Moody's downgrades Tullow's ratings to Caa1; negative outlook

London, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Tullow Oil plc (Tullow, or the company) to Caa1 from B3, along with the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the rating of the outstanding $1,700 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to Caa1 from B2. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Caa2 rating of the $800 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to negative.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 6 October 2022. The rating action reflects Moody's downgrade of the Government of Ghana's long-term issuer rating to Ca from Caa2 and the concurrent downward revision of Ghana's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings to Caa1 and Caa2 respectively, from B2 and B3. For additional information on the sovereign rating action disseminated on 29 November 2022, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_471523.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ghana currently accounts for around 70% of Tullow's oil production and 2P oil reserves, and as such the company has a large operational concentration in the country. Moody's thus deems that the creditworthiness of Tullow cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of Ghana, as the rating agency believes that a weaker sovereign can potentially create a drag on the credit profile of companies operating within its borders. Although Tullow has so far been relatively immune to the increasingly difficult Ghanaian economic environment, it remains exposed to the risk of adverse changes in the operating environment stemming from governmental decisions, for instance by means of future, more adverse policies on the oil and gas sector which could drain on the company's cash generation and undermine Tullow's ability to service its debt obligations.

Tullow's CFR and senior secured ratings are constrained by the LC ceiling of Caa1 due to Tullow's substantial geographic concentration in the country; however at this stage Moody's does not view Tullow's foreign currency obligations as being constrained by the FC ceiling. This is because Tullow (i) is incorporated in the United Kingdom, (ii) has no local debt in Ghana nor is any debt obligation subject to local law, and (iii) sells its oil and collects the related proceeds in US dollars outside the country. So at this stage Tullow's FC debt is not subject to the risks affecting FC obligations of locally-domiciled issuers, governed by local law.

The ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-2 (neutral-to-low), revised from CIS-4, since ESG considerations are no longer the major constraint for the rating, while the rating remains constrained by the country ceiling.

LIQUIDITY

Tullow's liquidity position is good. Moody's assessment considers the company's (i) projected positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation in 2022-23, (ii) retention of adequate cash balances and (iii) access to a committed $500 million cash tranche of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due December 2024 borrowed by Tullow Oil plc, which is currently undrawn and expected to remain unutilised. Internally generated cash flows and available cash should comfortably cover all of Tullow's funding needs over the next 12-18 months. Moody's assessment also considers that Tullow's cash availabilities are entirely kept outside of Ghana.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 rating of the $1,700 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 is in line with the CFR and constrained at the level of Ghana's local currency country ceiling. While the notes rank pari passu with a $500 million cash tranche of the RCF, in an enforcement scenario the latter ranks ahead of the backed senior secured notes. The Caa2 rating on the $800 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2025 is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the high amount of secured debt ranking ahead of the backed senior unsecured notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of a potential deterioration in the operating environment in Ghana stemming from possible fiscal consolidation measures being implemented by the Ghanaian government, adversely impacting Tullow's credit profile in the next 12-18 months. Moody's could consider a stabilization of the outlook over the next 12-18 months should the operating environment in Ghana not deteriorate materially.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At this juncture, Tullow's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to materially diversify its production away from Ghana towards a jurisdiction that carries a higher sovereign rating. Subject to an upgrade of the Ghanaian government bond rating and local currency ceiling, an upgrade could be considered provided Tullow's financial profile does not deteriorate from recent historical levels as at the end of the twelve months ended June 2022.

Tullow's ratings could come under negative pressure if the company's E&P debt to total average daily production remains sustainably above $60,000 or if retained cash flow to debt falls below 10%. Weakening liquidity including a failure to refinance the 2025 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tullow Oil plc is a UK-domiciled independent exploration and production oil and gas company, with producing assets located in Ghana, Gabon and Cote d'Ivoire, and contingent resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds over 30 licenses across 8 countries and produced on average 61.8 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the ten months to October 2022. Tullow Oil plc is listed on the London and Ghanaian Stock Exchanges.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

