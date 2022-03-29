Moody's downgrades Traeger's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TGP Holdings III LLC's (Traeger) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the rating of the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to B3 from B2. The first lien credit facility consists of a $125 million first lien revolver due 2026, a $510 million original amount first lien term loan due 2028, and a $50 million delayed draw first lien term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity of SGL-2.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects Traeger's high financial leverage and Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA leverage will increase in fiscal 2022 due to lower profitability than Moody's previous expectations driven by continued cost pressures and potential that lower demand for grills priced at less than $1,000 the company observed in recent weeks could persist amid inflation pressures on consumer budgets. For the fourth quarter period of fiscal 2021 Traeger reported strong year-over-year revenue growth of 30.8%, benefitting from price increases executed during the second half of 2021 and favorable mix. Despite the strong topline growth, management-adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 240 percentage basis points over the same period. Profitability was negatively impacted by supply chain and commodity cost inflation, particularly freight. In addition, the company made significant investments in inventory to help mitigate ongoing supply chain challenges, and reported negative free cash flow of $51 million for the fiscal year end 31 December 2021. Traeger borrowed under its revolving credit facilities to help fund the investments in working capital. As a result, the company's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at around 5.8x as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise stated). Moody's debt/EBITDA leverage calculation excludes estimated high incremental stock based compensation in fiscal 2022 as a result of the company's July 2021 initial public offering (IPO).

Traeger expects a more modest topline growth in fiscal 2022 with revenue of $800-to-$850 million. Continued inflation is pressuring consumer discretionary spending power, and the company is experiencing a drop in consumer volume demand for its products over the past several weeks, that is lower than it previously anticipated. In addition, the company also expects the current costs pressures to persist in fiscal 2022. Traeger anticipates to report management-adjusted EBITDA in the $70-to-$80 million range for fiscal 2022, compared to $109 million in fiscal 2021, or a year-over-year decline of 26%-to-36%. As a result, Moody's projects the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to over 6.5x by the end of fiscal 2022.

To help offset the ongoing costs pressures the company is implementing price increases and strategically reducing or deferring expenses. There is uncertainty around the sustainability of consumer demand for outdoor grills over the next 12-18 months, and the pricing initiatives could lead to lower volumes or consumers trading down to lower priced grills. However, Moody's projects the company will generate positive free cash flow of around $40 million in fiscal 2022, supported by a normalization in working capital investments following historically high investments in inventory in 2021. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good availability on its $125 million revolving credit facility, $100 million accounts receivables facility, and $50 million delayed draw term loan, which provides financial flexibility to fund business seasonality and investment.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Traeger's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage and Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA will increase to over 6.5x by the end of fiscal 2022, up from around 5.8x as of fiscal 2021. The company faces increasing cost inflation and supply chain pressures that are only partially offset by pricing initiatives and expense controls. The company has modest relative scale with annual revenue under $800 million, and has narrow product focus, and limited geographic diversification. The discretionary nature of outdoor grills and Traeger's relatively expensive grills and accessories products, exposes the company to cyclical changes in consumer discretionary spending. The company has high customer concentration and its cash flows are highly seasonal centered around the summer months.

Traeger's rating also reflects its solid market position within the niche wood pellet grill industry, and its strong brand image supported by its good track record of product innovation. The company benefits from the recurring nature of its sizable consumables segment that is more resilient to cyclical downturns, and its growing installed base. Traeger also benefits from its growing direct to consumer business and increased distribution in the grocery channel. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity of SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by projected free cash flow of $40 million and good availability over the next 12 months on its mostly undrawn $125 million revolving facility, $100 million accounts receivables securitization facility ($41 million drawn as of December 2021), and unutilized $50 million delayed drawn term loan.

Traeger's relies on raw materials primarily steel as part of the manufacturing process of its products. The company is exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the energy intensive metal production, as well and transport, handling and disposal of its products. However, cost increases can generally be passed on to the consumers.

Social risk factors reflect the company's exposure to challenges related to responsible production because the company sources its grills and accessories from suppliers primarily located in China and Vietnam. An extended supply chain disruption from situations such as the port backups or coronavirus would adversely affect the company's revenue and EBITDA. The company is also exposed to changes in consumer discretionary spending and changes in consumer trends such as food at-home and away-from home.

Traeger is highly exposed to governance risks related to the company's financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage. The company is also highly exposed to board structure and policies risks given its high ownership concentration by private equity sponsors, which risks shareholder friendly financial policies including debt-financed shareholder distributions. Governance consideration also include the company's initial public offering (IPO) in July 2021 and its use of proceeds to reduce funded debt. The IPO also broadened the company's ownership structure. However, following the IPO funds affiliated with AEA Investors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, and Trilantic Capital Partners maintain control through ownership of approximately 64.8% of the voting power of the company's common stock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Traeger will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 month, supported by Moody's projection of positive free cash flow of around $40 million, and that the company will have good availability on its revolving and accounts receivables facilities.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth along with EBITDA margin expansion, generates consistently good positive free cash flow with good levels of reinvestment, and sustains debt/EBITDA below 5.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company maintaining at least good liquidity and Moody's expectations of balanced financial policies that sustains credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance is weaker than Moody's expectations highlighted by meaningful sustained organic declines in revenue, if profitability deteriorates such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, or if free cash flow generation is modest or negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates including by large revolver borrowings, or if the company completes a large debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, TGP Holdings III LLC (Traeger) is a designer and distributor of wood pellet grills, grill accessories and related consumables. Traeger reported revenue of $785 million for the fiscal year end 31 December 2021 and its largest market is North America (94% of fiscal 2021 sales). Following the July 2021 initial public offering (IPO) of Traeger, Inc., funds affiliated with AEA Investors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, and Trilantic Capital Partners maintain a controlling 64.8% interest in the company. Traeger, Inc. is the indirect parent of TGP Holdings III LLC, and its common stock is listed under the ticker symbol "COOK".

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

