Moody's downgrades Traeger's CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TGP Holdings III LLC's ("Traeger") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the company's senior secured first lien credit facility rating to Caa1 from B3. The first lien credit facility consists of a $125 million first lien revolver due 2026, and a $535 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2028. Traeger's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-3, and the outlook is negative.

"Today's ratings actions and negative outlook reflects Trager's very high financial leverage and our expectation that leverage will remain elevated amid a challenging operating environment over the next 12 months," stated Moody's AVP-Analyst Oliver Alcantara. "The grilling season in 2023 will be critical for Traeger as it works to improve its profitability, but headwinds negatively impacting consumer demand for outdoor grills will continue in 2023 and will make it difficult for the company to sustainably and meaningfully improve earnings and free cash flow generation."

Traeger's debt/EBTIDA leverage (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise specified) increased considerably in fiscal 2022 ending 31 December 2022 at around 15.0x, up from 5.3x as of fiscal 2021. The company reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 16.5% in fiscal 2022, as ongoing inflationary pressures on consumer spending along with a shift in spending from goods to services such as travel is negatively impacting retail traffic and consumer demand for outdoor grills. In addition, elevated inventory level in the retail channel is negatively impacting replenishment order activity. The company's decline in profitability was more pronounced in fiscal 2022 with company-adjusted EBITDA lower by 60.9% versus the prior year, pressure by higher input cost, particularly inbound freight.

Traeger's expects these demand pressures will persist into 2023 and anticipates its sales in fiscal 2023 in the $560 - $590 million range, or a decline of 10%-15%. The company also expects to report company-adjusted EBITDA of $45 - $55 million in fiscal 2023, relative to $41.5 million in fiscal 2022. Traeger leaned on promotions during 4Q-2022, which help reduced channel inventory, although inventory at retail remains elevated, and the company implemented costs savings initiatives that it expects will generate $20 million in annualized cost savings. Traeger also anticipates its profitability to benefit from a combination of price increases over the past year and lower input costs, including inbound freight, which should benefit the gross margin during the second half of 2023.

Moody's expects the company's financial leverage will improve but will remain very high at with debt/EBTIDA at around 10x by fiscal year end 2023. Moody's projects the company will generate positive free cash flow of over $25 million in fiscal 2023, in part supported by a reduction of working capital levels. However, given the very high financial leverage, Traeger will need to sustainably and meaningfully improve its profitability and cash flows to sustain debt service and fund business seasonality past fiscal 2023. The weakening macro-economic conditions, including lower demand, negative housing market trends, and the ongoing shift in spending from goods to services create uncertainty around the company's ability to expand EBITDA margin. Execution risks are also heightened by Traeger's high business and cash flow seasonality. Consumer demand trends or cost inflation could worsen during periods of high seasonality increasing economic uncertainty.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Traeger's Caa1 CFR broadly reflects its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at around 15.0x as of fiscal year 2022 and Moody's expectations that leverage will remain high at around 10x over the next 12 months. The company's profitability is materially and negatively impacted by weakening consumer demand for its grill products. The discretionary nature of outdoor grills and Traeger's premium priced grills and accessories, exposes the company to cyclical changes in consumer discretionary spending. The company has modest relative scale with annual revenue under $800 million, and has a narrow product focus with limited geographic diversification. The company has high customer concentration, and its cash flows are highly seasonal, centered around the summer months.

However, Traeger's rating also reflects its solid market position within the niche wood pellet grill industry, and its strong brand image supported by its good track record of product innovation. The company benefits from the recurring nature of its sizable consumables segment that is more resilient to cyclical downturns, and its growing installed base. Traeger also benefits from its growing direct to consumer and accessories businesses, and increased distribution in the grocery channel. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow of at least $25 million over the next 12 months, supported by a normalization of working capital and access to a committed receivables factoring facility of up to $100 million due June 2024, which provides some financial flexibility to fund seasonal investments in working capital.

Traeger's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by the highly negative exposure to governance risks related to its concentrated ownership by financial sponsors, and its aggressive financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Traeger's very high financial leverage and Moody's view that the capital structure would be unsustainable and default risk could increase if the company is unable to improve profitability towards historical levels over the next 12 months. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty around the company's ability to improve its profitability during the key grilling season period (2Q-3Q 2023) given weaker consumer demand.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record of improving financial operating results including EBITDA margin recovering towards historical levels, and generates positive free cash flows with good levels of reinvestments on an annual basis, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity, including lower reliance on revolver borrowings.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including the EBITDA margin does not improve, or free cash flow remains negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including limited availability on the revolver facility, or if the risk of an event of default increases including a distress exchange.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, TGP Holdings III LLC ("Traeger") is a designer and distributor of wood pellet grills, grill accessories and related consumables. Traeger reported revenue of $656 million for the fiscal year period ending 31 December 2022, and its largest market is North America (91.3% of fiscal 2022 sales). Following the July 2021 initial public offering (IPO) of Traeger, Inc., funds affiliated with AEA Investors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, and Trilantic Capital Partners maintain a controlling interest of over 60% in the company. Traeger, Inc. is the indirect parent of TGP Holdings III LLC, and its common stock is listed under the ticker symbol "COOK".

