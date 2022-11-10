Moody's downgrades United Site Services CFR to Caa1 from B3 due to increased leverage and weakened liquidity; outlook stable

Approximately $2.65 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of PECF USS Intermediate Holding III Corporation (dba "United Site Services" or "USS") to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facility rating (including $2.0 billion term loan and $100 million cash flow revolver) to B3 from B2, and its senior unsecured $550 million notes rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 from B3 reflects a material deterioration of USS' credit profile since the October 2021 LBO, including Moody's expectation that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be sustained above 8.5 times and a weakened liquidity profile. Despite the company's efforts to pass-on higher operating costs to its customers, through an implementation of a fuel and payroll surcharge, Moody's believes that increasing macroeconomic headwinds create uncertainty around the company's ability to improve earnings meaningfully and therefore reduce leverage. Liquidity sources will continue to dwindle over the next 12-15 months if the company is unable to flex its capital spending plan and pause its acquisition activity in the current challenging operating environment. The increasing floating interest rate burden, combined with ongoing non-operating cash charges and extensive capex budget, could continue to erode the company's liquidity and elevate credit risk.

USS has revenue concentration in the highly cyclical residential and commercial construction end markets, though the business mix has largely shifted away from the residential construction market (currently less than 25% of total revenue vs 80% in 2008-09). Moody's expects USS' revenue and earnings to hold up during the current economic slowdown, benefiting from recent price actions, the expansion of infrastructure projects in the U.S., and currently stable commercial and industrial end-markets. However, Moody's believes that current economic weakness coupled with tight credit markets could create difficult conditions even within the company's more resilient commercial and industrial end-markets.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

USS' Caa1 CFR reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure (debt-to-EBITDA around 9.0 times expected at the end of 2022), challenging operating environment, its moderate revenue scale with concentration in the highly cyclical residential and commercial construction end markets, and aggressive growth strategies including debt funded acquisitions. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow generation and continued reliance on external sources of liquidity to supplement for cash shortfall. Though macroeconomic uncertainty may persist in the medium term, Moody's believes that revenue diversity should help the company weather the anticipated economic shocks. As such, Moody's projects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits and profitability expansion at slightly higher rate over the next 12-18 months, assuming relatively stable demand in the commercial and industrial construction end-markets. However, given the company's significant debt load, its debt-to-EBITDA is likely to remain above 8.5 times over the next 12-18 months.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The rating favorably considers United Site Services' leading market position within the fragmented portable sanitation and related site service solutions markets, its offering of a highly essential and critical service to its customers. With more than 180 acquisitions completed since inception, USS has built industry's largest coast-to-coast footprint that allows for scale and scope benefits, more consistent service levels and serving national accounts. The company has long-standing relationships with its customers, as indicated by high customer retention rates and ability to pass regular price increases. USS competes through building a reputation for high service quality and achieving efficiency through its large scale relative to its competitors.

Moody's projects USS to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months. While free cash flow will remain under pressure in 2023 due to anticipated higher interest rate burden, the company's liquidity will be supported by modest balance sheet cash and ample availability under the company's $200 million ABL and $100 million senior secured cash flow revolver. At June 30, 2022, the company had $80 million of outstanding loans under the ABL and no cash flow revolver draws. Combined excess availability under the ABL and cash flow revolver is around $180 million, net of $38.4mm letters of credit outstanding. In addition, the company's has access to a $200 million equity line from its sponsor, raised as part of the 2021 LBO to be used for acquisitions and general corporate purposes, which remains unfunded. Moody's expects that current liquidity sources are sufficient to cover required term loan amortization of approximately $20 million, paid quarterly. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the secured credit facilities (ABL, cash flow revolver and term loan). The ABL revolver has a springing 1.0 times minimum fixed charge coverage covenant if excess availability falls below the greater of 10% of the aggregate commitments, or $20 million. The cash flow revolver has a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 8.3x if more than 40% drawn. Moody's does not expect covenants to be tested and believes there is ample cushion within the covenants based on our projected earnings levels for the next 12-15 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity sources will remain adequate as the company navigates near term challenges, and that operating performance, including EBITDA will begin to show improvement in 2023, driving modest deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity position deteriorates due to greater than expected negative free cash flow or if operating performance weakens. A ratings downgrade could result if Moody's view USS' capital structure unsustainable, or if the probability for a restructuring or distressed exchange increases.

A ratings upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance that would support leverage improving to a more sustainable level. A ratings upgrade would also require a stronger liquidity profile, including consistently positive free cash flow generation and reduced reliance on the external sources of liquidity. Quantitatively, the rating could be upgraded if sustained earnings growth lead debt-to-EBITDA approaching 7.0 times and EBITDA-Capex/Interest expense above 1.25 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westborough, MA and controlled by affiliates of Platinum Equity, LLC, USS is a provider of portable sanitation units, temporary fencing, storage containers and temporary electric equipment serving the construction, commercial and industrial, special event, government agency and other end markets. Moody's projects the company's annual revenue to approach $1.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

