Moody's downgrades Tunnel Hill Partners secured debt and CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the
ratings of Tunnel Hill Partners, LP (THP), including the corporate
family rating (CFR) and senior secured rating to Caa1 from B2, and
probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD.
The rating outlook is stable.
The downgrades are a result of expectations for underperformance relative
to Moody's projections at the time of the rating assignment --
which included debt-to-EBITDA in the 4x-range (modest
relative to other rated waste industry peers) and comfortably positive
free cash flow by year-end 2020. Underperformance to date
has led to high leverage and weak liquidity characterized by heightened
concerns about cash burn and covenant compliance issues.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings reflect THP's small scale (revenues of approximately $300
million) and niche focus as a waste-by-rail provider operating
primarily in the Northeast US. Scale concerns are highlighted by
the limited number of landfills (3) and transfer stations (14) as meaningful
underperformance from, or a major disruption to, any one of
these key assets could have an adverse impact on results. The ratings
also consider THP's reliance on construction and demolition (C&D)
and specialty waste volumes (over 80% of total waste volumes handled)
that are more correlated to economic cycles than municipal solid waste
(MSW) volumes as seen by the impacts of the coronavirus in the first half
of 2020. Additionally, THP's operating model includes heavy
dependence on a single railcar service provider, creating potential
concentration issues.
THP benefits from owning key assets in a region that is experiencing sharply
declining disposal capacity. Landfill closures and escalating tipping
fees have resulted in several states exporting waste to landfills located
outside of the region. Rail service is an effective solution to
the region's capacity constraints, with the majority of THP's transfer
stations and handled waste volumes connected to rail lines.
Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is in the mid-6x
range with year-to-date June 30, 2020 reported free
cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) at negative
$22 million after generating negative $15 million for full
year 2019. Moody's anticipates leverage to remain elevated
(near 6x) and free cash flow negative through 2021 even as THP's
results modestly rebound over the next several quarters from the coronavirus
impacts. The EBITDA margin is expected in the low-20%
range, improving steadily with the benefit of higher volumes,
especially the recovery in higher margin C&D volumes, and steadily
rising disposal pricing.
Governance considerations acknowledge private equity ownership and the
risk that THP could consider a debt-funded distribution or large
acquisition to enhance scale. To date, acquisitions have
been minimal, and the sponsor provided a modest equity infusion
to restore covenant compliance for the revolving credit facility for the
quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The rating outlook is stable, indicative of the relatively steady
performance of the solid waste industry and THP's strategic position
within the waste disposal-deficient northeast region of the US.
However, earnings over the near-to-intermediate term
will continue to experience lingering softness from coronavirus-driven
economic shutdowns while capital expenditures for the buildout of infrastructure/fleet
will constrain cash flow.
THP has weak liquidity that currently includes roughly $40 million
of cash but with Moody's expectation for free cash flow to be negative
through 2021. The $75 million revolving credit facility
set to expire in 2024 had approximately $10 million of availability
after $65 million was drawn in the first half of 2020. The
revolving facility is subject to a springing senior secured net leverage
ratio tested if the aggregate amount of outstanding borrowings exceeds
a set percentage of the facility - the term loan does not have
financial maintenance covenants. This ratio was tested at June
30, 2020 and resulted in an equity infusion from the sponsor to
restore compliance. Extended weakness in earnings could require
additional sponsor contributions to maintain access to this facility.
With the secured revolving facility and term loan, there are limited
sources of alternate liquidity as substantially all assets are pledged.
There is a commitment in place from the sponsor to support the ongoing
business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded with improved liquidity due to progress
towards positive free cash flow and/or greater availability under the
revolving credit facility, along with meaningfully greater scale
and asset diversity. Accelerated growth in more stable MSW volumes
while improving margins would also be viewed favorably. Debt-to-EBITDA
in the 5x-range and EBIT-to-interest approaching
1.5x on a sustained basis would be critical elements for an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates further,
highlighted by increasingly negative free cash flow and the need for additional
equity cures to meet covenant compliance, or if debt-to-EBITDA
remains above 6x. In addition, sustained weakness in volume
trends and/or a falloff in higher-return C&D and special waste
volumes could place downward pressure on ratings. Unfavorable developments
with the railcar service provider would also be viewed negatively.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Tunnel Hill Partners,
LP:
- Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa1 from B2
- Probability of Default Rating downgraded to Caa1-PD from
B2-PD
- Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3)
from B2 (LGD3)
- Rating outlook Stable
Tunnel Hill Partners, LP is an integrated waste-by-rail
company in the US, owning and operating a network of collection,
transfer station and recycling facility assets in the Northeast US and
disposal sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The majority of its transfer
stations are connected to rail lines for disposal of waste volumes into
the company's owned disposal sites. Latest twelve-month
revenues for the period ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $300
million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services
and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
