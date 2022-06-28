Moody's downgrades U.S. Renal Care, Inc's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded U.S. Renal Care, Inc's ("U.S. Renal") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the senior secured rating to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects headwinds currently faced by U.S. Renal including challenges to grow earnings caused by on-going labor cost inflation and a protracted recovery from lower treatment volumes due to the pandemic. As a result, Moody's expects leverage to remain very high, above 8x over the next 12-18 months. In addition, Moody's expects liquidity, currently good, will deteriorate due to sustained investment in new dialysis clinics, which will lead to negative free cash flow. Moody's views US Renal's capital structure as increasingly unsustainable due to very high leverage that the company will be challenged to reduce over the next 12-18 months.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating action reflecting the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's demand for dialysis services but also very aggressive financial policies in particular with regard to organic expansion which has led to a deterioration in liquidity and sustained negative free cash flow.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: U.S. Renal Care, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

The rating outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

U.S. Renal's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects very high financial leverage and weak operating performance. Moody's expects that the company's leverage will remain very high with debt/EBITDA above 8 times over the next 12 to 18 months. The rating is also constrained by the company's modest scale relative to other players in the sector. Moody's also expects dialysis providers such as U.S. Renal to face rising social risk that could lead to legislation that reduces industry profitability. There is a significant differential in reimbursement for commercial patients versus Medicare patients, and dialysis service providers are making most of their profits with commercial patients. Moody's believes this raises longer-term risk around payment rates and profitability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain very high and the operating environment will remain challenging.

Moody's expects that U.S. Renal's liquidity – currently good – will deteriorate as sustained investment will not be fully covered by free cash flow. As a result, Moody's expects that cash balances will gradually decrease but will remain above $100 million over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is further supported by a $150 million revolving credit facility (currently undrawn), which is due in June 2024.

ESG considerations are material to U.S. Renal's credit profile. U.S. Renal Care has high exposure to social considerations. Dialysis companies face credit risk around the significant disparity between the reimbursement it receives for treating commercially insured patients and the amount it receives for treating patients insured by Medicare. Various states have pursued legislation, that if passed, could reduce the company's and other dialysis companies' profits. Furthermore, efforts to increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, if successful, would slow end stage renal disease (ESRD) patient volume growth. Among governance considerations, U.S. Renal's financial policies under private equity ownership are very aggressive, reflected in high debt levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity or free cash flow weakens further, increasing the likelihood of loss for creditors in a default or distressed exchange event or if the likelihood of default increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained earnings and cash flow growth, materially reduces leverage, and improves liquidity. Quantitatively, the rating could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7.5x.

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. provides dialysis services to patients who suffer from chronic kidney failure. U.S. Renal provides dialysis services through 371 outpatient facilities in 32 states and the territory of Guam. It also provides acute dialysis services through contractual relationships with hospitals and home dialysis services. Revenues are approximately $1.3 billion. U.S. Renal Care is owned by private equity firms Bain Capital, Summit Partners, and Revelstoke Capital Partners, along with other investors and management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

