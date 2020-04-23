Moody's downgrades VFS to B2; outlook negative

London, 23 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Kiwi VFS SUB I S.a r.l. ("VFS" or the "company")'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded all the instrument ratings to B2 from B1, including: the USD39 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2023, the USD51 million senior secured guarantee facility due 2023, the GBP341 million senior secured term loan B1 due 2024, and the EUR363 million senior secured term loan B2 due 2024. All the facilities are borrowed by Kiwi VFS SUB II S.a r.l. and guaranteed by Kiwi VFS SUB I S.a r.l. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The travel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the global restrictions on movement. More specifically, the VFS's dependence on international air travel has left it vulnerable to extreme revenue losses in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the current restrictions continue. Today's action reflects the impact on VFS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The downgrade and revision of the outlook to negative was prompted by Moody's expectation that the company will face significant pressure on all its key credit metrics - including a material cash shortfall if no action is taken - over the next 12-18 months until air travel potentially recovers substantially in H2 2021. To bridge this cash shortfall, the company's shareholders, led by sponsor EQT, have committed to providing a CHF140 million loan facility to rank pari passu with existing debt, and the company has also received commitments to increase its RCF by CHF20 million. In addition, the company has undertaken very aggressive cost and capex reduction actions that are expected to preserve cashflow in excess of CHF 75m during 2020.

The B2 CFR is also constrained by (1) the company's high customer concentration; (2) the short-term volatility in the demand for visa applications due to macro-economic conditions but also to medium-term threats such as visa digitisation trends (although the company has to date benefitted from its market-leading e-visa solution and a physical process is required for biometric enrolment which is a key security requirement for most of its client governments); (3) its exposure to foreign-exchange movements owing to the mismatch between the reporting currency (e.g. CHF) and the main operating currencies (e.g. GBP, USD and Euro) although adequately managed at a transactional level, and; (4) the risks of dividend payment, recapitalization and/or material debt funded acquisition.

VFS' rating is supported by (1) the company's leading position with a 54% share in the growing visa application services outsourcing market; (2) the company's broad and diversified geographic presence in 147 countries which provides for a degree of competitive advantage because government and missions are seeking global contracts; (3) previously favourable industry fundamentals for (airline passenger) outbound travel during normal operating conditions as well as visa outsourcing trends supporting volume growth; (4) positive free cash flow generation driven partly by structurally negative working capital, although this is currently a disadvantage because as revenue decreases the effect is reversed; and (5) the exclusivity of its service for the client governments so that travelers will have to use VFS' services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is not expected in the near term but could materialise over time if VFS recovers from the impact on its business of the coronavirus pandemic and reduces its (Moody's adjusted) debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5x. No expectation of a potential re-leveraging through a dividend recapitalization or material debt funded acquisition would also likely be a requirement of any upgrade.

Conversely, downward ratings pressure would occur if (1) the CHF140 million new loan facility, CHF20 million new RCF, or covenant reset currently under negotiation do not complete as planned; (2) the company is not able to delay the deferred payment of c. CHF68 million due in September 2020 to well into 2021; (3) leverage stabilizes at a sustainable level above 6x; (4) the company loses a material customer, or (5) the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers VFS's liquidity position to be adequate for its near-term needs, assuming the contemplated new facilities (CHF140 million additional term loan and CHF20 RCF) are completed as planned and the payment of around CHF68 million can be delayed. The company also has cash on balance sheet at March 2020 of around CHF107 million including the fully drawn USD39 million existing RCF and there is no debt amortisation until 2024. The RCF has one springing financial covenant (total net leverage ratio), which is being changed to a minimum liquidity covenant set with comfortable headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including only 1st lien bank debt with no financial maintenance covenants. The term loans, the RCF, and guarantee facility all rank pari passu and are rated in line with the CFR. All debt facilities are secured by pledges over shares, bank accounts and receivables, and guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA and gross assets.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the Moody's view that VFS will continue to will experience continued underperformance from the coronavirus outbreak, but that the company will be able to partially offset these adversities and support liquidity shortfalls through sponsor support. The outlook could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding the coronavirus situation to reliably establish that the company's credit metrics are expected to stay well within the established key indicators commensurate for the B2 rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The governance risks Moody's considers in the company's credit profile include a moderately aggressive financial policy characterized by debt-financed acquisitions and private-equity ownership. Moody's notes that the planned CHF140 million cash injection by EQT is a credit positive, albeit it is in the form of pari passu ranking debt rather than equity or subordinated debt.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Established in 2001, VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company is primarily engaged in the processing of visa and passport applications, and as of December 2018, operates in 147 countries through 2,997 application centres, serving 62 client governments. VSF employs over 9,500 people and handled approximately 25.3 million of applications in 2018.

In 2019 the company generated CHF750 million of revenue and reported CHF218 million of EBITDA. VFS has been legally separated from the Kuoni Group since 19 May 2017 and the management team is based in Dubai. Private equity firm EQT is the main shareholder of VFS.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kristin Yeatman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

