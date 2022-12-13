Moody's downgrades UGI Utilities to A3, outlook stable

Approximately $140 million of debt securities affected

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded UGI Utilities, Inc.'s ("UGI Utilities") senior unsecured rating to A3 from A2 and changed its outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that UGI Utilities' financial metrics will be constrained by higher debt to fund elevated capital expenditures and considers higher UGI Corporation (UGI, not rated) family credit risk" stated Nana Hamilton, VP-Senior Analyst. "This additional credit risk emanates from its lower rated non-utility businesses and approximately $1 billion of parent debt incurred to support acquisitions in recent years," added Hamilton.

UGI Utilities' ratio of operating cash flow excluding changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt over the last three years has been at the very low end of the expectations Moody's has articulated for it to maintain its previous A2 rating. Averaging 20.4% from 2019 through 2021, the ratio was below that of most A2 rated LDC peers and significantly below the company's historical, pre-tax reform three-year average of 26.3%. Despite a strong financial performance in 2022, we see the utility's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio remaining around 20% in 2023 and beyond as debt increases to finance an elevated capital expenditure program. We expect capital expenditures to be around $500 million annually over the next three years, compared to an annual average of about $370 million from 2019 to 2021.

In addition, parent company UGI's propane retailing, energy services, and midstream and marketing businesses have a significantly higher risk profile than UGI Utilities and some have been facing recent headwinds. While financial challenges at UGI subsidiary UGI International, LLC's (Ba2 stable) European energy marketing business have thus far had no direct negative impact on the utility, they highlight the potential for contagion risk in the event of financial distress at UGI or one of its other subsidiaries.

Furthermore, parent UGI has introduced parent company debt into the organization's capital structure over the last few years. While it had no parent level debt prior to 2019, this has risen to about 15% of total consolidated company debt by the end of its fiscal 2022. This debt was incurred to finance acquisitions in both 2019 and 2021. With no ringfencing provisions in place to protect the utility should the parent change its financial policies, make additional acquisitions, or continue to add debt, the utility's credit quality could be adversely affected going forward. We note that over the last year, the overall credit quality of the UGI family has declined with the downgrades of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (Ba3 stable) in January 2022 and UGI International on 12 December 2022.

The A3 rating and stable outlook of UGI Utilities are based on our expectation that management will continue to insulate the utility from UGI's other businesses, that there will be no further credit deterioration at these businesses and that no additional debt will be added at the parent company level. They also consider the attractive organic growth opportunities in the utility's service territory, which is in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale region, and a credit supportive regulatory environment in Pennsylvania as demonstrated by UGI Utilities' recent rate case outcome.

On 15 September, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PAPUC) approved UGI Utilities' gas distribution rate case settlement to implement a $49.5 million, two-step rate increase, relative to the $82.7 million rate increase sought by the utility. The company was authorized to implement a $38 million rate increase, effective 29 October 2022, and an incremental $11.5 million increase to effective 1 October 2023. Positively, the settlement included a weather normalization adjustment rider under a 5-year pilot program, which should help to reduce revenue volatility.

Our credit rating on UGI Utilities continues to be predicated on the high degree of separation between it and its riskier affiliates, both in terms of legal organization, financing arrangements and by the additional layer of protection provided by PAPUC regulatory oversight. UGI Utilities has historically paid a conservative level of dividends to UGI and we expect the utility to continue to pay little to no dividends to UGI while it executes its significant capital program.

Outlook

UGI Utilities' stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio above 19%. The outlook further assumes that the company will continue to maintain a constructive relationship with the PAPUC and benefit from credit supportive regulation, that a high degree of operational and financial separation will be maintained between the utility and its riskier affiliates, that the credit quality of UGI's other businesses will not deteriorate further and that UGI's growth and financing plans will not lead to higher holding company level debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

UGI Utilities' rating could be upgraded if the company produces stronger financial metrics, including CFO pre-WC to debt consistently above 22%, if there is a material reduction in debt at the UGI level and if the credit quality of UGI's other subsidiaries improves.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade could be considered if we expect the utility to maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt below 19%, if dividends from the utility to the parent increase materially, if UGI's growth and financing plans result in higher holding company debt or otherwise elevated credit risk, if the credit quality of UGI's non-utility subsidiaries deteriorate further or if the Pennsylvania regulatory environment becomes less credit supportive.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: UGI Utilities, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: UGI Utilities, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

UGI Utilities, Inc. is a rate regulated natural gas and electric utility serving over 678,000 gas customers throughout Pennsylvania (as well as several hundred customers in one county in Maryland) and about 62,600 electric customers in northeastern Pennsylvania. UGI Utilities' gas operations under UGI Gas account for substantially all the utility's operating income. UGI Utilities also has an electric utility (UGI Electric) which accounts for only about 3% of operating income.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

