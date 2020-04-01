Moody's downgrades Unifrax's CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
ASP Unifrax Holdings, Inc.'s (Unifrax) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD, ratings of $125 million senior secured
first lien revolving credit facility and $1.05 billion senior
secured first lien term loans including both the US dollar and Euro tranches
to Caa1 from B3. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the
company's $250 million senior secured second lien term loan
to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook for the ratings is stable.
The ratings downgrades reflects Moody's view that the rapid spread
of the coronavirus across many regions and markets that the company operates
in will have a material negative impact on its already weakened credit
profile and prevent the company from deleveraging over the next 12-18
months.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: ASP Unifrax Holdings, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Gtd Sr Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Sr Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)
....Gtd Sr Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ASP Unifrax Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Unifrax entered 2020 with a credit profile that was already weakened by
high levereage exceeding 8x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA and
significant interest expense following the leveraged buyout by Clearlake
Capital Group in late 2018, and the debt-funded acquisition
of Stellar Materials ("Stellar") in June 2019. The rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic
outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are
creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. More specifically, the weakness in Unifrax's
credit profile, as evidenced by the current high leverage and negative
free cash flow as well as the company's material exposure to various
regions and industries severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,
and specifically the global automotive sector, have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Unifrax of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the expected deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered. Moody's has recently revised the
global real GDP forecasts downward for 2020 due to the rising economic
costs of the coronavirus shock, now expecting the global economy
to contract by 0.5% in 2020, followed by a pickup
to 3.2% in 2021.
Unifrax benefits from specialty nature of the business, its broad
customer and geographic diversity and ongoing growth initiatives designed
to meet the rising product demand from end markets subject to stringent
safety regulations and environmental protection standards. However,
the current market environment is expected to lead to a notable decline
in revenues in 2020 given the company's significant exposure to
cyclical end-markets, particularly the automotive sector,
and the company's substantial presence in China, Europe,
United States and India, regions that have been so far affected
the most by the outbreak with the lockdowns and other social distancing
measures resulting in a severe curtailment of the economic activity.
In the first two months of 2020, passenger car sales in China nearly
halved and the new car registrations in Europe declined substantially,
even before the severe restrictions were put in place in March by several
European countries. Many of the North American automotive plants
are shut down until March 31st at the earliest.
Lower revenues are expected to adversely impact its profitability due
to weaker demand, potential supply disruptions and lower fixed costs
absorption as sales volumes decline and pricing pressures emerge.
We expect planned productivity improvements and aggressive cost-cutting
measures Unifrax is currently undertaking to partially offset the expected
decline in Moody's adjusted EBITDA, which we estimate could fall
by 16-19% y-o-y in 2020. Luyang's EBITDA
is not included in Moody's adjusted EBITDA estimates. We now expect
Unifrax to be free cash flow negative in 2020 and for adjusted leverage
to potentially exceed 10x in 2020 before declining to lower 9x by 2021,
which is high for the previous rating category.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's current expectations that fiscal
and monetary policy measures being implemented by many countries will
likely support the global economic recovery in 2021 and that Unifrax's
will accelerate its cost reduction initiatives and will carefully manage
its liquidity through the likely economic downturn.
Unifrax overall faces moderate environmental, social and governance
risks. However, governance risk is above average due to private
equity ownership which extracts substantial managements fees from the
company, the sponsor's aggressive financial policies and pursuit
of acquisitive growth at the time of weakening macro environment and high
growth capex spending, which are key drivers of the currently high
financial leverage.
Unifrax has a good liquidity profile supported by $29 million cash
on hand as of September 30, 2019, with the undrawn $125
million revolving credit facility due in 2023 and its 28% equity
stake in Luyang, publicly listed ceramic fiber producer in China,
which provides an alternative source of liquidity for debt service if
management chooses to do so. Moody's expects Unifrax to be
free cash flow negative in 2020 and rely on the revolver to support its
basic working capital needs. The revolver has a springing 1st lien
leverage covenant of 7.5x at 35% utilization of revolver.
We expect the company to remain compliant with the covenant albeit with
a more modest cushion than expected previously.
The Caa1 ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility
and term loans, are at the same level as the corporate family rating,
as they represent the preponderance of total debt and are secured by a
first priority lien on substantially all domestic assets and, in
the instance of Euro-denominated borrowings, the assets of
certain international subsidiaries in the U.K. and Germany.
The $250 million second lien term loan is rated Caa3 given its
effective subordination to the first lien credit facilities. The
remaining international assets are not encumbered.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near-term but could be considered
longer term if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 7.5x
and the company demonstrates the ability to generate positive free cash
flow on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require a commitment
to more conservative financial policies from the sponsor and management.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if operating performance deteriorates,
if adjusted leverage increases to and expected to remain above 9.5x
or if the company undertakes a significant debt-financed acquisition
or dividend recapitalization. Moody's could also downgrade the
ratings if free cash flow remains negative and liquidity deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tonawanda, N.Y., ASP Unifrax
Holdings, Inc. produces heat-resistant ceramic fiber
products and specialty glass microfiber materials for a variety of industrial
applications. The company has been a portfolio company of Clearlake
Capital Group since late 2018. Unifrax generated revenues of approximately
$538 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Botir Sharipov
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
