Moody's downgrades University of Toledo (OH) to A2; outlook negative

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded University of Toledo's (OH) ratings to A2 from A1. The rating action affects about $181 million of outstanding debt, with a final maturity in fiscal 2047. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of University of Toledo's (UT) rating to A2 from A1 is driven by heightened financial challenges that we expect to persist through at least fiscal 2021. Each of the university's three primary revenue sources - net student revenue, state funding, and health care - are under considerable stress that is exacerbated by the ongoing operational disruption tied to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This pressured revenue environment will deepen operating deficits in fiscal 2020 and potentially fiscal 2021. Restoring balanced operations will prove challenging given ongoing market pressures confronting both the university and medical center.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Favorably, the university's A2 is supported by its regionally important role in northwestern Ohio as a key provider of public higher education and essential health care services. A diverse program mix and affordable pricing structure support continued student demand despite heightened market challenges. In addition, the university has substantial wealth providing for manageable financial leverage and a solid operating reserve. A sizeable $910 million expense base provides opportunities to adjust operations amid the business disruption tied to the coronavirus outbreak. Further, management's actions to pare spending along with the recently passed federal aid packages help mitigate the ongoing disruption in normal business operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations of very weak financial operations through at least fiscal 2021 driven by heightened revenue challenges and business disruption tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins and debt affordability

- Material enhancement of strategic positioning, reflected in student demand, research growth, and fundraising

- Outsized growth in financial reserves and liquidity, strengthening coverage of debt and expenses

- Substantial improvement in UTMC operations or successful execution of UTMC separation leading to longer term enhancement in university financial performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressure and a weakened balance sheet position

- Inability to make progress towards improving operating performance over the next 12-18 months

- Deterioration in monthly days cash on hand

- Inability to affect separation from UTMC while retaining associated research and academic programming

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of General Receipts, including virtually all legally available revenues with the exception of state appropriations and restricted gifts. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

University of Toledo is a large, comprehensive public university situated in Ohio's fourth most populous city. It offers diverse degree programs, including offerings in all seven professional fields of business, education, engineering, law, medicine, nursing and pharmacy. In fiscal 2019, the university generated $881 million of operating revenue and enrolled 16,970 full-time equivalent students in fall 2019.

The university operates the University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC), a 249-bed medical center located on the Health Sciences campus. Formerly a level one trauma center, UTMC is now a level three trauma center and has shifted its focus to primary care and behavioral health. It also maintains specialty lines including kidney transplants, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, and cancer treatment.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

