Moody's downgrades University of Akron's (OH) to A2 from A1 and assigns A2 rating to Series 2021 general receipt bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the University of Akron, OH's ("UA") issuer and general receipts bond ratings to A2 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A2 rating to UA's proposed $13 million of General Receipts Bonds, Series 2021A and $20 million of Taxable General Receipts Bonds, Series 2021B. The bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2042. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The university's pro forma debt is approximately $356 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A2 is based the university's continued enrollment and revenue declines, which, when combined with a high fixed cost base, will make strengthening financial performance challenging. The gradual erosion of the university's brand and strategic position is reflected in a nearly 50% reduction in full time equivalent enrollment over the past decade. Stabilizing enrollment will be difficult with weak demographics in the university's core Ohio market, a falling number of non-resident students, and a declining yield rate on accepted students highlighting a competitive environment. Additionally, the university's leverage is comparatively high. As revenue shrinks, fixed costs that include debt service and other capital costs along with pension expense are consuming a greater share of the university's operating base. This will limit the university's financial flexibility and ability to invest in strategic initiatives.

Despite these challenges, the A2 rating remains supported by the university's role as a still significant public university with good state support and a substantial scale of operations with $325 million in operating revenue as of fiscal 2020. Total cash and investments of over $460 million as of fiscal 2020 covered operating expenses a robust 1.3x. With nearly 260 monthly days cash on hand, the university maintains good reserves to navigate revisions to its operating model to accommodate a smaller size. Additionally, management has exhibited a willingness and ability to implement difficult expense reductions and is continuing to examine its physical footprint and budget.

The lack of the rating distinction between the university's general receipt bond rating and issuer rating is based on the university's absolute obligation to make debt service payments on the bonds from broad resources that only exclude state appropriations and restricted gifts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the university will continue to take actions to sustain positive operating cash flow sufficient to cover debt service, with monthly liquidity providing capacity to navigate through an increasingly difficult operating environment over the next one to two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in strategic positioning, reflected in stabilized FTE and growth in operating revenue

- Substantial increase in flexible reserves to better support a high amount of total adjusted debt

- Stronger operating performance that provides more robust annual debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further significant declines in enrollment and revenue, indicating more material deterioration of the university's strategic position

- Additional management turnover or lack of ability to develop and implement a multi-year comprehensive financial stability plan

- Deterioration of operating performance with debt service coverage below 1x

- Reduction of financial reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All general receipts bonds are payable from and secured by a first pledge of and lien on the general receipts of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will advance refund a portion of the university's outstanding general receipt bonds, Series 2015B and Series 2018B.

PROFILE

The University of Akron is a large public university located in northeast Ohio that offers comprehensive academic programming. As of Fall 2021, the university enrolled 12,402 full time equivalent students. The university maintains a sizeable operating scope, with fiscal 2020 operating revenue of $325 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ceridwynne Lake

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

