Moody's downgrades Traverse Midstream to B3; negative outlook

$1.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Traverse Midstream Partners LLC's (Traverse) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its secured Term Loan B due 2024 to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects the weakened contract counterparty credit of the shippers on the Rover natural gas pipeline in which Traverse has a 35% joint venture interest," commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's Vice President. "Weakened shipper credit risk has exacerbated Traverse's already high leverage and continued, albeit limited need to fund capital calls, notwithstanding the stability of Rover's fee-based, long-term contractual underpinnings."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Traverse Midstream Partners LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Traverse Midstream Partners LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Traverse's B3 CFR is supported by the stable cash flows generated primarily by its 35% investment in Rover. Over its 713-mile length, the pipeline connects natural gas production from the Marcellus and Utica Shale with Midwest, Gulf Coast and Canadian markets. Cash distributions received from Traverse's 25% investment in a second pipeline, the Ohio River System LLC (ORS), are complementary to its investment in Rover. Contracted firm transportation volumes on Rover account for over 90% of Rover's 3.425 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) authorized capacity, and are buttressed by long-dated, take-or-pay shipper contracts with initial terms of 15-20 years. However, none of Rover's contracted shippers is rated investment-grade, a weakness implicit in Traverse's rating, and that weighted average rating has now deteriorated to B1 under the pressure of weak natural gas prices and over-leveraged shipper balance sheets. The substantial majority of the shippers also have negative rating outlooks.

Notwithstanding the strong asset quality of the fully completed and in-service Rover pipeline (Rover began earning 100% of its contractual commitments effective September 1, 2018 upon attaining full mechanical completion), Traverse carries a very heavy debt load. Its Term Loan B was increased to $1.435 billion following September 2018's $150 million add-on which was required to fund Traverse's share of Rover's increased costs and delays. Debt/EBITDA now exceeds 8x with Funds From Operations (FFO)/debt falling close to 5%. The Rover pipeline itself is unlevered.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil and natural gas prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil and natural gas prices, which in turn has affected some midstream companies that move E&P company production. More specifically, the weaknesses in Traverse's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Traverse remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil and natural gas prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Traverse of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

With Rover fully in service, Traverse's liquidity needs should be limited, although its liquidity position is regarded as weak. Traverse maintains a super priority secured $50 million revolving credit facility established for additional short-term liquidity, which is fully utilized. Consequently, Traverse is almost entirely dependent on cash distributions from Rover, and to a lesser extent ORS, for any liquidity needs that should arise. Any remaining capital calls to fund Rover, which are now considered remote, can be managed under a deferred capital call agreement with Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (Energy Transfer, Baa3 stable), Traverse's joint venture partner and Rover's sponsor and operator. Excess liquidity is to be swept into mandatory Term Loan B debt prepayments. Both the Term Loan B and the secured revolver share a 1.4x minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant, which Moody's sees being met in 2020 into 2021, but by a narrow margin.

The Term Loan B is rated B3, equivalent to the B3 CFR, reflecting its dominance in Traverse's capital structure compared to its $50 million secured revolving credit facility. The revolver shares equally in the Term Loan B collateral, but has priority in terms of payment.

The outlook is negative, conforming to the predominantly negative rating outlooks assigned to Rover's portfolio of shippers, while acknowledging the fully contracted take-or-pay cash flows generated by the pipeline's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prospects for a ratings upgrade over the near-term are limited by Traverse's very high leverage. Debt/EBITDA clearly trending towards 6x or FFO/debt approaching 10% could eventually support a rating upgrade. Ratings could be downgraded Traverse fails to improve its leverage metrics as expected, or if the credit quality of Rover's contracted shippers continues to deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Traverse Midstream Partners, headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, was formed in 2014 by The Energy and Minerals Group (EMG) to focus on building a portfolio of non-operated midstream assets. In addition to its 35% joint venture interest in Rover, which it owns through Traverse Rover LLC, Traverse also owns a 25% joint venture interest in ORS, a 64-mile natural gas pipeline operating in the Utica Shale. The two pipeline systems are majority owned and operated by Energy Transfer, one the US's largest midstream energy master limited partnerships. In October 2017, Energy Transfer sold a 49.9% interest in its 65% stake in Rover to The Blackstone Group L.P. in a $1.57 billion transaction.

