Moody's downgrades Turkish covered bonds following sovereign downgrade

Three covered bond programmes affected

London, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of covered bonds issued by three Turkish banks:

- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. - Mortgage Covered Bonds: Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

- Akbank TAS - Mortgage Covered Bonds: Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

- Yapi Kredi Bankasi A.S. - Mortgage Covered Bonds: Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Moody's recent decision to downgrade Turkiye's government bond rating to B3 from B2 and Moody's lowering Turkiye's local-currency bond ceiling to B1 from Ba3 on 12 August 2022, which follows the sovereign downgrade. Turkish covered bonds' ratings are capped at Turkiye's local currency bond ceiling because ceilings generally act as the maximum ratings that can be assigned to a domestic issuer in Turkiye, including covered bonds backed by Turkish receivables. Today's rating action means that the B1 covered bonds' ratings are positioned two notches above the B3 government of Turkiye's issuer and senior unsecured debt rating.

For full details on sovereign rating action, please refer to the sovereign press release: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_468377.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (such cessation, a CB anchor event); and (2) the estimated losses that will accrue to covered bondholders should a CB anchor event occur. We express the probability of a CB anchor event as a point on our alpha-numeric rating scale (i.e. the CB anchor).

The CB anchor for all the Turkish covered bonds is issuing bank's CR assessment plus zero notches. The CR assessment reflects an issuer's ability to avoid defaulting on certain senior bank operating obligations and contractual commitments, including covered bonds.

The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.

The CB anchor for Akbank TAS – Mortgage Covered Bonds is B2, being the CR assessment of Akbank T.A.S. plus 0 notches. The cover pool losses are 43.4%, with market risk of 32.2% and collateral risk of 11.2%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 11.2%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 421.0%, of which the issuer provides 12.5% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the B1 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers on nominal basis). These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The CB anchor for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. – Mortgage Covered Bonds is B2, being the CR assessment of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. plus 0 notches. The cover pool losses are 30.8%, with market risk of 20.4% and collateral risk of 10.4%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.4%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 344.5%, of which the issuer provides 20.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the B1 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers on nominal basis). These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The CB anchor for Yapi Kredi Bankasi A.S. – Mortgage Covered Bonds is B2, being the CR assessment of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. plus 0 notches. The cover pool losses are 27.4%, with market risk of 16.9% and collateral risk of 10.5%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.5%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 293.0%, of which the issuer provides 20.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the B1 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers on nominal basis). These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High, Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

Moody's has assigned a TPI of Improbable to the aforementioned covered bond programmes.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360326. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

The TPI assigned to each of these programmes is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for these programmes is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexander Zeidler

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jose de Leon

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

