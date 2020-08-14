Moody's downgrades UPC's CFR to B1 from Ba3 after announcement of intention to acquire Sunrise; outlook is stable

London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded UPC Holding B.V.'s (UPC or the company)
corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and probability of default
rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings on the senior secured
credit facilities issued by UPC Financing Partnership and UPC Broadband
Holding BV and the senior secured notes issued by UPCB Finance IV Limited
and UPCB Finance VII Limited to B1 from Ba3. Moody's has
also downgraded the instrument rating on the senior notes issued by UPC
Holding B.V. to B3 from B2. Finally Moody's
has also assigned a B1 instrument rating to the new CHF1,610 million
(equivalent) Term Loan B-1 due 2029 to be raised by NewCo I B.V.
and NewCo Financing Partnership and EUR213 million revolving credit facility
due 2026 to be raised by NewCo I B.V. and NewCo Financing
Partnership, both subsidiaries of UPC Holding B.V.,
and to the new CHF1,616 million (equivalent) Term Loan B-2
due 2029 to be raised by UPC Financing Partnership and UPC Broadband Holding
BV. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to stable from
negative.
The rating action follows the announcement by Liberty Global plc (Ba3
stable) on 12 August 2020 of the launch of a tender offer to acquire the
shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG. Headquartered in Zurich,
Switzerland, Sunrise is the second-largest integrated telecom
operator in Switzerland with reported revenues of CHF1.9 billion
and adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company before share-based
payments and non-recurring events pre-IFRS16) of CHF624
million in 2019.
Liberty Global plans to fund the transaction through a combination of
approximately CHF3.5 billion of cash from its balance sheet and
approximately CHF3.2 billion of financing, of which CHF1.61
billion equivalent will be raised through a Term Loan B-1 to refinance
existing indebtedness of Sunrise. The Sunrise credit pool will
also have access to a new EUR213 million revolving credit facility which
will be undrawn at closing. The CHF 1.61 billion equivalent
Term Loan B-2 will be used to partly fund the acquisition of Sunrise
and will be drawn proportionately to the percentage of shares acquired
by Liberty Global in Sunrise.
Upon becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global,
assuming an initial minimum 90% shareholding threshold is reached,
Sunrise will become part of the UPC credit pool. At that point
the Sunrise term loan and revolving credit facility will be converted
into an additional facility under the UPC senior facilities agreement
by upsizing the term loan B-2 and will benefit from the same guarantee
and security package as the existing UPC senior secured credit facilities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of UPC's CFR to B1 reflects the fact that although
the acquisition of Sunrise will result in a de-leveraging of the
combined group compared to UPC stand-alone, adjusted gross
leverage will remain high and not commensurate with a Ba3 rating.
Indeed, pro forma for the acquisition of Sunrise and assuming 100%
ownership, UPC's adjusted leverage was 5.9x as of the
end of 2019 compared to 6.5x as of Q1 2020 prior to the transaction.
The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation for limited
de-leveraging going forward based on the stated financial policy
set by Liberty Global. Targeted leverage (as reported by the company
including vendor financing and leases) for the combined group will be
5.0x in line with the pro forma leverage as reported by the company
at 4.84x as of the last twelve months (LTM) to Q1 2020.
The key difference between the company's 5.0x reported leverage
and Moody's 5.9x adjusted leverage lies in the treatment
of non-cash related party fees and share-based payments,
among others.
Prior to this transaction, UPC's CFR at Ba3 with a negative
outlook was weakly positioned within the rating category. However,
Moody's acknowledged that Liberty Global plc, the parent of UPC,
benefitted from a large cash balance following the sale of its German
and certain Central and Eastern European assets in 2019. Although
it was not clear what the parent intended to do with the remaining proceeds,
the rating and outlook reflected the possibility for Liberty Global plc
to apply part of the cash balance to significantly de-leverage
UPC, its 100% owned asset. While Liberty Global plc
will contribute significant equity for the acquisition of Sunrise,
Moody's considers that the reduction in leverage is not sufficient
to maintain the Ba3 rating and no further equity injections to support
further de-leveraging are expected at this stage.
On the positive side, pro forma for the acquisition, UPC will
significantly increase its scale to approximately CHF3.5 billion
of combined revenue from CHF1.7 billion on a standalone basis as
of 2019, and become the clear #2 telecom operator in Switzerland
with significant market share in mobile, broadband and pay TV services.
Additionally, with the combination of UPC's fixed assets and
Sunrise's mobile assets, the combined group will become Switzerland's
only other fully integrated telecom operator alongside Swisscom AG (A2
stable). The two companies will be able to better align their assets
to more effectively compete in a convergent telecom market without having
to individually build operations each company lacks individually.
While UPC will be able to use Sunrise's extensive mobile network,
UPC will provide fibre backhaul capacity for Sunrise's mobile base
stations, which is crucial to deliver 5G mobile services.
The combined group will generate significant synergies from the integration
of UPC and Sunrise. Liberty Global plc estimates that cost and
capital expenditure savings will amount to approximately CHF229 million,
the bulk of which Moody's believe will be realized in the first
three years. Cost and capital expenditure savings will come from
the sharing of existing infrastructure to provide services for each entity's
customers at lower cost compared to on a standalone/wholesale basis,
the migration of UPC's mobile traffic to Sunrise's network,
and the reduction of general and administration costs. Additionally,
there is significant potential to realize revenue synergies through the
cross-selling of fixed and mobile services to the existing 5.2
million video, broadband and mobile subscribers. Notwithstanding
the joint venture's strong industrial logic, there are still some
execution risks. While Moody's positively notes Sunrise's
track record of revenue growth driven by positive net adds across mobile,
broadband and pay TV, UPC has been facing significant headwinds
in the context of increasing competition in the Swiss telecom market.
In the first six months of 2020, UPC experienced a decline of 3.1%
for rebased revenue and 7.9% for rebased EBITDA.
Moody's does not forecast any stabilization before 2022.
The combined group will benefit from an adequate liquidity position supported
by the existing EUR500 million revolving credit facility at UPC and the
new EUR213 million revolving credit facility at Sunrise, both of
which are undrawn at the closing of the transaction. While Moody's
forecasts that the combined group will generate positive free cash flow
before dividends supported by stable capital expenditures thanks to the
recent upgrade of UPC's cable network and the realization of synergies,
the rating agency assumes that excess cash will be used for shareholder
distributions in order for the combined group to maintain its leverage
at around 5.0x as reported by the company.
Whilst environmental and social risks are not meaningful for this rating
action, Moody's notes that UPC's rating is constrained by
the financial policy set up by Liberty Global plc to maintain a high leverage
at around 5.0x (as reported by the company) with increasing shareholder
distributions as the combined group delivers higher EBITDA and excess
cash flows.
UPC's B1-PD PDR is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting
the company's expected recovery rate of 50% typically assumed for
a capital structure that consists of a mix of bank and bond debt.
The claims at the operating subsidiaries, including trade payables,
pension obligations and lease rejection claims, have been ranked
highest in order of priority. The senior secured bank credit facilities
are ranked second in priority of claims, pari passu with the senior
secured notes issued by certain trust-owned special-purpose
entities that were created for the primary purpose of facilitating the
offering of the notes. The second-ranking position of the
senior secured debt reflects the fact that it is secured only over the
shares in the obligors held by any member of the senior secured group
or any obligor, and over intercompany loans made by the obligors.
The guarantor coverage test for the senior secured debt is on a consolidated
basis, and so, the guarantees are from the borrower group
(including only holding companies) representing a minimum of 80%
of EBITDA on a consolidated basis. The senior secured debt instruments
have been assigned a B1 rating. The senior unsecured notes issued
by UPC, rated B3, are ranked last in priority of claims,
reflecting the fact that they are structurally subordinated to the senior
secured debt. The new Term Loan B-2 will be made available
as an additional facility under UPC's existing credit agreement.
While the Term Loan B-1 will initially be part of the Sunrise restricted
group, Moody's assumes that Liberty Global will achieve 100%
ownership of the target, at which point it will merge the Sunrise
credit pool into that of UPC and the Term Loan B-1 and the new
EUR213 million revolving credit facility will be converted into UPC credit
facilities ranking pari passu with UPC's existing senior secured
credit facilities.
The stable outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectation that UPC's
pressure on revenues and EBITDA will be mitigated by growth at Sunrise
over the next two years, (2) the company will maintain adjusted
leverage at or below 6.0x, and (3) Liberty Global plc will
achieve 100% ownership of Sunrise so that it can merge the Sunrise
credit pool into UPC. The rating agency notes however that the
transaction is subject to execution risk due to the high threshold required
in order to rapidly merge the credit pools. If Liberty Global plc
will not be able to achieve the threshold and the distinct credit pools
were to remain, Moody's may revisit the rating positioning
of the instrument ratings in order to reflect the respective leverage
of the credit pools and the relative seniority/subordination of the different
instruments. This could result in potential downward pressure on
the UPC credit pool instrument ratings and potential upward pressure on
the Sunrise credit pool instrument ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could develop over time if (1) UPC's operating
performance improves materially with the timely realization of synergies
and the eventual upside from convergent opportunities leading to sustainable
revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) its adjusted Gross Debt/EBITDA ratio
(as calculated by Moody's) falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis;
and the company maintains a strong cash flow generation.
Downward ratings pressure could develop if (1) UPC's Moody's adjusted
Gross Debt/EBITDA ratio rose well above 6.0x on a sustained basis;
and/or (2) operating performance deteriorates driven by increasing competition
or problems in executing the integration of Sunrise. Negative pressure
could also arise if liquidity were to deteriorate materially.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
UPC is a European cable company that operates principally in Switzerland,
but also in Poland and Slovakia.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sebastien Cieniewski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454