short-term positive rating pressure. A stabilization
of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak
levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically,
positive rating pressure would build if the automotive segment's
EBITA margin improves beyond 10% and debt/EBITDA stays below 1.0x
on a sustained basis, while maintaining its current level of net
cash position.
Further negative pressure would build if Toyota fails to record meaningful
operating profits towards the second half of 2020. A prolonged
and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to higher
demand in liquidity, a balance sheet deterioration and a longer
path to restoring credit metrics in line with an A1 credit rating could
also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
Honda
Given the current market situation Moody's does not anticipate any
short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the market
situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels
could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically,
positive rating pressure would build if Honda's overall credit metrics
improve to levels comparable with those of its global peers, with
maintaining its EBITA margin above 7% on a sustained basis.
Further negative pressure would build if Honda fails to record meaningful
operating profits towards the second half of 2020. A prolonged
and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to higher
demand in liquidity, a more balance sheet deterioration and a longer
path to restoring credit metrics in line with an A3 credit rating could
also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
Nissan
Given the current market situation Moody's does not anticipate any
short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the market
situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels
could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically,
positive rating pressure would build if Nissan demonstrates a clear path
towards achieving an EBITA margin above 5% and if it returns to
positive free cash flow after dividend payments.
Further negative pressure would build if Nissan fails to record meaningful
operating profit generation towards the second half of 2020. A
prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading
to higher demand in liquidity, a more balance sheet deterioration
and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a Baa3 credit
rating could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
Yamaha
Given the current market situation Moody's does not anticipate any
short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the market
situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels
could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically,
positive rating pressure would build if Yamaha can sustain its profit
such that its debt/EBITDA stays below 2.5x or its retained cash
flow/debt stays above 25%, all including debt at its captive
finance business.
Further negative pressure would build if Yamaha fails to record meaningful
operating profit generation towards the second half of 2020. A
prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading
to higher demand in liquidity, a more balance sheet deterioration
and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a Baa1 credit
rating could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
Moody's review for downgrade of the Japanese automakers takes into
account the fact that demand for new vehicles will decrease meaningfully
over the coming months, especially in the EMEA and North American
markets. This is likely to continue until at least the beginning
of summer, with a reasonable recovery from low points commencing
at that time. Moody's current assumptions are that global
demand will shrink by about 14% for 2020, and could be down
in the range of 30% for the second quarter.
Accelerating spread of the coronavirus across the US and EMEA could lead
to even more extended production shutdowns and a much delayed recovery
of unit sales for Japanese automakers. Production facilities in
Europe and North America are mostly closed, as are factories along
the broader auto supply chain. These closures should restrain inventories
of unsold vehicles for the time being, but automakers would need
to manage across its supply chain to avoid disruption in supplies as they
restart new vehicle production.
Even without production for a few months, excess inventory could
lead to automakers paying considerable incentives to clear out old models
before shipping new models. For now, Moody's assumes demand
recovering over the third quarter; however, the risk to the
downside remains around the severity and duration of the pandemic.
In the Chinese market, Moody's expects auto sales to steadily
improve from levels in the first quarter, but this market faces
downside risks in terms of the pace and magnitude of demand recovery.
Moody's review for downgrade of Honda and Yamaha also takes into
consideration the potential decline in demand for their motorcycle businesses
in emerging markets, which could be more pronounced than their automotive
businesses given the volatility in emerging economies. For Yamaha,
the review for downgrade also reflects further demand pressure on its
boat engine business that largely caters to luxury products.
Moody's review will focus on (1) the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
on the manufacturing operations of the companies, including their
supply chains; (2) the impact on demand in the companies' key
global markets amid subdued consumer sentiment and governments'
containment measures; (3) any government measures to support corporates
and consumers in the companies' main markets, as well as the
companies' own countermeasures; and (4) the companies'
liquidity profiles.
The review will on the basis of these factors make an assessment around
the companies' ability to restore their credit metrics to levels
that support their current ratings and of the timing of such recovery.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days.
In addition to the disruption from the outbreak of the coronavirus,
the auto industry also faces a number of longer-term challenges
related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and
megatrends.
These include (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions
regulation and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity,
(3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants.
Moody's expects automakers will need to make sizable investments
over the coming years to weather these challenges, in turn constraining
their ability to turn around profit and cash flow generation.
While Moody's believe the companies' roadmap to become compliant
with stricter emissions regulation is largely achievable, compliance
costs have also materially increased in some regions. In addition,
the success of the roadmap will hinge to some degree on consumer acceptance
and pricing policies of peers that are not in the control of individual
automakers.
The principal methodology used in rating Toyota Motor Corporation,
Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Nissan Motor Co.,
Ltd. was Automobile Manufacturer Industry (Japanese) published
in July 2017. The principal methodologies used in rating Toyota
Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V., Toyota (GB) PLC,
and Yamaha Motor Company Limited were Automobile Manufacturer Industry
(Japanese) published in July 2017, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries
of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019.
The principal methodologies used in rating Toyota Financial Services (UK)
PLC, Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd.,
Toyota Financial Services Corporation, Toyota Finance Australia
Limited, Toyota Finance Corporation, Toyota Finance New Zealand
Limited, Toyota Leasing GmbH, Toyota Kreditbank GmbH,
Honda Finance Co., Ltd., Honda Finance Europe
Plc, and Honda Bank GmbH were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial
Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019, and Finance Companies
Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
these methodologies.
Headquartered in Aichi, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation is
Japan's largest automaker by units sold.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
(Honda) is a major Japanese automobile manufacturer as well as the world's
largest manufacturer of motorcycles.
Headquartered in Yokohama, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
is one of Japan's largest automobile manufacturers.
Headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan, Yamaha Motor Company Limited,
is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in the world.
The local market analyst for Toyota Financial Services (South Africa)
Ltd.'s ratings is Dion Bate, 9714-237-9504.
The following ratings are affected:
..Issuer: Toyota Motor Corporation (Lead Analyst:
Motoki Yanase)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local and Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local and Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to (P)A1 from (P)Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC (Lead
Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services (South Africa)
Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)A1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services Corporation (Lead
Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Finance Australia Limited (Lead Analyst:
Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local and Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Downgraded to (P)A1 from
(P)Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local and Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Finance Corporation (Lead Analyst:
Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency),
Downgraded to (P)A1 from (P)Aa3; Placed Under Review for further
Downgrade
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Finance New Zealand Limited (Lead
Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)A1 from (P)Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota Leasing GmbH (Lead Analyst:
Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
..Issuer: Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V.
(Lead Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to (P)A1 from (P)Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local and Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A1 from Aa3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local and Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Toyota (GB) PLC (Lead Analyst: Motoki
Yanase)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
..Issuer: Toyota Kreditbank GmbH (Lead Analyst:
Motoki Yanase)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
..Issuer: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
(Lead Analyst: Masako Kuwahara)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to A3 from A2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local
Currency), Downgraded to A3 from A2; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
....Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Honda Bank GmbH (Lead Analyst: Masako
Kuwahara)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
..Issuer: Honda Finance Co., Ltd.
(Lead Analyst: Masako Kuwahara)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Downgraded to A3 from A2; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency),
Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Honda Finance Europe Plc (Lead Analyst:
Masako Kuwahara)
....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
..Issuer: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
(Lead Analyst: Motoki Yanase)
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1; Placed Under
Review for further Downgrade
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Yamaha Motor Company Limited (Lead Analyst:
Masako Kuwahara)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
