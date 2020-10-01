Moody's downgrades Tunnel Hill Partners secured debt and CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Tunnel Hill Partners, LP (THP), including the corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured rating to Caa1 from B2, and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrades are a result of expectations for underperformance relative to Moody's projections at the time of the rating assignment -- which included debt-to-EBITDA in the 4x-range (modest relative to other rated waste industry peers) and comfortably positive free cash flow by year-end 2020. Underperformance to date has led to high leverage and weak liquidity characterized by heightened concerns about cash burn and covenant compliance issues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect THP's small scale (revenues of approximately $300 million) and niche focus as a waste-by-rail provider operating primarily in the Northeast US. Scale concerns are highlighted by the limited number of landfills (3) and transfer stations (14) as meaningful underperformance from, or a major disruption to, any one of these key assets could have an adverse impact on results. The ratings also consider THP's reliance on construction and demolition (C&D) and specialty waste volumes (over 80% of total waste volumes handled) that are more correlated to economic cycles than municipal solid waste (MSW) volumes as seen by the impacts of the coronavirus in the first half of 2020. Additionally, THP's operating model includes heavy dependence on a single railcar service provider, creating potential concentration issues.

THP benefits from owning key assets in a region that is experiencing sharply declining disposal capacity. Landfill closures and escalating tipping fees have resulted in several states exporting waste to landfills located outside of the region. Rail service is an effective solution to the region's capacity constraints, with the majority of THP's transfer stations and handled waste volumes connected to rail lines.

Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is in the mid-6x range with year-to-date June 30, 2020 reported free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) at negative $22 million after generating negative $15 million for full year 2019. Moody's anticipates leverage to remain elevated (near 6x) and free cash flow negative through 2021 even as THP's results modestly rebound over the next several quarters from the coronavirus impacts. The EBITDA margin is expected in the low-20% range, improving steadily with the benefit of higher volumes, especially the recovery in higher margin C&D volumes, and steadily rising disposal pricing.

Governance considerations acknowledge private equity ownership and the risk that THP could consider a debt-funded distribution or large acquisition to enhance scale. To date, acquisitions have been minimal, and the sponsor provided a modest equity infusion to restore covenant compliance for the revolving credit facility for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The rating outlook is stable, indicative of the relatively steady performance of the solid waste industry and THP's strategic position within the waste disposal-deficient northeast region of the US. However, earnings over the near-to-intermediate term will continue to experience lingering softness from coronavirus-driven economic shutdowns while capital expenditures for the buildout of infrastructure/fleet will constrain cash flow.

THP has weak liquidity that currently includes roughly $40 million of cash but with Moody's expectation for free cash flow to be negative through 2021. The $75 million revolving credit facility set to expire in 2024 had approximately $10 million of availability after $65 million was drawn in the first half of 2020. The revolving facility is subject to a springing senior secured net leverage ratio tested if the aggregate amount of outstanding borrowings exceeds a set percentage of the facility - the term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants. This ratio was tested at June 30, 2020 and resulted in an equity infusion from the sponsor to restore compliance. Extended weakness in earnings could require additional sponsor contributions to maintain access to this facility.

With the secured revolving facility and term loan, there are limited sources of alternate liquidity as substantially all assets are pledged. There is a commitment in place from the sponsor to support the ongoing business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with improved liquidity due to progress towards positive free cash flow and/or greater availability under the revolving credit facility, along with meaningfully greater scale and asset diversity. Accelerated growth in more stable MSW volumes while improving margins would also be viewed favorably. Debt-to-EBITDA in the 5x-range and EBIT-to-interest approaching 1.5x on a sustained basis would be critical elements for an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates further, highlighted by increasingly negative free cash flow and the need for additional equity cures to meet covenant compliance, or if debt-to-EBITDA remains above 6x. In addition, sustained weakness in volume trends and/or a falloff in higher-return C&D and special waste volumes could place downward pressure on ratings. Unfavorable developments with the railcar service provider would also be viewed negatively.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Tunnel Hill Partners, LP:

- Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa1 from B2

- Probability of Default Rating downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

- Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

- Rating outlook Stable

Tunnel Hill Partners, LP is an integrated waste-by-rail company in the US, owning and operating a network of collection, transfer station and recycling facility assets in the Northeast US and disposal sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The majority of its transfer stations are connected to rail lines for disposal of waste volumes into the company's owned disposal sites. Latest twelve-month revenues for the period ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $300 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

