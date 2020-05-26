Moody's downgrades Trilogy to Caa1; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Trilogy International Partners LLC (Trilogy) to Caa1 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. Trilogy's senior secured notes due 2022 were downgraded to Caa2 from B3. Moody's also downgraded Trilogy's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-2, indicating weak liquidity. These downgrades are the result of expected weak revenue and EBITDA growth in Bolivia, rising debt leverage, weakening margins, the potential for rising bad debt trends due to COVID-19 stalling operational momentum at New Zealand and negatively impacting cash flow, and weakening liquidity.

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's view of Trilogy's subscriber and EBITDA growth difficulties in Bolivia, competitive pressures and continued political uncertainty in Bolivia, and liquidity and capital market access risks associated with refinancing $350 million of senior secured notes due May 2022. While the company's business operations in New Zealand demonstrated solid subscriber and revenue and EBITDA growth in local currency dollars in 2019 and into the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 and foreign exchange impacts create uncertainties about near term growth prospects and cash availability to service US dollar denominated holding company debt at Trilogy itself.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Trilogy International Partners LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trilogy International Partners LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Trilogy's Caa1 CFR reflects the increased risk that elevated leverage (Moody's adjusted) and a weakening liquidity position will lead to distressed debt exchanges. Moody's expects rising debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) in 2020 and continued elevated leverage in 2021 as a result of weaker wireless service revenue growth due to declining economic conditions in both New Zealand and Bolivia. Moody's expects Trilogy's free cash flow will remain negative despite efforts to reduce costs and capital spending. Although largely immaterial historically, the company's recent suspension of shareholder dividends highlights the uncertainty surrounding future operating results and the necessity of prioritizing liquidity. Efforts to sell the company's business operations in Bolivia have failed to gain meaningful traction largely as a result of a heightened competitive environment, recent political unrest and now a weakening economy due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. We note that the company had disclosed increased interest from potential acquirors in the months leading up to the COVID-19 crisis. Capital market access is critical by year-end 2020 if Trilogy is to avoid a looming liquidity hurdle when its sizable secured notes issue becomes due in less than 18 months.

The rating also reflects the political, regulatory, economic, and competitive risks that Trilogy faces at its Bolivian subsidiary, NuevaTel, S.A (NuevaTel), which contributed about 29% of consolidated EBITDA in 2019. Partially offsetting these political risks, exposure to Bolivia (rated B1, negative) had been declining with growth at the company's New Zealand operations through Q1 2020.

Trilogy's speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-4, indicating weak liquidity, primarily supported by cash balances at Trilogy itself and at subsidiary levels and modest availability under a new three year credit facility at the company's New Zealand subsidiary, Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees). No revolving bank facility is in place at Trilogy itself. Currency fluctuations also impact the cost of servicing US dollar denominated debt given that Trilogy generates most of its cash flow in local currencies, although the Bolivian currency is pegged to the US dollar. While Trilogy had a consolidated cash balance of $47 million as of March 31, 2020, we expect cash usage to increase and cash levels at Trilogy to decline. The company's ability to meet its approximate $31 million of annual interest payments on holding company secured debt could be potentially impaired. Trilogy has the ability to reduce some of its high capital intensity. However, despite efforts to reduce its high capital intensity, we still expect consolidated negative free cash flow of greater than $50 million in 2020, with limited visibility into improvement in 2021.

A US-based holding company, Trilogy is the borrower of the $350 million senior secured notes due May 2022 (Trilogy Notes). Moody's rates the Trilogy Notes Caa2, one notch lower than the Caa1 CFR due to the liabilities ranked ahead of it in our loss given default (LGD) analysis, including structurally senior secured loans in local currency at the company's Bolivian and New Zealand operating subsidiaries (that could be increased in size) and trade payables at all operating subsidiaries. In Moody's opinion, asset security for lenders of the Bolivian and New Zealand loans and structural seniority for trade creditors put these debtors in a better position than holders of the Trilogy Notes. Holders of the Trilogy Notes have security in domestic subsidiaries primarily consisting of shares in the international operations of Bolivia and New Zealand, a significant weakness from a collateral standpoint. Also, the foreign jurisdiction of the operating assets could complicate access for Trilogy Notes holders in bankruptcy, which also factors into the one notch differential.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The telecom industry globally is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Trilogy may not be able to sustainably improve weak subscriber, revenue and EBITDA trends primarily in Bolivia, reduce cash flow deficits, service holding company interest obligations with ample cash cushion or refinance upcoming debt maturities well in advance of maturity dates. Trilogy's credit metrics will remain under pressure over the next two years given rising debt leverage and constrained liquidity.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

A substantial improvement in operating performance, an asset sale or a reduction in leverage that significantly lowers default risk could result in a positive rating action.

The rating could be downgraded if the probability of default increases or expected recoveries in a default scenario decline due to further profitability or liquidity erosion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Bellevue, WA, Trilogy International Partners LLC provides mainly wireless communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand, as well as fixed broadband communications services in New Zealand. The company generated $659 million of revenue and had 3.28 million total wireless subscribers as of the latest 12 months ending March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

