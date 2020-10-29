Moody's downgrades University Student Housing, LLC's (PA) Student Housing Project Revenue Bonds at West Chester University to Ba2; outlook negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating of Chester County Industrial Development Authority's (PA) Student Housing Revenue Bonds (University Student Housing, LLC Project at West Chester University of Pennsylvania), Series 2013A to Ba2 from Baa3, and assigns a negative outlook. This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on October 1, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba2, and the removal of the rating from Watchlist review, is based on the expected and significant contraction in financial resources precipitated by COVID-related campus restrictions put into effect in March 2020, resulting in the demand-driven closure of Commonwealth Hall (the "Project") for the current academic year. The rating action incorporates the operating and fiscal ramifications of West Chester University's (WCU) recent announcement to continue in a primarily on-line instruction format through the spring 2020 semester, thereby eliminating all 2020-2021 rental revenue supporting the Series 2013A bonds. Moody's now expects a material drawdown of trustee-held and project reserves, including a projected 74% of debt service reserve funds, in order to meet debt service requirements through August 1, 2021. Current year declines in project fundamentals will burden future budgets as USH replenishes the debt service reserve fund to required levels, restores fund balance draws, and incorporates payment deferrals into upcoming financial plans.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rating downgrade incorporates the pandemic's impact on housing occupancy and overall project performance. Additionally, near-term changes in student preferences stemming from a prolonged interruption of campus activities could result in longer-term shifts in overall student demand.

Offsetting these challenges are a track record of consistently strong pre-COVID housing demand that often exceeded 100% occupancy, and the expectation that revenue performance will rebound to prior levels once campus restrictions are lifted. Additionally, the strategic and operating coordination between the university and project owner (University Student Housing, LLC/West Chester University Foundation) remains an important credit support factor.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects expectations that the diminished level of available reserves and budgetary flexibility could further decline over the outlook period in the event of a weaker-than-anticipated rebound in fall 2021 lease-up. This could lead to further negative rating action absent indications of explicit or direct project support by the university or State System of Higher Education, PA (PASSHE, Aa3/stable). Conversely, restoration of strong occupancy and revenue performance which supports a rebuilding of reserves next year could lead to positive rating outcomes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Timely restoration of historical financial performance that supports replenishment of reserve funds and restores project financial flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Extension of COVID-mandated restrictions that impede the ability to re-establish occupancy levels, and results in continued draws on remaining reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by project revenues consisting primarily of housing rental charges. The bond trustee has a security interest in various funds, such as the Bond Fund, Debt Service Reserve Fund, and the Repair and Replacement Fund, as provided by the Indenture.

PROFILE

University Student Housing, LLC, is a Section 501(c)(3) limited liability company whose sole member is West Chester University Foundation (the "Foundation"). The Company is governed by a Board of Managers that consists of no fewer than 15, and up to 39, members who serve by virtue of their positions as Trustees of the Foundation. The Foundation's Board of Trustees consists of five members who serve by virtue of their respective positions within the University. USH owns six on-campus residence halls at West Chester University, with a total of 2,962 beds, inclusive of Commonwealth Hall.

