Moody's downgrades Unibail Rodamco Westfield ratings; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
SE's (URW) long-term ratings to Baa1 from A3, its backed
junior subordinated debt to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook was changed
to stable from negative.
"The downgrade to Baa1 reflects increased leverage expectations and the
weaker operating outlook for the company and the broader retail real estate
sector" says Oliver Schmitt, a VP-Senior Credit Officer and
lead analyst for URW. "The combined effect of the announced capital
measures, expected disposals proceeds and CAPEX spending together
with our view on future earnings and value declines, will position
URW's rating solidly in the Baa1 rating category, despite
uncertainty around the demand for retail properties".
A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 16 September, as part of its €9bn+ RESET plan,
URW has announced several measures aimed at strengthening its balance
sheet and increasing its financial flexibility [1]. The measures
include a fully underwritten capital raise of €3.5 billion,
a reduction of € 1 billion of cash outflow for dividends in the next
two years, further €800 million reductions to its CAPEX plans,
and a further acceleration of its property disposal plans.
The company acts to restore its balance sheet strength at a time when
the operating environment has likely changed sustainably for retail real
estate landlords. Both tenants and consumers are in a worse position
than prior to the pandemic outbreak, and the trend towards online
shopping has accelerated. Investor preference also further moves
away from retail assets towards other asset types.
Operationally, retail shopping is still restricted compared to pre-COVID
through some stores/restaurants/leisure activities being closed,
consumers being less comfortable with traveling towards retail centers
with public transport, and the retail experience in the center being
framed by social distancing rules and wearing of masks. Within
this context, some of the performance indicators such as footfall
and retail sales in Continental Europe look encouraging, while the
UK data shows substantially more weakness. The company did not
disclose performance updates on the US portfolio which we expect to perform
weaker given longer / still existing restrictions.
We expect some moderate increase in vacancy and a moderating decline in
rents (excluding the impact of bad debt) in the next 18 months,
but we are also mindful that the long lease profile will - outside
of insolvencies - result in a more gradual impact of weaker tenant
demand on earnings. At the same time, in particular 2020
and 2021 EBITDA will be lower because of increasing writedowns of receivables
and the accounting impact of concessions. We do expect these effects
to be more one-off and not continue on a larger scale in 2022 and
beyond. Including the impact of property disposals, our central
rating scenario assumes total EBITDA to decline by around 20% compared
to 2019 within the next 12 to 18 months.
There is execution risk around the disposals plan which is critical to
the overall deleveraging plan. We think that the quality of URW
assets will continue to attract buyers, but the general interest
in retail is certainly in decline and pricing as well as timing of the
disposals is uncertain. We have included moderate discount expectations
for property disposals in our projections, but our ratings give
credit to the disposal plan. URW has a good track record of disposing
assets at or above book value, which we believe also increases the
chance of successful disposals in a more difficult environment,
also noting that around €1 billion being considered at an advanced
stage by the company.
The ratings also reflect scenarios of property value declines of up to
20% from 2019 to 2021. We believe that earnings capacity
will be the main driver for changes in property values, while yield
shifts will be more moderate. We are also still of the view that
prime properties such as URW's assets will hold up better than non-prime
properties, despite the fact that dominant schemes with a larger
leisure and restaurant offering especially in central, public transport
related areas may recover slower than more local schemes. However,
looking through the near-term period with restricting rules around
shopping, high footfall and sales areas will still be the best locations
for retailers to have stores in.
Earnings-related financial metrics will look weak in 2020 as a
consequence of bad debt and concession impact, but we perceive 2021
and beyond financial metrics to be more relevant for the positioning of
the rating. The same is however also true for Moody's-adjusted
debt/assets, which we anticipate will be under further pressure
into 2021 from expected property value declines. We expect Moody's-adjusted
debt/gross assets to remain below 50% by 2021, but we are
mindful that it will take some time before large cash proceeds will pay
down debt. We also expect net debt/EBITDA to be below 11x in 2021.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Despite uncertainties of execution of the asset disposal plan and in the
level of operational performance after the pandemic, the actions
announced by URW create an element of buffer to underperformance of its
plan that positions the rating solidly in the Baa1 category.
LIQUIDITY
URW retains a very solid liquidity position. In addition to €3.5
billion of cash on balance sheet as of June 2020, the company had
access to more than €9 billion of undrawn credit facilities.
Even excluding the further €3.5 billion expected proceeds
from the equity raise, available liquidity exceeds all cash outflows
including CAPEX and dividends in 2020 and 2021. The equity raise
will also increase the buffer under its financial covenants, which
we estimate represented a 30% value decline buffer to typical covenants
based on H1 results prior to the capital measures announced.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require URW to return to a solid operating performance
similar to the pre-COVID-19 era as evidenced through footfall,
tenant sales growth, occupancy and rental growth. Positive
pressure on ratings can stem from Moody's-adjusted debt/assets
remaining below 45%, net debt/EBITDA sustained below 10x,
and interest cover remaining above 3.5x.
We expect the announced capital measures to be executed, hence failure
to do so would put pressure on the existing ratings. Rating pressure
can also stem from larger than anticipated pressure on operating performance
through retailer distress or lack of consumer spending in malls.
Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's-adjusted
debt/asset failing to reduce below 50%, net debt/EBITDA fails
to remain below 12x, or fixed charge cover sustains below 3.25x
in 2021.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
SE
Downgrades:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Baa1 from A3
....BACKED Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Rodamco Sverige AB
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
Outlook Actions:
....No Outlook
..Issuer: WEA Finance LLC
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: WFD Trust
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company announcement 16-Sep-2020
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
