Moody's downgrades Ukraine's ratings to Caa2 from B3, ratings remain on review for downgrade

London, 04 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the Government of Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term
issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2
from B3. The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.
The two-notch downgrade of Ukraine's ratings and the decision
to maintain the ratings on review for further downgrade were triggered
by the intensification of Russia's (B3 review for downgrade) military
invasion of Ukraine. The ongoing review was initially triggered
on 25 February by the start of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
The key drivers behind the decision to downgrade Ukraine's ratings
are:
1. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which will impair Ukraine's
ability and possibly willingness to service its debt;
2. The severe impact that Russia's invasion will have on
Ukraine´s economic and fiscal strength due to extensive damage to
its productive capacity.
The intensification of the military invasion of Ukraine could have implications
for sovereign debt repayments. Moody's believes Ukraine's
buffers and forthcoming substantial international financial support will
not be sufficient to fully offset liquidity risks stemming from Ukraine's
debt repayment needs, given the large economic and fiscal costs
the invasion will inflict on the country.
Moreover, the heavy human toll and the damage to Ukraine's
productive capacity that the military invasion will inflict will have
a severe impact on Ukraine's economic and fiscal strength,
and the military conflict could also disrupt Ukraine´s existing
institutions and governance set up.
The review period will allow Moody's to better assess the extent to which
the invasion leads to long-lasting economic damage. It will
also allow Moody's to better assess the extent to which the invasion
could disrupt Ukraine's existing institutions and governance setup.
Furthermore, the review period will allow Moody's to assess the
extent of the financial support that Ukraine will receive from the international
community and the country´s ability to continue meeting its debt
obligations under a period of military conflict.
Concurrently, Ukraine's local and foreign currency ceilings have
been lowered to Caa1 from B2. The one-notch gap between
the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects the low predictability
of government and institutions and elevated domestic political and geopolitical
risks which create considerable policy uncertainty, while external
vulnerabilities remain elevated. The foreign currency ceiling is
aligned to the local currency ceiling, reflecting weak policy effectiveness,
already limited capital account openness and elevated external indebtedness
with limited foreign exchange reserves.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa2 FROM B3
FIRST DRIVER: THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE WHICH WILL IMPAIR
UKRAINE'S ABILITY AND POSSIBLY WILLINGNESS TO SERVICE DEBT
The intensification of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine that
started on 24 February 2022 could have implications for sovereign debt
repayments. The scale and scope of the military conflict goes beyond
Moody's initial expectations and will inflict large economic and
fiscal costs on Ukraine. While Ukraine benefits from improved fiscal
and external buffers relative to the 2014-15 military conflict,
in Moody's view, these will not be sufficient to fully offset liquidity
risks given reduced funding options, foreign investor outflows and
mounting pressure on the external position.
The government faces external repayments of around $6 billion in
2022 and between $2-6 billion (1-4% of GDP)
each year over the next decade. Although foreign currency reserves
of $27.5 billion available at the end of January 2022 covered
those needs, they will come under increasing pressure at a time
of reduced foreign currency inflows, particularly as the country's
financing options are reduced amid heightened borrowing costs and a sustained
depreciation of the hryvnia.
Ukraine is benefiting from substantial international financial support,
which will help to shore up liquidity but is unlikely to be sufficient
to cushion the full impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine's
credit profile. Moody's estimates that international institutions
and governments have so far committed around $15 billion,
including loans from the International Monetary Fund, the World
Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa stable) and the
European Union (EU, Aaa stable).
While domestic banks have been the main source of refinancing in recent
years, they are unlikely to have the capacity to significantly further
absorb government debt amid financial sector disruption from the invasion
and the risk of significant deposit withdrawals. Moreover,
the introduction of capital controls has complicated the participation
of foreign investors although the government is seeking to raise further
funding through its war bond initiative after issuing a one-year
war bond equivalent to $270 million on 1 March, and has since
eased capital control restrictions.
While the current government has continued to honour its financial obligations
since the start of the military invasion, including the payment
of coupons of around $300 million on eurobonds on 1 March,
a prolonged military conflict would add to Ukraine's financing needs
in the form of higher military spending, weighing on the government's
finances and its ability to continue to repay its debt.
Moreover, the Russian invasion poses risks to Ukraine's current
institutions and governance setup, with potential negative implications
for the willingness to honour existing debt obligations.
SECOND DRIVER: THE SEVERE IMPACT OF RUSSIA'S BROADENED INVASION
ON UKRAINE'S ECONOMIC AND FISCAL STRENGTH DUE TO EXTENSIVE DAMAGE
TO ITS PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY
Moody's expects that the broadened invasion of Ukraine by Russia
will cause material and lasting damage to Ukraine's economic and
fiscal strength. The intensification of the military conflict and
the targeting of large cities has already and will likely continue to
cause significant damage to Ukraine's infrastructure, although
it is not currently possible to assess the exact magnitude of that damage.
Even if the military conflict is brought to an end relatively soon and
significant external support is provided to help reconstruction,
it will likely take a significant amount of time to repair the extensive
damage to the country's productive capacity caused by the military
conflict. Moreover, the heavy human toll that the military
conflict will inflict, together with a significant displacement
of the population, will exacerbate already challenging demographic
trends and durably constrain Ukraine's economic potential.
The magnitude and scope of the damage on the economy caused by the invasion
will also weaken Ukraine's fiscal strength and its ability to service
its debt. While it is not possible to estimate the exact magnitude
of the fiscal impact of the military conflict at this stage, Moody's
expects it will result in a significant increase in Ukraine's general
government debt burden from an estimated 54% of GDP at the end
of 2021 given higher fiscal deficits and as the large share of foreign
currency debt exposes government finances to currency depreciation.
At the same time, the invasion and its aftermath will act as a drag
on the government's financial resources. Repairs to key public
infrastructure will materially weigh on government spending. Moreover,
the severity of the economic damage from the military conflict will have
long-lasting negative implications for the government's revenue
generation capacity.
RATIONALE FOR MAINTAINING THE REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE
The review period will allow Moody's to better assess the extent to which
the invasion leads to long-lasting economic damage. It will
also allow Moody's to better assess the extent to which the invasion
could disrupt Ukraine's existing institutions and governance setup.
Furthermore, the review period will also allow Moody´s to
better understand the extent to which international financial support
allows Ukraine to cover its debt obligations and any liquidity pressures
stemming from the government's external refinancing needs.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Ukraine's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4),
reflecting moderately negative exposures to environmental and social risks,
and a very weak governance profile. The latter, together
with moderate wealth levels, helps to explain Ukraine's relatively
low resilience to E and S risks.
Ukraine is moderately exposed to environmental risks. These include
physical climate risks, carbon transition and the weak preservation
of natural capital, reflected in its low agriculture yields despite
its abundance of very fertile black soil, which explains its E-3
issuer profile score. Its exposure to physical climate risk is
exacerbated by the importance of the agricultural sector (both in terms
of economic contribution and employment), which makes the country's
exports vulnerable to climate change and adverse weather events.
Ukraine's exposure to carbon transition comes from the fact that transit
of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine provides a valuable source of
foreign-exchange revenue.
Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile
score) and reflects unfavourable demographics and risks related to labour
and income, with relatively high youth unemployment, as well
as weak health outcomes, and this is despite favourable educational
attainment. A persistent demographic drag will likely constrain
Ukraine's scope for strengthening its economic competitiveness.
In addition, the on-going military conflict and the dislocation
of large parts of the population this entails increases risks around the
health and safety and access to basic services of the population as well
as the access to housing.
Ukraine has a very highly negative governance profile score (G-5
issuer profile), reflecting weaknesses in the rule of law and widespread
corruption, which hinders the business environment and disrupts
access to concessional financing, as well as a track record of sovereign
defaults.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,129 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020
Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.7%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 80.8% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 3 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of Ukraine, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has very materially increased.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF UKRAINE'S RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of Ukraine's ratings
is remote.
Ukraine's Caa2 ratings would likely be confirmed at their current level
if the armed invasion is brought to an end relatively swiftly, containing
the overall damage from the military conflict on Ukraine's economic
and fiscal strength and leaving Moody's confident that the government
will remain able and willing to continue to honour its debt repayment
obligations. The provision and disbursement of additional international
financial support which helps to shore up the country's financing position
and limit acute government liquidity and external risks would be a key
factor supporting the confirmation of the ratings at the Caa2 level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF UKRAINE'S RATINGS
A prolongation, further intensification and further geographic expansion
of the military invasion, resulting in very significant additional
damage to Ukraine's economic strength beyond Moody's current
expectations, would put downward pressure on the ratings.
A disruption of Ukraine´s existing institutions and governance setup
would also exert negative credit pressure. Ukraine's ratings could
also be downgraded if international financial support proved insufficient
to effectively mitigate mounting liquidity risks.
The publication of this rating action deviates from the previously scheduled
release dates in the UK sovereign calendar published on www.moodys.com.
This action was prompted by the intensification of Russia's military
assault in Ukraine.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited
ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
The person who approved these credit ratings is Alejandro Olivo.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
