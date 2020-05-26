Moody's downgrades Trilogy to Caa1; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the corporate family
rating (CFR) of Trilogy International Partners LLC (Trilogy) to Caa1 from
B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from
B2-PD. Trilogy's senior secured notes due 2022 were
downgraded to Caa2 from B3. Moody's also downgraded Trilogy's
speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-2,
indicating weak liquidity. These downgrades are the result of expected
weak revenue and EBITDA growth in Bolivia, rising debt leverage,
weakening margins, the potential for rising bad debt trends due
to COVID-19 stalling operational momentum at New Zealand and negatively
impacting cash flow, and weakening liquidity.
The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's view of Trilogy's
subscriber and EBITDA growth difficulties in Bolivia, competitive
pressures and continued political uncertainty in Bolivia, and liquidity
and capital market access risks associated with refinancing $350
million of senior secured notes due May 2022. While the company's
business operations in New Zealand demonstrated solid subscriber and revenue
and EBITDA growth in local currency dollars in 2019 and into the first
quarter of 2020, COVID-19 and foreign exchange impacts create
uncertainties about near term growth prospects and cash availability to
service US dollar denominated holding company debt at Trilogy itself.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Trilogy International Partners LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Trilogy International Partners LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Trilogy's Caa1 CFR reflects the increased risk that elevated leverage
(Moody's adjusted) and a weakening liquidity position will lead to distressed
debt exchanges. Moody's expects rising debt leverage (Moody's
adjusted) in 2020 and continued elevated leverage in 2021 as a result
of weaker wireless service revenue growth due to declining economic conditions
in both New Zealand and Bolivia. Moody's expects Trilogy's
free cash flow will remain negative despite efforts to reduce costs and
capital spending. Although largely immaterial historically,
the company's recent suspension of shareholder dividends highlights
the uncertainty surrounding future operating results and the necessity
of prioritizing liquidity. Efforts to sell the company's
business operations in Bolivia have failed to gain meaningful traction
largely as a result of a heightened competitive environment, recent
political unrest and now a weakening economy due to the impact of the
COVID-19 crisis. We note that the company had disclosed
increased interest from potential acquirors in the months leading up to
the COVID-19 crisis. Capital market access is critical by
year-end 2020 if Trilogy is to avoid a looming liquidity hurdle
when its sizable secured notes issue becomes due in less than 18 months.
The rating also reflects the political, regulatory, economic,
and competitive risks that Trilogy faces at its Bolivian subsidiary,
NuevaTel, S.A (NuevaTel), which contributed about 29%
of consolidated EBITDA in 2019. Partially offsetting these political
risks, exposure to Bolivia (rated B1, negative) had been declining
with growth at the company's New Zealand operations through Q1 2020.
Trilogy's speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-4, indicating
weak liquidity, primarily supported by cash balances at Trilogy
itself and at subsidiary levels and modest availability under a new three
year credit facility at the company's New Zealand subsidiary,
Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees). No revolving bank facility
is in place at Trilogy itself. Currency fluctuations also impact
the cost of servicing US dollar denominated debt given that Trilogy generates
most of its cash flow in local currencies, although the Bolivian
currency is pegged to the US dollar. While Trilogy had a consolidated
cash balance of $47 million as of March 31, 2020, we
expect cash usage to increase and cash levels at Trilogy to decline.
The company's ability to meet its approximate $31 million
of annual interest payments on holding company secured debt could be potentially
impaired. Trilogy has the ability to reduce some of its high capital
intensity. However, despite efforts to reduce its high capital
intensity, we still expect consolidated negative free cash flow
of greater than $50 million in 2020, with limited visibility
into improvement in 2021.
A US-based holding company, Trilogy is the borrower of the
$350 million senior secured notes due May 2022 (Trilogy Notes).
Moody's rates the Trilogy Notes Caa2, one notch lower than the Caa1
CFR due to the liabilities ranked ahead of it in our loss given default
(LGD) analysis, including structurally senior secured loans in local
currency at the company's Bolivian and New Zealand operating subsidiaries
(that could be increased in size) and trade payables at all operating
subsidiaries. In Moody's opinion, asset security for lenders
of the Bolivian and New Zealand loans and structural seniority for trade
creditors put these debtors in a better position than holders of the Trilogy
Notes. Holders of the Trilogy Notes have security in domestic subsidiaries
primarily consisting of shares in the international operations of Bolivia
and New Zealand, a significant weakness from a collateral standpoint.
Also, the foreign jurisdiction of the operating assets could complicate
access for Trilogy Notes holders in bankruptcy, which also factors
into the one notch differential.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The telecom industry globally is expected to
be more resilient than many sectors as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak
widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that Trilogy may not be able to
sustainably improve weak subscriber, revenue and EBITDA trends primarily
in Bolivia, reduce cash flow deficits, service holding company
interest obligations with ample cash cushion or refinance upcoming debt
maturities well in advance of maturity dates. Trilogy's credit
metrics will remain under pressure over the next two years given rising
debt leverage and constrained liquidity.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
A substantial improvement in operating performance, an asset sale
or a reduction in leverage that significantly lowers default risk could
result in a positive rating action.
The rating could be downgraded if the probability of default increases
or expected recoveries in a default scenario decline due to further profitability
or liquidity erosion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Bellevue, WA, Trilogy International Partners LLC
provides mainly wireless communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand,
as well as fixed broadband communications services in New Zealand.
The company generated $659 million of revenue and had 3.28
million total wireless subscribers as of the latest 12 months ending March
31, 2020.
