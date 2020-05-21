Moody's downgrades Under Armour's CFR to Ba3; unsecured notes to B1

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Under Armour, Inc.'s ("Under Armour") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba3 from Ba2, probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and unsecured notes to B1 from Ba2. The company's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

"Widespread temporary store closures and weaker discretionary consumer spending will result in significant incremental pressures on Under Armour's revenue, profitability and cash flow in 2020," stated Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "Prior to the onset of coronavirus, the company was already facing significant challenges reinvigorating revenue growth in North America, its largest market. Thus, we expect credit metrics to weaken materially in 2020 before slowly recovering in 2021, with Moody's debt/EBITDA improving toward 4.25x by the end of 2021.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity, supported by $959 million of cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2020, and around $400 million of excess availability under its unrated revolver. Under Armour plans to issue $400 million of unrated senior unsecured convertible notes, with proceeds to be used to repay a portion of the company's outstanding revolver borrowing. Under Armour obtained financial covenant relief through and including the first quarter of 2022 as part of a recent credit facility amendment. While its revolver commitment was also reduced to $1.1 billion from $1.25 billion, ample excess availability remains in place.

However, also as part of the amendment, the credit facility became secured and guaranteed by certain US subsidiaries, resulting in a subordination of the unsecured and unguaranteed notes. The downgrade of the unsecured notes to B1 reflects the junior position in the capital structure behind the sizeable secured credit facility.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD4);

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail and apparel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Under Armour's credit profile, including its exposure to temporary store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Under Armour of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Under Armour's Ba3 CFR reflects its well-known brand and solid competitive position as a leading developer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories in the U.S. and internationally. Also considered are the company's track record of innovation and Moody's positive view of the global sports apparel market, which provides credible longer term organic growth opportunities, particularly in international markets where the company is significantly under penetrated. The rating is supported by governance considerations including a conservative financial strategy that focused on debt reduction and maintaining moderate financial leverage.

Under Armour is constrained by its reliance on a single brand and limited geographic reach which expose the company to economic cyclicality and inherent changes in consumer preferences in a concentrated region. This is evidenced by the ongoing challenges the brand faces in its largest market, North America, which accounted for around 70% of 2019 net revenue. Under Armour has taken significant action over the past two years to improve its overall profit margins, balance sheet and cash flow. However, continued challenges were expected in 2020, which will be compounded by the rapid spread of coronavirus. Sales declines are forecasted to accelerate in 2020, leading to significantly weaker profitability, cash flow and credit metrics.

The negative outlook reflects the need for Under Armour to execute upon its restructuring and costs savings actions in the face of the unprecedented coronavirus disruptions, and to demonstrate that it will be able to reinvigorate growth in all markets and improve overall profitability once a recovery begins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear trend toward business improvement which will position the company to approach 70% of its 2019 EBITDA in fiscal 2021, if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or more aggressive financial policies such as returns to shareholders. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or EBITA/interest below 2.25x.

Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the very near term. Over time, an upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance, including sustained growth in its key North American market, as well as maintenance of very good liquidity. Key metrics include operating margins sustained in the mid-single digit range and EBITA/interest above 3.0x.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour, Inc. is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. It also has developed its Connected Fitness platform, one of the world's largest digital health and fitness communities. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 approached $5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

