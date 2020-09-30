Moody's downgrades TriMark's existing senior secured credit facilities to Ca/C; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") ") affirmed TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.'s (TriMark) Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan due August 2024 to Ca from Caa2, and its senior secured second lien term loan due September 2025 to C from Ca. The outlook remains negative.

Today's rating actions follow TriMark's recent recapitalization transaction that provided the company with $120 million of new capital provided by a majority of its first lien term loan holders. The company issued a new $120 million super priority first out term loan due May 2024 (unrated), and a new $307.5 million super priority second out term loan due August 2024 (unrated). Net proceeds from the first out term loan were used to increase cash liquidity available for general corporate purposes, including investments in working capital. Proceeds from the new second out term loan were used to repurchase an equivalent $307.5 million of the company's existing first lien term loan from the participating first lien holders in an open market purchase at par value.

Through an amended intercreditor agreement, the new super priority term loan facilities are senior to the existing senior secured term loan facilities. The downgrade of the company's existing senior secured credit facilities reflects these facilities are now effectively subordinated to the new super priority term loans, resulting in a weaker collateral coverage relative to the new super priority term loans and lower recovery prospects.

The ratings affirmation reflects the transaction improved TriMark's liquidity because of the $120 million of new money funding, which provides the company with some financial flexibility to fund upcoming working capital needs and business seasonality.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's capital structure remains unsustainable given its very high financial leverage, significant interest expense and the expectation that liquidity will subsequently decline due to negative free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months, increasing the risk of a debt restructuring.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TriMark's Caa2 CFR reflects its unsustainable capital structure given its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA over 16x for the twelve months period ending June 26, 2020 (pro forma for the recapitalization transaction and excluding extraordinary add-backs), and Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. TriMark has end market concentration in the foodservice/restaurant sector and the majority of its revenue relates to equipment sales which tend to exhibit some level of cyclical client spending. The deteriorating operating environment due to the coronavirus outbreak will continue to negatively impact demand at least through the current outbreak. As a result, Moody's expects financial leverage will remain very high and free cash flow generation pressured over the next 12-18 months. However, the rating also reflects the company's strong market position in the foodservice equipment and supplies distribution industry, its relatively recurring revenue stream from supply replenishment and equipment replacement, and low capital expenditure requirement. TriMark's weak liquidity reflects its relatively good cash balance of around $140 million as of June 26, 2020, offset by its high interest burden and negative free cash flow expected over the next 12 months that will erode cash on hand.

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The foodservice equipment and supplies distribution industry is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of exposure to the restaurant industry. Social risk factors also consider the company's foodservice customers are exposed to changes in consumer discretionary spending power and shifts in consumer spending trends such as food at-home and away from home.

TriMark's environmental impact remains low and the associated risks are limited. Environmental considerations are not a material factor in the rating.

Governance risks factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under majority ownership by private equity sponsors, including the recent recapitalization transaction that effectively subordinated existing senior secured term loan lenders, its very high financial leverage, and its debt-financed growth through acquisition strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines driven by improved operating results and less reliance on external sources of liquidity. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in liquidity, highlighted by increasing revolver reliance, or if the probability of a debt restructuring or event of default increases for any reason.

TMK Hawk Parent, Corp. ("TMK" or "TriMark") is a distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies in North America, providing all non-food products used by restaurants and other foodservice operators. TMK is majority owned by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. In addition, the company performs construction management services (which include design, procurement, installation, and construction management) for foodservice operations. The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. The company generated approximately $1.8 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended June 26, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

