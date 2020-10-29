Moody's downgrades University of California Hastings College of the Law (CA) to Baa1; outlook revised to stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded University of California Hastings College of the Law, CA's issuer and debt ratings to Baa1 from A2, affecting approximately $16 million of rated debt. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa1 primarily reflects risks associated with Hastings' significant capital plans, reflected in a substantial rise in the college's adjusted debt and greater operational complexity even as the college confronts continued weak operating performance and uncertainty in its external environment.

Incorporating $361 million of debt associated with a housing project now being constructed, total adjusted debt to revenue is an exceptionally high 8.1x. While Hastings has no direct legal obligation to service project debt, the college is the driver of the project, it is linked to the college's strategic plans, and the college will receive the project at the end of the financing term. While the project has prospects to be successful, its scale relative to college's operations and resources is significant and introduces further capital plan risks. A new academic building was completed in 2020, financed by debt issued by California's State Public Works Board and impacting the college's financial statements as a capital lease in fiscal 2020. While annual debt service is supported by state funding, the lease increases the college's debt levels. Further contributing to the downgrade is ongoing operational challenges with modest cash flow and debt service coverage below 1.0x two out of the last three years. Salary and benefit costs, as well as a rising pension expense, contributed to a sharp 10% increase in expenses in preliminary fiscal 2020 results. Revenue growth was hampered by the impacts of the coronavirus and a pull-back in state funding that reflected some one-time funding initiatives in the previous year.

The Baa1 rating is supported by the college's healthy reserves and liquidity relative to its direct debt obligations and annual expenses. Revenue is fairly diverse and includes support from the State of California (Aa2 stable), providing around 25% of total revenue. Hastings' affiliation with the University of California (Aa2/positive) adds strength to its brand and some modest economies of scale. Enrollment rebounded in recent years with full-time equivalent enrollment growing 10% over the last five years, following several years of sharp decline resulting from the college's decision to reduce enrollment to maintain institutional quality in response to the nationwide shrinkage of the applicant pool. The college still operates in a challenged niche law school market, reflected in an improving, but still elevated blended tuition discount rate that has returned to historical levels in fiscal 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of thin, but manageable operating performance in fiscal 2021. It incorporates expectations of at least stable enrollment, continued net tuition revenue growth and no material decline of monthly liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained improvement of operating performance alongside a material growth of reserves

- Successful execution of the student housing project, reducing capital plan risks, with the housing project generating sufficient revenues to cover debt service on a consistent basis

- Evidence of improved strategic positioning, including sustained growth of net tuition revenue with stabilized enrollment and improving student demand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to achieve at least breakeven operating performance beyond fiscal 2021 or failure to materially improve debt service coverage on an aggregate basis

- Significant challenges with the execution of the college's capital program, including affiliated housing project, or weak performance of the housing project

- Further weakening of balance sheet profile, including additional borrowing or reduction of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The college's obligation to pay debt service on the Series 2017 bonds is absolute and unconditional, payable from Available Funds. Available Funds include all legally available revenue of the college, but exclude state appropriations and resident tuition revenue. However, resident tuition revenue could be designated by the college's Board of Directors to be used to pay debt service, and there currently are no legal restrictions preventing the board from doing so. In fiscal 2019, net revenues available for debt service (excluding state appropriations and resident tuition) totaled $15.1 million, providing 9.1x coverage of annual debt service.

PROFILE

University of California Hastings College of the Law is a small stand-alone public law school, located in San Francisco. The college is formally affiliated with the University of California, and has approximately 1,029 full-time equivalent students, with approximately $66 million of operating revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Osborn

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

