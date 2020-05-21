Moody's downgrades Under Armour's CFR to Ba3; unsecured notes to B1

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Under Armour,
Inc.'s ("Under Armour") ratings, including its corporate
family rating ("CFR") to Ba3 from Ba2, probability of
default rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and unsecured
notes to B1 from Ba2. The company's SGL-2 speculative
grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook remains negative.
"Widespread temporary store closures and weaker discretionary consumer
spending will result in significant incremental pressures on Under Armour's
revenue, profitability and cash flow in 2020," stated
Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "Prior
to the onset of coronavirus, the company was already facing significant
challenges reinvigorating revenue growth in North America, its largest
market. Thus, we expect credit metrics to weaken materially
in 2020 before slowly recovering in 2021, with Moody's debt/EBITDA
improving toward 4.25x by the end of 2021.
The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation
for good liquidity, supported by $959 million of cash on
the balance sheet as of March 31, 2020, and around $400
million of excess availability under its unrated revolver. Under
Armour plans to issue $400 million of unrated senior unsecured
convertible notes, with proceeds to be used to repay a portion of
the company's outstanding revolver borrowing. Under Armour
obtained financial covenant relief through and including the first quarter
of 2022 as part of a recent credit facility amendment. While its
revolver commitment was also reduced to $1.1 billion from
$1.25 billion, ample excess availability remains in
place.
However, also as part of the amendment, the credit facility
became secured and guaranteed by certain US subsidiaries, resulting
in a subordination of the unsecured and unguaranteed notes. The
downgrade of the unsecured notes to B1 reflects the junior position in
the capital structure behind the sizeable secured credit facility.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to B1 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD4);
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail and apparel sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Under Armour's credit profile, including
its exposure to temporary store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented
operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Under Armour of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Under Armour's Ba3 CFR reflects its well-known brand and solid
competitive position as a leading developer, marketer and distributor
of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories in the
U.S. and internationally. Also considered are the
company's track record of innovation and Moody's positive view of the
global sports apparel market, which provides credible longer term
organic growth opportunities, particularly in international markets
where the company is significantly under penetrated. The rating
is supported by governance considerations including a conservative financial
strategy that focused on debt reduction and maintaining moderate financial
leverage.
Under Armour is constrained by its reliance on a single brand and limited
geographic reach which expose the company to economic cyclicality and
inherent changes in consumer preferences in a concentrated region.
This is evidenced by the ongoing challenges the brand faces in its largest
market, North America, which accounted for around 70%
of 2019 net revenue. Under Armour has taken significant action
over the past two years to improve its overall profit margins, balance
sheet and cash flow. However, continued challenges were expected
in 2020, which will be compounded by the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Sales declines are forecasted to accelerate in 2020, leading to
significantly weaker profitability, cash flow and credit metrics.
The negative outlook reflects the need for Under Armour to execute upon
its restructuring and costs savings actions in the face of the unprecedented
coronavirus disruptions, and to demonstrate that it will be able
to reinvigorate growth in all markets and improve overall profitability
once a recovery begins.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear trend toward business
improvement which will position the company to approach 70% of
its 2019 EBITDA in fiscal 2021, if liquidity deteriorates for any
reason, or more aggressive financial policies such as returns to
shareholders. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained
above 4.5x or EBITA/interest below 2.25x.
Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the
very near term. Over time, an upgrade would require sustained
improvement in operating performance, including sustained growth
in its key North American market, as well as maintenance of very
good liquidity. Key metrics include operating margins sustained
in the mid-single digit range and EBITA/interest above 3.0x.
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour,
Inc. is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor
of footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide
variety of sports and fitness activities. It also has developed
its Connected Fitness platform, one of the world's largest digital
health and fitness communities. Revenues for the twelve months
ended March 31, 2020 approached $5 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
