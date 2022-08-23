Moody's downgrades Trenton, NJ's GOULT to Baa2 from Baa1; outlook negative

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the City of Trenton, NJ's outstanding general obligation bonds to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. The downgrade affects approximately $252 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 reflects the city's recently worsening governance issues which are now weakening the city's credit quality. Although the city's reserve position is quite healthy, even excluding the $73.8 million in ARPA funding, city council and the mayor have not only been unable to pass a budget for 2022, they were unable to agree to authorize debt service. The mayor publicly appealed to the state for assistance, which came in the form of a directive from the Division of Local Government Services (DLGS), ordering debt service to be made on time and in full.

The city has already been working with DLGS to switch its fiscal year (which was incentivized by the promise of additional state aid). The mayor has requested further state assistance and oversight. Although timely debt service payments were never at risk due to DLGS intervention, the city's inability to budget nor authorize debt service payments represents a significant negative inflection point.

Apart from the recurring and worsening governance issues, the city's fundamental credit quality remains pressured due to a stagnant economy, weak resident wealth and incomes, and elevated debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that although city's finances will remain satisfactory and while the state will ensure that debt service is paid, governance will remain a source of negative pressure as city council and mayor remain deadlocked.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved ability to promptly pass budgets without requiring state intervention

- Improvement in reserves and liquidity - Decline in debt and pension burden - Improvement in city's economic health

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to pay debt service on time and in full

- Failure to address budget issues - Reduction in reserves and liquidity - Deterioration in the size of the city's tax base and/or resident wealth and income

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's bonds is backed by the pledge of its full faith and credit and legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount. Certain series are also secured by the New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program (A3 stable) and others are secured by the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 (A2 stable).

PROFILE

Trenton is the capital of New Jersey (A2 stable) and county seat for Mercer County (Aa2 stable) with a population of just over 83,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

