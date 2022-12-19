Moody's downgrades VTR's ratings to B2, outlook remains negative

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded VTR Finance N.V. ("VTR")'s corporate family rating (CFR) and VTR Comunicaciones SpA's 4.375% $392 million and 5.125% $474 million senior secured notes to B2 from Ba3. At the same time, Moody's also downgraded the rating of VTR's 6.375% $483 million senior unsecured notes to B3 from B1. The outlook remains negative.

This rating action reflects the persistent deterioration of the company's credit metrics and market share in light of the challenging operating prospects in Chile, which will make difficult a material reversal of this trend in 2023 and beyond. The rating action also considers the lack of visibility regarding the JV's final capital structure, strategy, capex plans or potential parental support.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: VTR Finance N.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B1

..Issuer: VTR Comunicaciones SpA

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VTR Comunicaciones SpA

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: VTR Finance N.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action incorporates the persistent lack of visibility regarding the company's future capital structure, business strategy, capex plans or potential parental support, following the combination of VTR and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (America Movil)'s, Claro Chile, on October 6.

The rating action also incorporates the deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity driven by lower ARPU, higher churn and subscriber losses. For the last twelve months ended September 2022, VTR posted a Moody's adjusted leverage of 9.8 times and EBITDA margin of 26.5%, which negatively compare to the 6 times and 36.2% posted in December 2021.

Despite the benefits of consolidation in the market following the execution of the JV, the operating environment will continue to challenge VTR's ability to revert the negative trend and improve credit metrics in 2023-2024 and potentially beyond. Chilean telecom operators have been actively expanding their fiber footprints and divesting infrastructure to make more efficient investments. At the same time, Moody's expects GDP growth in Chile to slow down significantly in 2022 to about 2% and contract by 1% in 2023 as financial conditions tighten from central bank rate hikes in response to high inflation, consumption growth moderates in the absence of additional pension withdrawals, and as the phasing out of pandemic emergency spending weighs on demand.

As of September 2022, VTR had CLP 61 billion ($64 million) in cash and posted negative free cash flow at CLP 76.4 billion ($80 million) for the last twelve months, including Moody's standard adjustments. VTR has no material maturities in the short term, and it has access to two committed revolving credit facilities, totaling about $247 million ($200 million due in June 2026, denominated in US dollars; and CLP45 billion due in June 2026 denominated in Chilean pesos). Nonetheless, Moody's expects further pressure on liquidity driven by negative free cash flow associated with the company's capex needs to maintain its competitive position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the short term; however, the outlook could be changed to stable if VTR is able to maintain its current market share while outlining clear details on its the strategic plan including expected synergies, capital structure, financial policies and liquidity management or other considerations like explicit support from the shareholders, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LLA) and America Movil, that would improve bondholders protection.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity further deteriorates due to negative free cash flow. The lack of visibility of a detailed strategic plan that includes operational guidance, capital structure, potential parental support and other sources of liquidity, could also put negative pressure on the ratings. Downward ratings pressure could occur should VTR's declining market share and subscriber trend continue coupled with weak credit metrics without any clear prospects to revert the trend.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Following the execution of the JV on October 6, 2022, the new entity will be able to offer mobile, broadband, pay TV and fixed telephony, which would allow to offer bundles and benefit from cross-selling opportunities. The parties expect to extract synergies of over $180 million, 80% of them in the first three years. VTR is focused on the residential pay TV and fixed broadband markets, while Claro Chile is focused on the enterprise segment and has a 21% market share in the mobile business as of June 2022. VTR's network passes 4.3 million homes and serves about 2.6 million fixed revenue generating units as of September 2022. The company also serves around 264,200 mobile subscribers. VTR reported revenue of around $0.6 billion for the 12 months that ended September 2022. Moody's estimates a pro forma revenue for the combined JV at $1.5 billion with a Moody's adjusted leverage of 6.2x as of the same date.

