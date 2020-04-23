Moody's downgrades VFS to B2; outlook negative

London, 23 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Kiwi VFS SUB I S.a r.l. ("VFS" or
the "company")'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability
of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has also downgraded all the instrument ratings to B2 from B1,
including: the USD39 million senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) due 2023, the USD51 million senior secured guarantee facility
due 2023, the GBP341 million senior secured term loan B1 due 2024,
and the EUR363 million senior secured term loan B2 due 2024. All
the facilities are borrowed by Kiwi VFS SUB II S.a r.l.
and guaranteed by Kiwi VFS SUB I S.a r.l. The outlook
has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The travel sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
the global restrictions on movement. More specifically, the
VFS's dependence on international air travel has left it vulnerable
to extreme revenue losses in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the
current restrictions continue. Today's action reflects the
impact on VFS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The downgrade and revision of the outlook to negative was prompted by
Moody's expectation that the company will face significant pressure
on all its key credit metrics - including a material cash shortfall
if no action is taken - over the next 12-18 months until
air travel potentially recovers substantially in H2 2021. To bridge
this cash shortfall, the company's shareholders, led
by sponsor EQT, have committed to providing a CHF140 million loan
facility to rank pari passu with existing debt, and the company
has also received commitments to increase its RCF by CHF20 million.
In addition, the company has undertaken very aggressive cost and
capex reduction actions that are expected to preserve cashflow in excess
of CHF 75m during 2020.
The B2 CFR is also constrained by (1) the company's high customer concentration;
(2) the short-term volatility in the demand for visa applications
due to macro-economic conditions but also to medium-term
threats such as visa digitisation trends (although the company has to
date benefitted from its market-leading e-visa solution
and a physical process is required for biometric enrolment which is a
key security requirement for most of its client governments); (3)
its exposure to foreign-exchange movements owing to the mismatch
between the reporting currency (e.g. CHF) and the main operating
currencies (e.g. GBP, USD and Euro) although adequately
managed at a transactional level, and; (4) the risks of dividend
payment, recapitalization and/or material debt funded acquisition.
VFS' rating is supported by (1) the company's leading position with a
54% share in the growing visa application services outsourcing
market; (2) the company's broad and diversified geographic presence
in 147 countries which provides for a degree of competitive advantage
because government and missions are seeking global contracts; (3)
previously favourable industry fundamentals for (airline passenger) outbound
travel during normal operating conditions as well as visa outsourcing
trends supporting volume growth; (4) positive free cash flow generation
driven partly by structurally negative working capital, although
this is currently a disadvantage because as revenue decreases the effect
is reversed; and (5) the exclusivity of its service for the client
governments so that travelers will have to use VFS' services.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings is not expected in the near term but could
materialise over time if VFS recovers from the impact on its business
of the coronavirus pandemic and reduces its (Moody's adjusted) debt/EBITDA
sustainably below 5x. No expectation of a potential re-leveraging
through a dividend recapitalization or material debt funded acquisition
would also likely be a requirement of any upgrade.
Conversely, downward ratings pressure would occur if (1) the CHF140
million new loan facility, CHF20 million new RCF, or covenant
reset currently under negotiation do not complete as planned; (2)
the company is not able to delay the deferred payment of c. CHF68
million due in September 2020 to well into 2021; (3) leverage stabilizes
at a sustainable level above 6x; (4) the company loses a material
customer, or (5) the company adopts a more aggressive financial
policy.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers VFS's liquidity position to be adequate for its near-term
needs, assuming the contemplated new facilities (CHF140 million
additional term loan and CHF20 RCF) are completed as planned and the payment
of around CHF68 million can be delayed. The company also has cash
on balance sheet at March 2020 of around CHF107 million including the
fully drawn USD39 million existing RCF and there is no debt amortisation
until 2024. The RCF has one springing financial covenant (total
net leverage ratio), which is being changed to a minimum liquidity
covenant set with comfortable headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery
rate, as is typical for transactions including only 1st lien bank
debt with no financial maintenance covenants. The term loans,
the RCF, and guarantee facility all rank pari passu and are rated
in line with the CFR. All debt facilities are secured by pledges
over shares, bank accounts and receivables, and guaranteed
by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated
EBITDA and gross assets.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the Moody's view that VFS will continue
to will experience continued underperformance from the coronavirus outbreak,
but that the company will be able to partially offset these adversities
and support liquidity shortfalls through sponsor support. The outlook
could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding the coronavirus
situation to reliably establish that the company's credit metrics
are expected to stay well within the established key indicators commensurate
for the B2 rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The governance risks Moody's considers in the company's credit profile
include a moderately aggressive financial policy characterized by debt-financed
acquisitions and private-equity ownership. Moody's
notes that the planned CHF140 million cash injection by EQT is a credit
positive, albeit it is in the form of pari passu ranking debt rather
than equity or subordinated debt.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Established in 2001, VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing
specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The
company is primarily engaged in the processing of visa and passport applications,
and as of December 2018, operates in 147 countries through 2,997
application centres, serving 62 client governments. VSF employs
over 9,500 people and handled approximately 25.3 million
of applications in 2018.
In 2019 the company generated CHF750 million of revenue and reported CHF218
million of EBITDA. VFS has been legally separated from the Kuoni
Group since 19 May 2017 and the management team is based in Dubai.
Private equity firm EQT is the main shareholder of VFS.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
