Moody's downgrades Tunas Baru to B2; revises outlook to negative from ratings under review

Singapore, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.)'s (TBLA) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded the rating on the backed senior unsecured bonds issued by TBLA International Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TBLA, to B2 from B1.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade, which was initiated on 9 November 2021.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that TBLA will remain susceptible to liquidity risk even after completing the planned refinancing of its large bond maturities with a new syndicated amortizing secured loan," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"TBLA's credit quality will be constrained by persistently weak liquidity, given a heavy reliance on short term debt, increased amortization payments and limited visibility over plans to term out its capital structure over the next 1-2 years," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's lead analyst for TBLA.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects TBLA to sign a new syndicated loan by the end of this month with some of its existing banks to fully refinance its outstanding $168 million bond due January 2023 and most of its IDR1.3 trillion ($85 million) bonds due in March 2023.

Even with the new loan, Moody's believes TBLA will require uninterrupted access to bank funding over the next few years, as TBLA's internal cash sources will be insufficient to meet its cash obligations, including its scheduled debt maturities. Moody's believes the company's alternative funding channels are limited. TBLA twice sought to issue new US dollar bonds in 2021 but cancelled the transactions citing adverse market conditions.

As of 30 September 2021, in addition to its scheduled bond maturities in 1Q 2023, TBLA had IDR2.2 trillion in loan amortization payments payable through September 2023. The company also had around IDR1.9 trillion in short-term bank loans that would need to be rolled over.

Furthermore, following its planned refinancing, Moody's expects TBLA's bullet maturity bonds will be replaced with amortizing secured loans, thus straining its overall financial flexibility. That's because large swings in working capital can often dent the company's quarterly cash flow generation and scheduled amortization payments will further deplete excess cash flows. This will ultimately limit the company's ability to reduce the proportion of short-term debt in its capital structure over the next 1-2 years.

As of 30 September 2021, TBLA's cash constituted 26% of its total short-term debt (excluding the current portion of its long-term debt), considerably lower than 91% as of December 2019. The company's proportion of short-term debt to total debt has also increased to around 19% from 6% during this period.

Overall, despite the underlying strength of TBLA's dual-commodity (palm oil and sugar) business model, favorable long-term demand fundamentals and high prevailing prices, the company's financial strategy and risk management (key considerations under Moody's governance risk assessment framework) constrain its CFR to the B2 rating level.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative, reflecting the near-term refinancing risk associated with TBLA's US dollar and local currency bonds due in the first quarter of 2023, as the proposed syndicated loan refinancing has not yet closed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of TBLA's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revert the outlook to stable from negative once TBLA fully refinances its US dollar and local currency bonds due in the first quarter of 2023, while continuing to roll over its short-term debt maturities.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) TBLA experiences any delays in refinancing its near-term US dollar and local currency bond maturities over the next few weeks; (2) it is unable to roll over its short-term debt maturities or experiences a reduction in its undrawn credit facilities; (3) it pursues aggressive financial policies, including large debt-funded investments or shareholder returns; or (4) there is protracted weakness in TBLA's credit metrics due to declining palm oil and sugar prices or sales volumes.

Specific indicators for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.0x or adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 1.5x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Jakarta and incorporated in 1973, Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.) (TBLA) is a producer of palm oil and sugar products. As of 30 September 2021, the company was 28% owned by Sungai Budi (P.T.) and 27% owned by Budi Delta Swakarya (P.T.). These two major shareholders are equally owned by Mr. Widarto, who serves as executive chairman of TBLA, and Mr. Santoso Winata, who is president commissioner of TBLA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maisam Hasnain, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

