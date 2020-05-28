Moody's downgrades Tupperware's CFR to Caa3; debt repurchase likely a distressed exchange

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation's ("Tupperware") Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating
to Caa3-PD from B3-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating
to Ca from Caa2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged
at SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.
These actions follow Tupperware's May 26 announcement that it would
launch a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $175 million of
its $600 million senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021.
[1] The company expects to spend about $79 million to retire
roughly one third of the notes based on the June 8 early tender deadline
offer price of $450 per $1,000 of principal.
The transaction represents a significant discount to par that indicates
a loss of value for creditors and is material relative to the company's
roughly $1.2 billion of debt incorporating incremental revolver
drawdowns in late March. If completed based on the terms outlined,
Moody's would consider the transaction a distressed exchange, which
is a default under the rating agency's definition. As such,
upon close of the transaction, Moody's would append the PDR with
an "/LD" designation to indicate a limited default, which will be
removed after approximately three business days. Bond investors
that tender after June 8 and by June 22 would receive $420 for
$1,000 of principal.
The downgrade to a Caa3 CFR reflects that Tupperware's significant
earnings erosion in 2020, the difficulty of executing a meaningful
turnaround in the current recessionary economic environment, high
leverage, approaching maturity of the remaining senior unsecured
notes, and risk of a covenant violation create elevated default
risk. As of the twelve months ended March 28, 2020,
Tupperware's debt to EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments)
was at roughly 5.1x, and Moody's estimates that debt
to EBITDA will exceed 7.5x by the end of 2020 because of weakening
sales and earnings despite the debt reduction from the proposed transaction.
Tupperware's revenue and earnings continue to decline in 2020, and
efforts to contain the coronavirus are weakening economic growth globally
and add further operating pressure on Tupperware.
The company's independent sales force is a significant revenue driver
across the company's direct selling business model, and the ongoing
declines in active representatives continues to negatively affect business
performance. Social elements including changes to consumer shopping
patterns and the attractiveness of individuals serving as Tupperware sales
representatives are also negatively affecting the company's direct selling
business model. Recent senior management appointments bring important
direct selling and consumer product experience, but the magnitude
of the operating challenges and difficult economic environment present
considerable headwinds to materially improving earnings and cash flow
in a short time period even with good execution and cost reductions.
The downgrade also reflects weak liquidity, highlighted by a $425
million debt maturity in June 2021 assuming the tender is completed at
the proposed terms and the risk of additional distressed exchanges or
a more comprehensive balance sheet restructuring over the next 12 months.
Continued significant revenue and operating cash flow erosion will make
it challenging for Tupperware to economically refinance the 2021 notes
at par. Moody's believes the current level of debt is not
sustainable without a significant operational turnaround.
The negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the company's ability
to quickly stabilize declines in its sales force, operating earnings
and cash flow, and to refinance the bonds at par. Moody's
also recognizes the challenges that Tupperware will face given governmental
mandates for social distancing that directly contrasts with the company's
inherent direct selling business model.
The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:
Tupperware Brands Corporation
Ratings downgraded:
Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from B3;
Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from B3-PD;
Senior unsecured rating to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5);
Outlook:
The rating outlook on all ratings remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tupperware's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's elevated financial
leverage and corporate governance risks associated with management's approach
to capital structure and liability management in the face of a number
of operating challenges. Tupperware faces challenges related to
its core business, including returning its direct selling business
to long term revenue growth. Moody's believes that competitive,
economic, and structural headwinds will continue to create challenges
for the company to stem revenue declines and quickly execute an operational
turnaround. The ratings also reflects elevated default risk related
to the June 2021 note maturity amid weak operating performance,
economic conditions, and high financial market volatility.
The company's unique direct selling business model is highly reliant upon
its ability to recruit and retain sales representatives around the world.
There is risk to direct sellers in developing markets as increasing retail
penetration, e-commerce activity, and competition gradually
diminish the current distribution advantages. Developing markets
also tend to include more volatile economies and foreign exchange rate
exposure. In addition, the company's modest scale relative
to other consumer product peers and sensitivity to discretionary consumer
spending heighten credit risks. The ratings are supported by Tupperware's
well-recognized brand name supported by good product development
capabilities, and global selling and distribution capabilities.
The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Tupperware's
weak liquidity. Tupperware's $600 million unsecured bonds
are due in June 2021 and Moody's does not believe the company has sufficient
cash, free cash flow and unused revolver capacity to address the
maturity. Moody's expects the company to generate negative free
cash flow over the next 12 months of about $(15) to $(20)
million reflecting weak earnings and cash costs necessary to restructure
the business.
Social risks are a meaningful consideration given the company's direct
sales business model. The current potential impact of the coronavirus
on the sales force and mandates for social distancing, changing
demographics, economic and employment conditions can affect the
company's ability to recruit and retain its sales force and can also influence
how consumers shop. The business model can also come under scrutiny
by regulators. Tupperware also faces important corporate governance
challenges reflecting meaningful turnover at the senior management ranks,
although Moody's views the focus of new senior management on consumer
needs to create long-term sustainable value and turn around the
business is positive. Environmental considerations are not considered
material to Tupperware's credit profile, but the company must monitor
its land, water, energy and raw material usage.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Tupperware's credit profile, including its exposure
to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action in part reflects the impact on Tupperware of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Tupperware's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully
refinance its upcoming 2021 debt maturities in a timely manner.
Ratings could also be downgraded if the company does not stabilize sales
representative counts, revenue and earnings. Deteriorating
liquidity or an adverse shift in the regulatory environment could also
lead to a downgrade.
Given the negative outlook ratings are unlikely to be upgraded.
That said, before Moody's would consider an upgrade, Tupperware
would need to materially improve its operating performance. The
company would also need to reduce leverage, and address the note
maturity for an upgrade to be considered.
Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global manufacturer and direct seller
of consumer products across multiple categories including food storage,
preparation and serving items, and beauty and personal care products.
Products are sold through a worldwide sales force that includes approximately
3 million independent dealers. Tupperware is publicly traded and
generated approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Tupperware 8K 26-May-2020
