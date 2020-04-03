Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Research Credit Opinion: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited: Key credit considerations following proposed take-private of Travelport Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Toro Private Holdings II, Limited LGD Assessment: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited Rating Action: Moody's withdraws Travelport Limited's ratings Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Toro Private Holdings II, Limited; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Travelport's ratings to Caa1; negative outlook 03 Apr 2020 London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Toro Private Holdings II, Limited ("Travelport" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3 PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. first lien senior secured bank facilities to B3 from B2 and second lien senior secured bank facilities to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook on all ratings is negative. "The decision to downgrade Travelport's ratings reflects the expected deterioration in the operating performance and cash flow generation of the company as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. Uncertainty around the depth and duration of the disruption across the travel sector and the GDS market raises concerns around the recovery path of the business" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Travelport. "As a result, we expect free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative over the next 12/18 months and Moody's-adjusted leverage to be well above levels commensurate for a B3 rating. The sale of eNett may support liquidity in the short term but will not have a material impact on Travelport's credit metrics" adds Mr. Bucci. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The travel and passenger airlines sectors have been two of the most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer and business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Travelport's credit profile, including its high leverage and weak interest cover, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Travelport remains vulnerable to an extended outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Travelport from the breadth and severity of the shock and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. In light of ongoing global travel restrictions and flight cancellations on the back of the coronavirus outbreak Travelport will report materially negative operating performance until the first half of 2020, at best. Recovery in the second part of the year will be contingent on the depth and duration of the current disruption to the travel industry worldwide, that is at present uncertain. Moody's base case assumes there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes and global travel starting in the third quarter. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are highly uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes a ~70% reduction in Travelport's revenue in the second quarter and an approximate decline of 30%-40% for the full year, whilst also modelling significantly deeper downside cases including continued stress in operating performance through Q3 and Q4. Moody's notes that recovery in 2021 will be also subject to: (1) a rebound in corporate travel after a period in which companies have invested heavily in remote working solutions; and, (2) ongoing disintermediation risk for the GDS market deriving from travel providers and/or travel aggregator and meta search sites. The competitive landscape in the GDS market may also be affected by the coronavirus outbreak as competitors, namely Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Baa2 negative) and Sabre Holdings Corporation (Ba3 negative), with a stronger financial profile will likely put pressure on Travelport's market shares and customer base. In the short term, Moody's anticipates Travelport to address revenue pressures through a reduction in its cost and capex base. A large portion of Travelport's cost base is variable including employee compensation and booking fees paid for reservations. Additional cost cutting will come on top of the already announced synergies of up to $100 million as planned in the take-private transaction of Travelport. In terms of capex, company may also reduce or delay investments in its travel commerce platform (2019: 85% of total capex) or IT spending (2019: 15%). Travelport countermeasures will not, however, be sufficient to contain the negative effect on its credit metrics which will remain outside of the B3 thresholds for the next two years, at best. The rating agency expects under its base case Moody's-adjusted leverage to be at around 8x-11x over the next 12-18 months with Moody's-adjusted EBITA/Interest of below 1x over the same time-frame. This compares with an already high leverage (Pro Forma 2018: 7.6x) at the close of Travelport's public-to-private transaction last year. ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance, after the take private transaction in May 2019, Siris Capital Group, LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. are the main shareholders in the company. Post completion of the deal, financial sponsors have actively attempted to create value through cost efficiencies or the sale of assets (ie. eNett). These actions are subject to a high degree of execution risk given the challenges the GDS market is facing and the critical importance to maintain the stability and effectiveness of the GDS platform. Moody's also notes a number of key management changes after closing. LIQUIDITY Moody's views Travelport's liquidity as weak, based on the company's expected negative FCF generation over the next 12/18 months, available cash resources and drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of $171mn ($85 million unrestricted) and $150 million, respectively, as of December 2019. The RCF, due May 2024, is subject to a springing net leverage covenant when more than 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's anticipates Travelport to draw on its RCF to support liquidity with covenants likely to come under pressure when tested. Moody's expects Travelport to take further actions to strengthen its liquidity, particularly as an extended period of disruption into Q3 would pressure the company's current resources. Liquidity headroom could be helped by the successful completion of the sale of its majority owned subsidiary eNett. Cash proceeds from the sale will be subject to a mandatory debt prepayment clause under current credit agreement. Moody's notes that depending on the timing of the closing the company will either use for debt repayment 75% or 100% of those proceeds. However, Moody's current base case indicates that transaction will be finalized by mid-2020 with part of the proceeds used to support the regular course of business and weather short term liquidity pressures. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The senior secured first lien term loan and RCF are rated B3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their contractual seniority ahead of the senior secured second lien term loan, which is rated Caa3. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook is driven by the uncertain time and trajectory of recovery and the impact of the outbreak on Travelport's credit metrics and liquidity. Significant uncertainty remains regarding the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business demand for travel related services. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: A rating upgrade would depend on evidence of successful recovery of the company's performance post coronavirus outbreak. Positive pressure on Travelport's ratings would arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage were to move towards 7.5x; and, (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/Debt were to turn positive. Moody's could downgrade Travelport's ratings if pressures on the travel market were to extend through Q3-Q4 leading to an additional deterioration in the company's credit metrics and liquidity. Over the longer term negative rating pressure would arise from any operational difficulties that would result in declining company's EBITDA and sustainably negative free cash flow generation or weakening liquidity. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Downgrades: ..Issuer: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD ..Issuer: Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. .... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2 .... Backed Senior Secured Bank 2nd Lien Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Toro Private Holdings II, Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Travelport Finance (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Langley, United Kingdom, Travelport is a leading travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. In January 2020, Travelport entered into a definitive agreement to dispose its majority owned travel payments subsidiary to WEX Inc. (Ba2 stable). The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2020. In 2019, the group reported revenue and company adjusted EBITDA of $2,495 million and $568 million, respectively. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. 