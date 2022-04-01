Moody's downgrades Tradesmen's CFR to Caa2; outlook changed to stable

Approximately $435 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Tribe Buyer LLC's ("Tradesmen") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade of the corporate family rating and probability of default rating reflect Tradesmen's sustained high leverage profile that is expected to remain above 10x through 2022 which Moody's believes increases the likelihood of default if the outstanding term loan due 2024 cannot be adequately refinanced. Moody's expects that the company's ability to achieve sufficient earnings growth over the next 12 months in order to refinance its term loan due February 2024 on reasonable economic terms before becoming current will prove challenging. The company's adequate liquidity provisions support the stable outlook.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Tribe Buyer LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tribe Buyer LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tradesmen's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak credit metrics including very high debt to EBITDA of 12x at the end of 2021. We expect revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2022 as demand for short-term skilled labor should benefit from supply chain uncertainty, however earnings growth may be pressured by the risk that bill rate increases may not fully offset rising labor costs or that supply chain disruptions in the construction sector intensify leading to widespread project delays and a reduction in construction activity. Revenue growth also assumes Tradesmen is successful in diversifying its construction end markets. The company has limited scale with revenues of nearly $534 million in 2021 and a narrow end market as a staffing provider in the highly competitive and cyclical commercial and industrial construction sector. With a client base comprised of mainly small-to-medium sized contractors, Tradesmen's cyclical swings tend to be more severe than a typical decline in construction spending.

The rating benefits from Tradesmen's strong market position as one of the largest service providers in most of the regional markets it serves. Moody's expects credit metrics to improve to around 10.5x debt to EBITDA in 2022 driven by revenue and earnings growth, particularly as continued expansion into the industrial and residential construction sectors helps diversify Tradesmen's revenue stream.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Tradesmen's liquidity is adequate and is supported by $47 million of nonrestricted cash at FY21. The company's $35 million revolver currently has $20 million of availability including $10 million repaid in the first quarter of 2022 but expires November 2023. Free cash flow to debt is expected to be in the low single digits during the next 12 months and is sufficient to cover the $4 million of annual mandatory amortization on the term loan. The company is subject to a maximum consolidated total net leverage ratio of 8.0x; however, it is currently suspended through 2Q 2022. Moody's expects the company would maintain a modest cushion when the covenant testing resumes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity during the next 12 to 18 months or roughly up until the February 2024 term loan maturity that mitigates otherwise higher default risk. The outlook also incorporates the company's continued expansion of industrial and residential verticals to support Moody's expectation that revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits should reduce debt-to-EBITDA to the mid-10x in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not likely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded through a substantial improvement in operating performance, allowing the company to de-lever more quickly than anticipated. The company's ability to address its near-term maturities would also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes through greater than expected cash flow burn, covenant violations, or if the Moody's expects the company's probability of default otherwise increases including a pre-emptive distressed exchange.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tradesmen, based in Cleveland, OH and owned by affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P., provides agency-based skilled craftsmen staffing services to the small to medium sized nonresidential construction industry in North America (mostly the U.S.). Revenue for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is $534 million.

