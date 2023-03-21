Moody's downgrades Triton Water's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Triton Water Holdings, Inc. ("Triton"), including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, existing senior secured first lien term loan rating to B2 from B1, and the existing unsecured notes rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrades reflect Triton's weak free cash flow and high debt/EBITDA leverage of 8.6x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) as of September 30, 2022. Recent pricing actions, cost reduction initiatives, and moderating inflation have the potential to support deleveraging to below 7.0x over the next 12 months. Nonetheless, category volumes are also softening and growing both volume and the EBITDA margin in 2023 will be challenging amid pressure on consumer spending and a likely promotional environment. In a challenging macro environment with rising interest rates, high execution risk thus remains as it relates to improving operating performance, reducing debt/EBITDA leverage, and turning free cash flow to a meaningfully positive level.

Triton has faced significant headwinds since mid-2021, including inflationary pressures across resin, corrugate, fuel, freight, and labor. Rising costs have resulted in weaker profitability, as EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) has declined 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year nine month period, with the adjusted EBITDA margin declining roughly 450 bps. Meanwhile, revenues increased 13% over that period, largely driven by pricing/mix of 12%, as volumes were up only 1%. The company implemented pricing in 2021 to mitigate the impact of inflation, but as costs continued to rise, additional pricing in 2022 was required. Triton took significant pricing on its US retail business in 2022, including 5% pricing in April, followed by an additional 6% in July, and the latest price increase of 10% in early October. Pricing has lagged the cost increases though, resulting in a profitability drag until the cost environment normalizes and pricing catches up to costs. As a result of weaker profitability, debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) has increased to 8.6x for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 7.3x at December 31, 2021.

Absent further business disruptions and spikes in input costs, Moody's projects 4Q22 EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to grow sequentially compared to 3Q22 at a double digit rate, followed by double digit adjusted EBITDA growth in full year 2023 compared to 2022 – resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) declining to below 7.0x over the next 12 months. Moody's expectations reflect benefits from the latest pricing in October and moderating inflation on key cost categories such as resins, fuel, and freight. Downside risks remain though as the cost environment remains volatile, and certain costs such as electricity and warehousing are projected to increase in 2023. Volumes in 3Q22 declined 4% compared to the prior year, with the Retail business declining 6%. The company indicated the Retail segment decline was largely due to SAP system implementation issues as the company transitioned to a standalone IT system in September 2022 and this resulted in production inefficiencies that negatively impacted sales performance in September and October. Additionally, with the latest pricing increase, there is increasing risk of consumers trading down to lower priced alternatives such as private label bottled water, or decreasing consumption of bottled water. The category is highly competitive with high private label penetration, and substantial price increases could have negative impacts on volume.

Triton's liquidity is adequate, supported by full access to an undrawn $350 million ABL revolving credit facility ($322 million availability excluding $21 million of letters of credit outstanding) expiring in 2026, and a sizable $261 million cash balance as of September 30, 2022. The ABL revolver is governed by a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x which is tested if excess availability falls below the greater of 10% of the line cap or $25 million. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested in the next 12-18 months, though rising interest rates and sizable capital spending will likely reduce the FCCR cushion in 2023. A highly adjusted credit agreement EBITDA calculation will likely provide some additional cushion within the covenant. The term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

From a cash flow perspective, Moody's projects a free cash flow burn in 4Q22 of roughly $50-$100 million, with the negative cash flow driven primarily by working capital and elevated capital spending, resulting in a full year projected free cash flow burn of $225-$275 million. The negative free cash flow in 2022 is projected to be fully funded with cash on the balance sheet, as the company ended 2021 with $488 million of cash. Therefore, Moody's still projects the company to end 2022 with adequate liquidity. In 2023, Moody's projects free cash flow to improve by more than $125 million, but remain negative because of a large working capital cash drag in 1H23 that is primarily related to the seasonal increase in production activity and timing of payments ahead of the peak summer sales season. Nonetheless, Moody's expects meaningful free cash flow improvement compared to 2022 driven by EBITDA growth, lower capital spending, and lower non-recurring cash expenses as the company had large cash outflows related to the SAP transition in 2022. These positive impacts will be partially offset by higher interest expense, as the company has a $2.8 billion outstanding term loan that is exposed to floating rates as the company does not have interest rate hedges to mitigate the impact of rising rates. While Moody's expects free cash flow to turn positive in 2024 on further EBITDA recovery and lower one-time cash costs, free cash flow is still projected to be less than $100 million due to the high interest burden.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Triton Water Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Triton Water Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Triton's B3 CFR reflects its low product diversity, weak free cash flow, and high debt/EBITDA leverage of 8.6x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) as of September 30, 2022. Recent pricing actions and moderating inflation support deleveraging to below 7.0x over the next 12 months. Nonetheless, in a challenging macro environment with rising interest rates, high execution risk remains as it relates to improving operating performance, reducing debt/EBITDA leverage, and turning free cash flow to a meaningfully positive level. Category volumes are also softening and growing both volume and the EBITDA margin in 2023 will be challenging amid pressure on consumer spending and a likely promotional environment. The ratings also reflect Triton's aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership as shareholders took a sizeable distribution in December 2021, shortly after the March 2021 LBO transaction. The bottled water category is also highly competitive with high private label penetration. Within branded bottled water, Triton also competes with more diversified and financially stronger companies in the North America beverages sector that have greater capacity to fund sustainability investments and more negotiating leverage with retailers.

The ratings are supported by Triton's diverse customer base, leading market position and leading regional brands in the US retail bottled water category, which is a gradually growing, on-trend consumer category. Triton's ReadyRefreshÂ® business, about 25% of sales, also has a leading position in the home and office beverage delivery segment. The ratings are also supported by the company's adequate liquidity, including full access to an undrawn $350 million ABL revolving credit facility and a $261 million cash balance as of September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects that the company's adequate liquidity including the cash balance and a large undrawn revolver provides some flexibility to execute on the earnings growth initiatives and reduce leverage.

A rating downgrade could occur if the company is unable to generate substantial earnings improvement, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x, liquidity deteriorates, or free cash flow fails to turn positive. A rating downgrade could also occur if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy or if supply chain and SAP challenges persist, resulting in lower efficiency or higher capital spending.

A rating upgrade could occur if Triton is able to improve operating performance, including sustained organic revenue growth and a higher EBITDA margin. The company would also need to sustainably generate comfortably positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and maintain a financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x, and EBITDA minus capex to interest coverage approaching 1.5x.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a very highly negative credit impact (CIS-5) on Triton's rating. The CIS score reflects Triton's private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy that leads to a rating that is several notches below the level that is likely in the absence of ESG risks. Triton is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Soft Beverages published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Triton Water Holdings, Inc., produces and sells regional spring water and purified national water brands, through retail sales channels and through its ReadyRefreshÂ® direct-to-consumer and office delivery services. Triton's key retail brands include ArrowheadÂ®, Deer ParkÂ®, Ice MountainÂ®, OzarkaÂ®, Poland SpringÂ®, ZephyrhillsÂ®, Pure LifeÂ®, and Splash. Net sales for the trailing twelve months as of September 30, 2022 were approximately $4.3 billion. The company is owned by private equity firms One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. following a $4.3 billion acquisition from Nestle in March 2021.

