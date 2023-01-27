info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Tunisia's ratings to Caa2 with a negative outlook, concluding its review

27 Jan 2023

London, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Tunisia's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 and changed the outlook to negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated at the time of the 30 September 2022 rating action.

Moody's has also downgraded the Central Bank of Tunisia's senior unsecured debt ratings and senior unsecured shelf rating to Caa2 and (P)Caa2 from Caa1 and (P)Caa1 respectively, and changed the outlook to negative. These ratings were also previously on review for downgrade. The Central Bank of Tunisia is legally responsible for the payments on all of the government's bonds. These debt instruments are issued on behalf of the government.

The downgrade is driven by Moody's assessment that the absence of comprehensive financing to date to meet the government's large funding needs raises default risks to a point no longer commensurate with a Caa1 rating. A new IMF programme has yet to be secured, despite reaching staff-level agreement in October 2022, aggravating an already challenging funding position and compounding the pressures on Tunisia's foreign exchange reserve adequacy. Very tight domestic and external funding conditions and the Tunisian government's challenging debt-service profile elevate refinancing risks. Moody's assesses that weak governance and significant social risks in part account for Tunisia reaching such a critical juncture. Residual credit support stems from the Central Bank of Tunisia's remaining foreign exchange reserve buffer, alongside the government's continuing commitment to seeking a new IMF arrangement and a longstanding track record of support from a broad range of international partners.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that, barring a timely improvement to external financing prospects, the probability of default may rise beyond what is consistent with a Caa2 rating. Further protracted delays in securing a new IMF programme would erode foreign exchange reserves through drawdowns for debt service payments, thereby exacerbating balance of payment risks and the probability of a debt restructuring that would entail losses for private sector creditors. Risks to Tunisia's credit profile will remain skewed to the downside even under any eventual IMF agreement, with financing prospects remaining dependent on timely and sustained reform implementation that will invariably prove challenging in the face of governance weaknesses and acute exposure to social risks. While the government's reform agenda offers a route to redressing Tunisia's large fiscal and external imbalances, implementation is likely to be tested by political, social, and institutional obstacles.

Concurrent to today's action, Tunisia's country risk ceilings have been lowered to B2 from B1 for the local-currency ceiling and to Caa1 from B3 for the foreign-currency ceiling. The three-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects relatively predictable, albeit weakened, institutions; balanced against a broad public sector footprint, external imbalances and a challenging political and social environment which hampers the business environment. The two-notch gap of the foreign-currency ceiling to the local-currency ceiling reflects persistent external imbalances and reliance on foreign inflows which increase firms' exposure to potential transfer and convertibility risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa2

The review period was initiated to evaluate the authorities' progress in securing Executive Board approval of a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme - key to alleviating financing and external vulnerability risks, and ultimately social risks - before the end of 2022; and the likelihood of maintaining sufficient official financing sources in the coming years to avert a balance of payments or fiscal crisis with negative social implications. At the start of the review Moody's assessed that, in the absence of timely agreement on a new IMF programme, Tunisia's increasingly elevated government liquidity risks and fragile external position raised the risk of default.

The downgrade is driven by Moody's assessment that the absence of comprehensive financing to date to meet the government's large funding needs raises default risks to a point no longer commensurate with a Caa1 rating. On 14 December 2022, the IMF removed from its agenda an Executive Board meeting on a new $1.9 billion (4.1% of GDP) programme for Tunisia that was scheduled for 19 December, having reached Staff-Level agreement in October. Moody's views the programme as key for Tunisia in light of its large twin deficits, tight external and domestic liquidity conditions, and a difficult debt-service profile over the next few years. While the Tunisian authorities have signaled their continuing commitment towards securing a programme, the successful signing of a new IMF agreement has remained elusive since the previous four-year arrangement was terminated in March 2020.

In turn, the provision of further material funds from multilateral and bilateral partners remains as yet out of reach. In light of highly constrained access to the international capital markets and limited domestic financing capacity, these funds are critical to meeting the government's annual borrowing needs, which are budgeted at TND24.4 billion (15.5% of Moody's projected GDP) for 2023, remaining in line with the elevated levels of 2020-22. This includes a total of 4.2% of GDP in external principal payments coming due – including a €500 million eurobond maturing in October - as well as 5.8% of GDP in domestic amortizations. Under the government's 2023 financing plan– which assumes an IMF programme in place - TND14.9 billion or 61% of the total funds are expected to come from external sources. At more than 9% of GDP, this is a larger amount than Tunisia has been able to tap externally in recent years, even when it enjoyed international market access.

While the 2023 budget plans for a narrowing of the budget deficit (excluding grants) to 5.2% of GDP from 7.7% of the GDP in the supplementary 2022 finance law, fiscal consolidation relies on new revenue-raising measures and the initiation of gradual subsidy reform, the implementation of which is likely to face political and social resistance amid a weak growth environment and more elevated inflation. Moody's forecasts Tunisia's economic growth to remain subdued at around 1.7% this year as a result of declining economic activity in the euro area - which absorbs around two-thirds of Tunisia's goods exports  - and continuing constraints to investment.

Further delays in securing external financing will compound the pressures on Tunisia's foreign exchange reserve adequacy. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $7.5 billion as of December 2022, compared to external debt principal repayment needs amounting to $2.1 billion in 2023 alone. Beyond the role of the reserve buffer as a backstop for external debt service payments, preserving external stability has significant implications for Tunisia's public debt dynamics in view of the high share of foreign currency-denominated public debt, equivalent to more than 60% of the total. The external vulnerability indicator (the ratio between the sum of external debt payments due over the next year and non-resident deposits, and foreign exchange reserves) will remain above 200% this year and next, indicating significant exposure to potential balance of payments disruptions to meet upcoming external liabilities.

Residual credit support at the Caa2 level stems from the Central Bank of Tunisia's remaining foreign exchange reserve buffer, which continues to provide a backstop to external debt amortizations due this year, as well as the government's continuing commitment to seeking a new IMF arrangement and a longstanding track record of support from a broad range of international partners. Tunisia retains a level of support from its Western and Gulf partners, driven in large part by geopolitical concerns. However, without access to market financing at affordable costs, the country will remain reliant on a steady and timely flow of sizeable, reform-dependent, official sector financing.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that, barring a timely improvement to external financing prospects, the probability of default may rise beyond what is consistent with a Caa2 rating. Further protracted delays in securing a new IMF programme would erode foreign exchange reserves through drawdowns for debt service payments, thereby exacerbating balance of payment risks and the probability of a debt restructuring that would entail losses for private sector creditors.

The negative outlook also reflects the social, political and institutional challenges that constrain prospects for reform implementation, in light of weak governance and acute exposure to social risks. The government's reform agenda, with a focus on containment of the public sector wage bill in real terms, the gradual phasing out of consumption subsidies in favour of more targeted financial transfers, and reform of the loss-making state-owned enterprise sector, offers a route to redressing Tunisia's large fiscal and external imbalances. Some progress has started, through the conclusion in September 2022 of a salary agreement with social partners, as well as fuel and gas price increases implemented over the course of last year. However, further progress is likely to be tested by political, social, and institutional obstacles, even as financing prospects will remain dependent on timely and sustained reform implementation. As such, risks to Tunisia's credit profile will remain skewed to the downside even under any eventual IMF agreement.

Tunisia's institutional framework remains in a state of flux, and the very low turnout recorded in the December 2022 parliamentary election – 11.2% according to the electoral board – is indicative of the country's fragmented political landscape. The delayed IMF Board-level Approval underscores the uncertainty surrounding the degree of consensus among stakeholders and social interest groups on the government's reform agenda.

Moreover, Tunisia's performance under past IMF programmes has been mixed: the last IMF arrangement was cancelled in March 2020, earlier than planned, because of the extended parliamentary and presidential election cycle at that time, and with only five out of eight reviews completed. Recurring social tensions over the past decade against a backdrop of weak growth and employment creation, weakening governance and a fragmented political landscape have challenged successive governments' capacity to implement economic reforms and address fiscal imbalances.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Tunisia's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting very high exposure to social risks and a weak governance profile. While remittances partially compensate for weak income prospects, the sovereign's capacity to respond to social risks is increasingly threatened by the government's balance-sheet constraints.

Tunisia's credit profile is moderately exposed to environmental risks, reflected in its (E-3) issuer profile score and driven by its exposure to rising sea levels in coastal areas and to increasing water and desertification risks in internal regions. Coastal regions account for 80% of total output, driving exposure. Climate variability, erratic precipitation patterns and severe droughts pose threats to Tunisia's agricultural sector, which accounts for around 15% of total employment. Physical climate risk is moderately negative, carbon transition risks and waste and pollution risks are neutral-to-low while natural capital and water management risks are highly negative.

Exposure to social risks is very high (S-5), driven by risks related to labour and income. Rigid labour markets and weak employment generation result in high unemployment rates, including among young graduates. These constraints make it difficult to absorb the well-educated workforce, contributing to negative net migration flows every year and to brain drain. Resilient remittances are a supportive factor and partially compensate for weak income prospects, but the issuer's shock resilience is increasingly threatened by the government's balance sheet constraints. More generally, progress on reforms, and as a result, fiscal strength, liquidity risks and to some extent external vulnerability risks, are shaped by social considerations and the capacity of the government and civil society stakeholders to align behind credible policy plans or not.

Tunisia's governance is weak (G-4 issuer profile). Although the country's consensus-building orientation has been instrumental in securing the successful democratic transition with all stakeholders involved, in recent years the policy decision making process has been significantly impaired. Recurring social tensions inhibit policy effectiveness by reducing political consensus for reform, including from the part of civil society institutions. Moreover, the quality of executive and legislative institutions has weakened through successive governments failing to adopt and deliver a coherent policy agenda. Tunisia's institutional structure is highly negative, while policy credibility & effectiveness and budget management are moderately negative and transparency and disclosure is neutral-to-low.

By virtue of the ratings having been on review for downgrade, the conclusion of the review deviates from the previously scheduled dates announced in the UK Sovereign Release Calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,515 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.6% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.5% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.9% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 90.6% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 24 January 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Tunisia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength has materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future. The outlook would likely be changed to stable if Moody's concluded with sufficient confidence that progress on structural reforms, anchored by a lasting IMF programme, were expected to materially support Tunisia's credit profile through addressing some of the sovereign's structural credit constraints, including those emanating from its weak fiscal and external positions. Relatedly, a durable easing of Tunisia's government liquidity and external vulnerability risks could lead to a higher rating.

Conversely, Tunisia's rating would be downgraded if constraints on the availability and/or cost of funding persist, impairing the government's ability to meet its fiscal needs and debt payment obligations and rendering a debt restructuring increasingly likely. This could happen through further protracted delays in reaching agreement on a new IMF programme, or in advancing on the reviews of any eventual arrangement, linked to insufficient progress on reform implementation. Increased external vulnerability risks that result in currency depreciation pressures that keep the debt burden rising higher and for longer than Moody's currently expects would erode debt sustainability and increase the likelihood of a debt restructuring.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mickael Gondrand
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matt Robinson
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2023 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com