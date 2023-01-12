Moody's downgrades Valcour Packaging LLC's, d/b/a Mold-Rite, CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $575 million of rated debt affected

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Valcour Packaging LLC's (d/b/a Mold-Rite) corporate family rating (CFR) one notch to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Mold-Rite's first lien and second lien term loans to B3 from B2 and Caa3 from Caa2, respectively. The outlook is stable.

"Leverage remains very high, as lower overall volumes and shipments of a less sophisticated product mix due to elevated system-wide inventory have negatively impacted cash flow. In addition, the rise in interest rates has materially increased the debt service cost of the company's floating rate debt, resulting in weakened interest coverage. A return to more normalized business conditions is necessary for Mold-Rite to enhance cash flow generation and credit metrics. While we are anticipating an inflection to improved market conditions in the back half of 2023, the cadence to which this occurs is uncertain," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Valcour Packaging LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Valcour Packaging LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mold-Rite's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage, weak interest coverage, and lack of free cash flow. Right-sizing of elevated customer inventory, which resulted from supply chain challenges, is necessary to foster improvement in volumes and the quality of the product mix sold. The company has small scale, in a very fragmented industry, with revenue of less than $500 million.

Mold-Rite benefits from a high-valued add and specialized product mix that produces healthy EBITDA margins over 20%. The company serves stable, rapidly growing end markets, like health and wellness. In addition, Mold-Rite's innovation capabilities create stickiness with customers and have facilitated development into longstanding relationships.

Moody's expects liquidity to be adequate over the next 12 to 18 months. Proceeds from a sale/leaseback transaction in the second quarter of 2022, helped the company enhance its cash position by $50 million and finish the quarter with cash of $49 million. In addition, Mold-Rite has no drawings under its $35 million asset-based revolving credit facility (borrowing base of $30 million) expiring in 2026. Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is $79 million. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative in 2023 and minimally free cash flow positive in 2024, as capital expenditures are tampered down and business fundamentals pivot to anticipated improvement in the back half of 2023. The asset-based revolver, first lien, and second lien senior secured term loans mature in 2026, 2028 and 2029, respectively, eliminating any near-term refinancing risk.

The B3 rating on the first lien senior secured term loan is one notch above the CFR reflecting the superior position in the capital structure. While subordinated to the revolver, the first lien term loan benefits in a distressed scenario from loss absorption provided by the second lien debt. The Caa3 rating on the second lien senior secured term loan reflects its effective subordination to both the first lien term loan and the revolver

The stable outlook reflects an eventual work through of elevated, system-wide inventory, resulting in more normalized business conditions that will enhance cash flow generation prospects.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's changed the governance risk score for Mold-Rite to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative) and the credit impact score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative). The change in governance risk and credit impact scores reflect very aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as evidenced by very high debt leverage and significant exposure to floating rate debt, which limits cushion under the rating category and leads to a significant negative impact on interest coverage in the rising interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company fails to improve its cashflow generation. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if EBITDA-to-interest expense falls below 1.0x, the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, or the likelihood of a restructuring increases.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company improves cashflow generation and credit metrics. Specifically, an upgrade could occur if debt-to-EBITDA trends below 8.0x and EBITDA-to-interest expense improves above 1.5x. The demonstration of a trend of consistent free cash flow generation is also necessary.

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY, Valcour Packaging LLC, d/b/a "Mold-Rite", is a manufacturer of specialty caps, closures, and jars. The product portfolio includes child-resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closures, jars, and liner options. The company has been a portfolio company of Clearlake since September 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

