Moody's downgrades Travelport's ratings to Caa1; negative outlook

London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Toro Private
Holdings II, Limited ("Travelport" or "the company")
corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default
rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3 PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.
first lien senior secured bank facilities to B3 from B2 and second lien
senior secured bank facilities to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook on
all ratings is negative.
"The decision to downgrade Travelport's ratings reflects the expected
deterioration in the operating performance and cash flow generation of
the company as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. Uncertainty
around the depth and duration of the disruption across the travel sector
and the GDS market raises concerns around the recovery path of the business"
says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Travelport.
"As a result, we expect free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative
over the next 12/18 months and Moody's-adjusted leverage
to be well above levels commensurate for a B3 rating. The sale
of eNett may support liquidity in the short term but will not have a material
impact on Travelport's credit metrics" adds Mr. Bucci.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The travel and passenger airlines sectors have
been two of the most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity
to consumer and business demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Travelport's credit profile,
including its high leverage and weak interest cover, have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Travelport remains vulnerable to an extended outbreak.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Travelport from
the breadth and severity of the shock and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
In light of ongoing global travel restrictions and flight cancellations
on the back of the coronavirus outbreak Travelport will report materially
negative operating performance until the first half of 2020, at
best. Recovery in the second part of the year will be contingent
on the depth and duration of the current disruption to the travel industry
worldwide, that is at present uncertain. Moody's base
case assumes there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes and
global travel starting in the third quarter. However, there
are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity
and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are highly uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes a ~70% reduction in Travelport's
revenue in the second quarter and an approximate decline of 30%-40%
for the full year, whilst also modelling significantly deeper downside
cases including continued stress in operating performance through Q3 and
Q4. Moody's notes that recovery in 2021 will be also subject
to: (1) a rebound in corporate travel after a period in which companies
have invested heavily in remote working solutions; and, (2)
ongoing disintermediation risk for the GDS market deriving from travel
providers and/or travel aggregator and meta search sites. The competitive
landscape in the GDS market may also be affected by the coronavirus outbreak
as competitors, namely Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Baa2
negative) and Sabre Holdings Corporation (Ba3 negative), with a
stronger financial profile will likely put pressure on Travelport's
market shares and customer base.
In the short term, Moody's anticipates Travelport to address
revenue pressures through a reduction in its cost and capex base.
A large portion of Travelport's cost base is variable including employee
compensation and booking fees paid for reservations. Additional
cost cutting will come on top of the already announced synergies of up
to $100 million as planned in the take-private transaction
of Travelport. In terms of capex, company may also reduce
or delay investments in its travel commerce platform (2019: 85%
of total capex) or IT spending (2019: 15%).
Travelport countermeasures will not, however, be sufficient
to contain the negative effect on its credit metrics which will remain
outside of the B3 thresholds for the next two years, at best.
The rating agency expects under its base case Moody's-adjusted
leverage to be at around 8x-11x over the next 12-18 months
with Moody's-adjusted EBITA/Interest of below 1x over the
same time-frame. This compares with an already high leverage
(Pro Forma 2018: 7.6x) at the close of Travelport's
public-to-private transaction last year.
ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the
substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms
of governance, after the take private transaction in May 2019,
Siris Capital Group, LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.
are the main shareholders in the company. Post completion of the
deal, financial sponsors have actively attempted to create value
through cost efficiencies or the sale of assets (ie. eNett).
These actions are subject to a high degree of execution risk given the
challenges the GDS market is facing and the critical importance to maintain
the stability and effectiveness of the GDS platform. Moody's
also notes a number of key management changes after closing.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Travelport's liquidity as weak, based
on the company's expected negative FCF generation over the next
12/18 months, available cash resources and drawn revolving credit
facility (RCF) of $171mn ($85 million unrestricted) and
$150 million, respectively, as of December 2019.
The RCF, due May 2024, is subject to a springing net leverage
covenant when more than 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's
anticipates Travelport to draw on its RCF to support liquidity with covenants
likely to come under pressure when tested.
Moody's expects Travelport to take further actions to strengthen
its liquidity, particularly as an extended period of disruption
into Q3 would pressure the company's current resources. Liquidity
headroom could be helped by the successful completion of the sale of its
majority owned subsidiary eNett. Cash proceeds from the sale will
be subject to a mandatory debt prepayment clause under current credit
agreement. Moody's notes that depending on the timing of
the closing the company will either use for debt repayment 75%
or 100% of those proceeds. However, Moody's
current base case indicates that transaction will be finalized by mid-2020
with part of the proceeds used to support the regular course of business
and weather short term liquidity pressures.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured first lien term loan and RCF are rated B3, one
notch above the CFR, reflecting their contractual seniority ahead
of the senior secured second lien term loan, which is rated Caa3.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is driven by the uncertain time and trajectory of
recovery and the impact of the outbreak on Travelport's credit metrics
and liquidity. Significant uncertainty remains regarding the depth
and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business demand
for travel related services.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
A rating upgrade would depend on evidence of successful recovery of the
company's performance post coronavirus outbreak. Positive
pressure on Travelport's ratings would arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted
leverage were to move towards 7.5x; and, (2) Moody's-adjusted
FCF/Debt were to turn positive.
Moody's could downgrade Travelport's ratings if pressures on the
travel market were to extend through Q3-Q4 leading to an additional
deterioration in the company's credit metrics and liquidity.
Over the longer term negative rating pressure would arise from any operational
difficulties that would result in declining company's EBITDA and sustainably
negative free cash flow generation or weakening liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
..Issuer: Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.
.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit
Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2
.... Backed Senior Secured Bank 2nd Lien Credit
Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
No Outlook
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Langley, United Kingdom, Travelport is a
leading travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology,
payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry.
In January 2020, Travelport entered into a definitive agreement
to dispose its majority owned travel payments subsidiary to WEX Inc.
(Ba2 stable). The transaction is subject to regulatory approval
and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2020.
In 2019, the group reported revenue and company adjusted EBITDA
of $2,495 million and $568 million, respectively.
