Moody's downgrades UGI International's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded UGI International, LLC's (UGI International) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD and senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade of UGI International's ratings reflects increased business risks including those arising from exiting and unwinding the remaining energy marketing businesses, and operating in an inflationary environment with higher energy costs," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: UGI International, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: UGI International, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of UGI International's ratings reflects increased business risks, including the losses incurred in its energy marketing business and potential additional losses arising from exiting and unwinding the remaining contracts and operations, higher commodity price and energy cost volatility, and operating in an inflationary environment with accompanying regulatory risks. In October 2022, the company divested its energy marketing business in the United Kingdom. The company intended to sell its energy marketing business in France but its negotiations with a potential buyer ended. The company continues seeking to exit and unwind its remaining energy marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Fixed price customer contracts will roll off over time and the company has hedged a sizable portion of anticipated customer volumes. However, risks remain so long as these contracts are outstanding.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will not rise much further and remain relatively low even amid an increased level of business risk. The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation that UGI International will refinance its credit facilities due October 2023 (unrated) in the near term.

UGI International's Ba2 CFR reflects low leverage relative to similarly rated propane peers that operate in the US and Canada, good interest coverage, high customer diversification, and strong market positions and brand recognition in a number of European countries. The credit profile is constrained by a limited product offering, high geographic concentration, and the longer-term decline in the demand of liquified petroleum gas (LPG). While geographically concentrated, UGI International has a diversified customer base across numerous European countries. Key drivers of weaker EBITDA in the fiscal year ended September 2022 were weaker foreign currencies and the energy marketing business, the latter of which typically has had a very small effect on operating income. In the energy marketing businesses, the company had to purchase natural gas at higher spot prices in support of fixed price customer contracts for unhedged volumes. Positively, within the core LPG distribution business, the company's volumes increased slightly even though weather was warmer than in fiscal 2021. The increase was due in part to recovery of certain volumes lost in fiscal 2021 because of the pandemic. The effects of weaker foreign currencies are mitigated by Euro-denominated debt. The rating considers that UGI International's parent company, UGI Corporation, depends on cash flow from its subsidiaries to service its own debt, to support its commitment to dividend growth, and to reallocate capital for growth across its other businesses.

Moody's expects UGI International to maintain adequate liquidity through December 2023. However, the company's Euro 300 million revolver and Euro 300 million term loan mature in October 2023, so maintaining adequate liquidity is predicated on the company refinancing these credit facilities in early 2023. As of September 30, 2022, the company's revolver was undrawn and average daily borrowings during fiscal 2022 were $75 million. Positively, UGI International's Euro 400 million of senior notes mature in 2029 and carry a low coupon of 2.5%. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $298 million of cash. This large balance reflects cash collateral from derivative counterparties, which could be volatile. The revolver and term loan have maximum net leverage ratio covenants, and Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate cushion for future compliance through 2023.

UGI International's Euro 400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 are rated Ba2, the same as the CFR. UGI International also has a Euro 300 million senior unsecured multi-currency revolver and Euro 300 million senior unsecured term loan, both due October 2023. The notes, revolver and term loan are unsecured and pari passu.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include reduced risk and good progress from exiting and unwinding the remaining energy marketing businesses, growth of less weather-dependent volumes, maintenance of conservative financial policies, and Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2x. The financial policies and liquidity at UGI International's parent company, UGI Corporation, will also be considered.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include increased risks or higher than expected costs from exiting and unwinding the remaining energy marketing businesses, larger than expected distributions to UGI Corporation, or weakening liquidity, including as a result of delayed refinancing or significant negative free cash flow. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA above 3x could lead a downgrade.

UGI International, LLC is a subsidiary of publicly traded UGI Corporation, a holding company. UGI International's core business is the marketing and distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in Europe.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

