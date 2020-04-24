Moody's downgrades Traverse Midstream to B3; negative outlook

$1.4 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Traverse Midstream Partners
LLC's (Traverse) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its
secured Term Loan B due 2024 to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default
Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The outlook was changed
to negative from stable.
"The rating downgrade reflects the weakened contract counterparty
credit of the shippers on the Rover natural gas pipeline in which Traverse
has a 35% joint venture interest," commented Andrew
Brooks, Moody's Vice President. "Weakened shipper
credit risk has exacerbated Traverse's already high leverage and
continued, albeit limited need to fund capital calls, notwithstanding
the stability of Rover's fee-based, long-term
contractual underpinnings."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Traverse Midstream Partners LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded
to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Traverse Midstream Partners LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Traverse's B3 CFR is supported by the stable cash flows generated primarily
by its 35% investment in Rover. Over its 713-mile
length, the pipeline connects natural gas production from the Marcellus
and Utica Shale with Midwest, Gulf Coast and Canadian markets.
Cash distributions received from Traverse's 25% investment in a
second pipeline, the Ohio River System LLC (ORS), are complementary
to its investment in Rover. Contracted firm transportation volumes
on Rover account for over 90% of Rover's 3.425 billion cubic
feet per day (Bcfd) authorized capacity, and are buttressed by long-dated,
take-or-pay shipper contracts with initial terms of 15-20
years. However, none of Rover's contracted shippers is rated
investment-grade, a weakness implicit in Traverse's rating,
and that weighted average rating has now deteriorated to B1 under the
pressure of weak natural gas prices and over-leveraged shipper
balance sheets. The substantial majority of the shippers also have
negative rating outlooks.
Notwithstanding the strong asset quality of the fully completed and in-service
Rover pipeline (Rover began earning 100% of its contractual commitments
effective September 1, 2018 upon attaining full mechanical completion),
Traverse carries a very heavy debt load. Its Term Loan B was increased
to $1.435 billion following September 2018's $150
million add-on which was required to fund Traverse's share
of Rover's increased costs and delays. Debt/EBITDA now exceeds
8x with Funds From Operations (FFO)/debt falling close to 5%.
The Rover pipeline itself is unlevered.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil and natural gas prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil and natural gas prices, which
in turn has affected some midstream companies that move E&P company
production. More specifically, the weaknesses in Traverse's
credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and Traverse remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil and natural gas prices remaining
weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Traverse
of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
With Rover fully in service, Traverse's liquidity needs should be
limited, although its liquidity position is regarded as weak.
Traverse maintains a super priority secured $50 million revolving
credit facility established for additional short-term liquidity,
which is fully utilized. Consequently, Traverse is almost
entirely dependent on cash distributions from Rover, and to a lesser
extent ORS, for any liquidity needs that should arise. Any
remaining capital calls to fund Rover, which are now considered
remote, can be managed under a deferred capital call agreement with
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (Energy Transfer,
Baa3 stable), Traverse's joint venture partner and Rover's
sponsor and operator. Excess liquidity is to be swept into mandatory
Term Loan B debt prepayments. Both the Term Loan B and the secured
revolver share a 1.4x minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant,
which Moody's sees being met in 2020 into 2021, but by a narrow
margin.
The Term Loan B is rated B3, equivalent to the B3 CFR, reflecting
its dominance in Traverse's capital structure compared to its $50
million secured revolving credit facility. The revolver shares
equally in the Term Loan B collateral, but has priority in terms
of payment.
The outlook is negative, conforming to the predominantly negative
rating outlooks assigned to Rover's portfolio of shippers,
while acknowledging the fully contracted take-or-pay cash
flows generated by the pipeline's operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Prospects for a ratings upgrade over the near-term are limited
by Traverse's very high leverage. Debt/EBITDA clearly trending
towards 6x or FFO/debt approaching 10% could eventually support
a rating upgrade. Ratings could be downgraded Traverse fails to
improve its leverage metrics as expected, or if the credit quality
of Rover's contracted shippers continues to deteriorate.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Traverse Midstream Partners, headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma,
was formed in 2014 by The Energy and Minerals Group (EMG) to focus on
building a portfolio of non-operated midstream assets. In
addition to its 35% joint venture interest in Rover, which
it owns through Traverse Rover LLC, Traverse also owns a 25%
joint venture interest in ORS, a 64-mile natural gas pipeline
operating in the Utica Shale. The two pipeline systems are majority
owned and operated by Energy Transfer, one the US's largest midstream
energy master limited partnerships. In October 2017, Energy
Transfer sold a 49.9% interest in its 65% stake in
Rover to The Blackstone Group L.P. in a $1.57
billion transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Andrew Brooks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
