Moody's downgrades US Foods CFR to B2; assigns a B3 to its senior secured notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded US Foods, Inc.'s (USF) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3, probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from Ba3-PD, senior secured bank facility to B3 from Ba3 and senior unsecured notes rating to Caa1 from B2. Its speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook was changed to negative. This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 18, 2020.

In addition, Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to its proposed senior secured notes due 2025 and a B3 rating to its new senior secured term loan. The use of net proceeds will be to fund the Smart Foodservice Warehouse acquisition, working capital and general corporate purposes.

"The downgrade reflects the announced purchase of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores for $970 million in cash while managing the negative impact on customer demand from the disruption caused by COVID-19" said Vice President, Christina Boni. " Moody's forecasts that the incremental debt raise when combined with significantly reduced EBITDA will result in a sizable spike in leverage in 2020. However, assuming a slow and steady recovery in the restaurant industry, Moody's roughly estimates that debt/EBITDA should return to the around 6.0x range in 2021. The announced $500 million preferred stock equity raise to a private equity sponsor and US Foods continued pursuit of large debt financed acquisitions reflect a more aggressive financial policy. The lowering of its speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects that although the company will have over $1 billion of cash post the transaction, liquidity has been reduced by the near term operating cash flow deficits and the expected termination of its $800 million ABS facility which reduces the amount of asset backed lines available. Its $1.6 billion revolver, is expected to have limited availability post its recent revolver draw of $1 billion.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: US Foods, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: US Foods, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: US Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The food service, restaurant and hospitality sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in USF's credit profile, including its exposure to restaurant closures and weak hospitality demand have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and USF remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on USF of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The B2 corporate family rating reflects governance considerations including its aggressive acquisition strategy highlighted by its recent purchase of SGA's Food Group of Companies and its upcoming $970 million Smart Foodservice transaction. The company's plan to terminate its ABS facility leaves the company reliant on its $1.6 billion revolver credit facility. Although the company has raised $500 million of preferred equity, it comes with private equity taking a more meaningful role in the company with board representation. The company also will be adding approximately $1.1 billion of additional funded debt based on the proposed transaction, which when combined with weak near term demand as a result of COVID-19, will significantly raise leverage in 2020. Moody's base case reflects a gradual but steady recovery in demand that will result in debt/EBITDA around 6.0x at the end of 2020. Although the contraction of demand related to Covid-19 should reverse, its exposure to independent restaurants and the hospitality sector which are currently facing widespread location closures are at risk of having a protracted period of reduced demand.

The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit metrics will remain elevated as the company integrates both the proposed Smart Foodservice acquisition and the acquisition of SGA as it contends with the disruption posed by COVID-19. The outlook also reflects the risks compressed consumer demand or a change in associated with integrating these assets and it manages the disruption posed by COVID-19 and the ensuing pressure on consumer demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvement in earnings while maintaining a balanced financial strategy that results in debt to EBITDA of under 5.0 times and EBITA to interest above 2.5 times on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a continued deterioration in operating performance, a longer than anticipated timeframe for the integration of announced acquisitions or the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy that does not prioritize near term debt reduction that results in debt to EBITDA sustained above 6.0 times or EBITA to interest falling below 1.75 times. A sustained deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also lead to a downgrade.

US Foods, Inc. is a leading North American food service marketing and distribution company, with annual revenues of around $29 billion (pro forma for the acquisition of SGA and Smart Foodservice). The company operates as a national, broad-line distributor, providing a complete range of products - from fresh farm produce, frozen food, and specialty meat products to paper products, restaurant equipment, and machinery.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

