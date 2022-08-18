Moody's downgrades TruGreen's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

Approximately $1.7 billion of debt securities affected

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded TruGreen Limited Partnership's (TruGreen) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the secured bank credit facility rating to B2 from B1 and second lien term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

"TruGreen's dividend in early 2022, followed by weakening consumer demand and rising interest, fuel and ferritization costs, will continue to challenge the company's credit quality," says Justin Remsen, Moody's Assistant Vice President.

"Despite price increases and cost cutting measures, we no longer believe TruGreen will generate much more than break even cash flow or maintain leverage under 6.0x over the next 12 to 18 months, including Moody's standard adjustments," adds Remsen.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TruGreen Limited Partnership

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TruGreen Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TruGreen's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's limited growth, low EBITDA margins, and elevated leverage stemming from an aggressive financial policy. Leverage is expected to remain near 7x as persistent inflation challenges both consumer demand and expense levels. At the same time, TruGreen has a solid market position as the leading lawn care service provider for the residential market in the US. With significant market share in a highly fragmented industry, TruGreen competes predominantly against smaller independent local providers in a highly fragmented industry. In addition, the company is supported by high levels of recurring revenues and a diversified customer base.

TruGreen has an adequate liquidity profile, which Moody's expects to be maintained over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's liquidity profile is supported by about $22 million in cash as of July 2, 2022 and $139 million in availability under the company's revolving credit facility. Our forecast assumes the company will rely more heavily on the revolver in 2023, but below the company's springing covenant test of 35% drawn. Moody's projects $25 million of free cash flow in 2022 (excluding the $164 million dividend) and $10 million in 2023, with an assumed incremental $35 million interest expense a key driver of the deterioration.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that while TruGreen will continue to be pressured by softening consumer demand and elevated input costs, its credit metrics will remain in line with B3 peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6x, EBITA to interest greater than 1.75x, the company shows an improvement in free cash flow, and maintains a good liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 7.0x, EBITA to interest is below 1.0x, and there is a deterioration in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, TruGreen Limited Partnership is a lawn care service provider in North America controlled by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The company primarily serves the residential market with over 250 company operated and franchise locations across 48 states and three Canadian provinces.

