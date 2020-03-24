Moody's downgrades Turkish Airlines' CFR to B2; ratings placed on review for further downgrade

DIFC - Dubai, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi's ("Turkish
Airlines" or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1
and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD.
The company's baseline credit assessment (BCA), a measure
of standalone credit quality, has been downgraded to b3 from b1.
The ratings have been placed on review for further downgrade.
Moody's also placed on review for downgrade its ratings on the two
Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs") of Turkish
Airlines it rates: Bosphorus Pass Through Trust 2015-1A ("Bosphorus")
rated Ba3 and the Japanese Yen-denominated, Anatolia Pass
Through Trust ("Anatolia"), Class A rated Ba3 and Class
B rated Ba3.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Turkish Airlines' credit profile, including its exposure to
many key destinations across the world have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
airline remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Turkish Airlines of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The downgrade was prompted by Moody's view that there will be a
very sharp decline in passenger traffic from March onwards because of
the coronavirus outbreak and this will lead to the company's liquidity
profile and leverage metrics to significantly weaken. From a regionally
contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions
severely denting air travel. The International Air Travel Association's
(IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline in passenger numbers
of between 11% and 19% for the full year 2020.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least the next
three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings,
with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes there
is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter.
However there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and
the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes around a 50%-60% reduction
in Turkish Airlines' passenger traffic in the second quarter and
a 20% fall for the full year, whilst also modelling significantly
deeper downside cases and a more extended period of severely depressed
volumes.
Unlike some of its European peers, Turkish Airlines' operational
data for February was healthy with available seat capacity (ASK) and revenue
passenger kilometers (RPK) for the month increasing 5.1%
and 2.1% respectively year-over-year.
This reflected a low level of direct exposure to China. However,
with the international spread of the virus, the airline has had
to cancel flights to a number of geographies, particularly in Europe
to which it has high exposure. In 2019, 29% of revenues
were derived from Europe and another 24% from the Far East.
Moody's expects travel restrictions to deepen globally, which exposes
the airline to further downside risks.
Moody's acknowledges that Turkish Airlines is currently focusing on managing
its way through this very volatile market environment. The review
process will focus on the current market situation and evolution of passenger
traffic conditions and pre-booking trends. The review will
also focus on the measures that the company is likely to take to manage
the difficult operating environment and to support liquidity, including
reducing operating costs and capital spending, managing capacity,
and if required deferring aircraft pre-delivery payments and deliveries.
Any measures the Turkish government may take to alleviate pressures on
the airline will also be assessed.
Moody's classifies Turkish Airlines as a government-related issuer
(GRI) because of the Government of Turkey's (B1 negative) 49.12%
ownership stake held through its sovereign wealth fund. The CFR
incorporates a one-notch uplift from the b3 BCA given Moody's 'strong'
government support assumption and 'high' dependence assumption.
TURKISH AIRLINES RELATED EETCS
The review of the EETC ratings accompanies the review of the corporate
family rating. Moody's assigns ratings to EETCs by notching above
an airline's corporate family rating, based on certain legal protections,
its opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the airline's
network, whether there is a liquidity facility, its estimates
of the size of the projected equity cushion, and each Classes' position
in the waterfall. Moody's estimates the equity cushions of the
Bosphorus 777-300ER transaction at about 25% and at about
50% for the Class As of the Anatolia JPY-denominated A321-200
transaction. For the Class Bs on the Anatolia transaction,
Moody's estimates the equity cushion at about 40%.
Three aircraft serve as the collateral in each transaction.
The transactions are each subject to the Cape Town Convention as implemented
in Turkish law, which is intended to facilitate the timely repossession
of the collateral should a payment default occur. The Ba3 ratings
on each transaction are one notch above Moody's Foreign Currency
Ceiling ("FCC") for Turkey of B1. Each transaction's
separate 18-month liquidity facility is external to the Turkish
banking system and provides sufficient support to pierce the FCC.
The reviews for downgrade reflect the uncertain impacts of the coronavirus
on the global aviation market and Turkish Airlines' fleet.
Notwithstanding the current environment, Moody's believes that Turkish
Airlines will remain important to the Turkish economy, and its reliance
on the global aircraft financing market make it unlikely that the government
would prevent the airline from servicing its aircraft financing obligations
should it otherwise impose a moratorium on the banking system.
Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes
in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's
opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations
and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values,
which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's liquidity analysis assesses a company's ability to
meet its funding requirements under a scenario of not having access to
new funding, including rollover of existing loans, over the
next 12-18 months. Under this approach, Turkish Airlines'
liquidity is weak in light of the very challenging market conditions the
airline and the broader industry is currently facing.
As at 31 December 2019, the airline had $2.5 billion
of cash relative to short term debt of $1.3 billion and
current portion of long term debt of $1.9 billion ($3.1
billion in total). Significantly lower pre-bookings and
very depressed passenger traffic will lead to material cash burn at the
least in the short term.
Turkish Airlines does not have any undrawn long-term committed
facilities that in Moody's view can provide a solid liquidity buffer.
However, the airline has strong banking relationships with local
banks, including state owned banks, as evidenced by $2.5
billion of available uncommitted credit lines.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD; placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1; placed under Review for further Downgrade
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Anatolia Pass Through Trust
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
..Issuer: Bosphorus Pass Through Trust 2015-1A
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Anatolia Pass Through Trust
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Bosphorus Pass Through Trust 2015-1A
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The principal methodologies used in rating Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
were Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018, and Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. The principal methodologies
used in rating Anatolia Pass Through Trust and Bosphorus Pass Through
Trust 2015-1A were Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust
Certificates published in July 2018, and Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of
the Republic of Turkey and is a member of the Star Alliance network since
April 2008. Through the Istanbul Airport acting as the airline's
primary hub since early 2019, the airline operates scheduled services
to 268 international and 50 domestic destinations across 126 countries
globally. It operates a fleet of 230 narrow-body,
97 wide-body and 23 cargo planes.
The airline is 49.12% owned by the Government of Turkey
through the Turkey Wealth Fund while the balance is public on Borsa Istanbul
stock exchange. For the last 12 months ending 31 December 2019,
the company reported revenues of $13.2 billion and a net
profit of $790 million.
