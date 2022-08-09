Moody's downgrades University of Redland's (CA) rating to Baa2 and assigns Baa2 to revenue bonds: outlook revised to stable

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the University of Redland's issuer and debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa1. It has concurrently assigned a Baa2 rating to the planned Revenue Bonds (University of Redlands), 2022 Series A and Refunding Revenue Bonds (University of Redlands), 2022 Series B (Federally Taxable) bonds, in the amount of approximately $52 million and $13 million, respectively. The bonds will be issued by the California Educational Facilities Authority with a final maturity in 2053 and 2042, respectively. The outlook was revised to stable from negative. At year end fiscal 2021 the University had $55 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the University of Redland's issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1 reflects rising and elevated leverage in the context of thin financial margins and some softening in wealth levels due to market volatility. A key driver of the rating are social risks emanating from weaker demographic trends in the state of California, and heightened competition including from large public universities in the state which has led to declining enrollment. Enrollment declines were also exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Operating performance remains thin and is expected to narrow in fiscal 2023 following a temporary strengthening in fiscal 2022, as net tuition revenue continues to decline. Planned borrowing to address strategic capital investments will significantly increase financial leverage and reduce already low debt affordability. Further, while principal payments have been delayed providing some debt relief, the new borrowing will raise debt service payments in future years requiring substantial increases in EBIDA to generate sound debt service coverage.

The downgrade of revenue bonds to Baa2 from Baa1 is in line with the issuer rating action and incorporates the issuer rating and general obligation to pay.

The Baa2 issuer and debt ratings and assignment of Baa2 to the forthcoming bonds reflect the University's diverse programming, moderately large scope of operations, as well as sizeable wealth which provides the University flexibility to address student market challenges. The University's fiscal prudence and a multi-year strategy to achieve a breakeven operating performance will help mitigate the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tuition revenue and budget outcomes. Sizeable wealth, while declining from highs in the prior year due to market volatility, provides a good cushion to operations while the University implements strategies including investments in facilities to enhance its market position, support enrollment management and grow revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the University's strong overall wealth which provides it with some flexibility as it implements strategies to improve student demand and stabilize tuition revenue. The outlook incorporates the University's operating discipline which will be integral to its ability to widen EBIDA margins over the next several years sufficient to provide solid coverage of increased debt service in fiscal 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of student demand resulting in growth of net tuition revenue

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance - Growth in cash and investments in line with peers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to build significantly larger EBIDA margins over the next several years to provide coverage of rising debt service

- Material declines in spendable cash and investment or substantial increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are unsecured general obligation of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bond proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures, refinance a portion of series 2014A and 2016A bonds and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Redlands is a private coeducational university in Redlands, California, with programs both at graduate and undergraduate levels. The University enrolls approximately 3,775 students and generated $112 million of revenue in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Debra Roane

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

