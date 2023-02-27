Moody's downgrades Valparaiso University's (IN) to Baa2; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Valparaiso University, IN's issuer and revenue bond ratings to Baa2 from Baa1. As of June 30, 2022, Valparaiso had $96.2 million of outstanding revenue bond debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 reflects a large structural budget imbalance, with weak operating performance and debt service coverage likely over the next several years. Liquidity is already very thin, inclusive of draws under a working capital line, and will erode further, with the pace of decline dependent on the ability to successfully implement in a timely way initiatives to realign its program and expense structure with enrollment amid a difficult regional student market. The university generated a nearly 8% operating deficit in fiscal 2022 and the deficit for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be substantially worse, with below 1.0x debt service coverage from regular operations.

Despite these challenges, Valparaiso University's Baa2 remains supported by its very good total wealth, good levels of spendable cash and investments, and a recognized regional brand bolstering a still good strategic position. Philanthropic support is relatively good with three-year gift revenue averaging over $15 million. Despite a use of some liquid reserves, spendable cash and investments continues to provide solid debt coverage at nearly 1.4x. An operating base of over $112 million provides some expense flexibility and potential for operating performance improvement through expense reductions. Additionally, the university has gained some traction in graduate programs, including nursing and information technology.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is currently stable incorporating the university's identified budget initiatives, which have some prospects for success on both the revenue and expense side. The stable outlook also incorporates broader wealth levels that provide some financial flexibility to implement plans. The university's management team is relatively new without a yet established track record of reversing the university's multi-year enrollment and financial challenges. Inability to make clear progress in fiscal 2024, including meeting enrollment targets in Fall 2023 would have either rating or outlook implications.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable strengthening of brand and strategic position, reflected in growing enrollment and net tuition revenue and further growth in philanthropy

- Significant improvement in annual operating performance driven by net tuition revenue growth and expense reductions - Material growth in total wealth and financial reserves with significantly stronger liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to make progress towards stabilizing enrollment in fall 2023 with growth in net student revenue

- Inability to make substantial progress towards narrowing operating imbalances in fiscal 2024 and beyond, with consistent debt service coverage above 1.2x. - Further reduction in unrestricted liquidity or broader wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding debt is all unsecured general obligations of the university. The J.P. Morgan Chase line of credit includes a financial covenant that unrestricted cash and investments to debt be at least 1.0x. The covenanted ratio stood at 1.5x in fiscal 2022. There are no debt reserve fund requirements.

PROFILE

Valparaiso University is a moderately sized private university in northwest Indiana with a Lutheran heritage. The majority of its students are in the full-time undergraduate program, though the university also offers part-time undergraduate programs and graduate programs. The university traces its beginnings to 1859, but was rechartered and renamed to its current name in 1907. In fiscal 2022, the university produced $112.1 million in operating revenue and had 2,862 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

