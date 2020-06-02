Moody's downgrades Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s CFR to Caa1; revises outlook to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded
Vantage's first lien senior secured credit facility to Caa1 from B3 and
second lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook
is revised to negative.
"The downgrade and negative outlook reflects Vantage's sustained
elevated leverage, lack of free cash flow generation, and
weak prospects for growth in certain end markets and debt reduction over
the next 12-18 months," said Domenick R. Fumai,
Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Vantage Specialty Chemicals,
Inc.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Several of Vantage's
end markets remain vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Vantage of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Caa1 CFR reflects Vantage's elevated leverage with Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA of 9.1x and 8.7x Net Debt/EBITDA as of March
31, 2020, and with the expectation leverage will increase
modestly in 2020 approaching 9.4x and 8.8x on a net debt
basis. The Caa1 rating also reflects a substantial increase in
debt on the balance sheet due to a series of debt-financed acquisitions
over the last several years combined with a lack of consistent EBITDA
growth and weak cash flow generation, further reducing the opportunities
for debt paydown. In 2019, Vantage experienced increased
operational challenges including higher fixed cost absorption due to lower
volumes, weak glycerine pricing and less favorable product mix,
which has resulted in financial performance below Moody's previous
expectations for the B3 rating.
Vantage's credit profile is supported by the company's established market
positions in oleochemicals and their expanded specialty derivatives portfolio,
which have a wide range of applications, including personal care,
food, consumer products and industrial specialties. Adjusted
EBITDA margins remain in the mid-teens thanks to the increasing
contributions from specialty derivatives, which have higher margins
than basic oleochemicals such as fatty acids and glycerine. An
additional benefit incorporated in Vantage's credit profile is the company's
large, diversified customer base and exposure to products used in
food processing and applications for pharmaceutical and personal care
products, which are relatively non-cyclical and more stable
end markets.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that despite some modest
improvements in 1Q20 results, Vantage will continue to face weakness
in several industrial end markets including autos, oil and gas and
lubricants and that glyercine prices will remain depressed in 2020 as
economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic. Positively,
several of Vantage's other end markets such as food, personal care
and household industrial and institutional are experiencing relatively
resilient demand.
Moody's forecasts that sales and earnings will decline and leverage will
increase approaching 9.4x on a gross basis and 8.8x on a
net debt basis in 2020. Moody's expects that Vantage's actions
to lower capital expenditures, cost reduction initiatives and improved
working capital management will produce modest free cash flow of approximately
$15 million in 2020, but will not have a material impact
on debt reduction or future leverage. Financial performance in
2021 is expected to gradually improve as global economic conditions recover.
Nonetheless, the lack of material free cash flow generation is expected
to once again limit financial flexibility and debt reduction. Moreover,
expectations for growth in sales and earnings between 2018 and 2021 to
remain below prior years, leverage to remain elevated and limited
free cash flow generation will increase refinancing risk, especially
as the first lien term loan approaches maturity in 2024. Moody's
does not believe that extending the revolver when it matures in 2022 will
be a significant issue as the company is expected to remain modestly free
cash flow positive.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if there is a further significant
deterioration in EBITDA compared to our base case scenario, free
cash flow becomes meaningfully negative on a sustained basis, if
liquidity falls below $50 million or if the company makes a debt-financed
acquisition or distribution to its sponsor. Although not likely
over the next 12 months, Moody's would consider an upgrade if financial
leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, is sustained
below 7.5x, balance sheet debt is materially reduced,
the company experiences substantial revenue growth and free cash flow
generation, and the private equity sponsor demonstrates a commitment
to more conservative financial policies.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors
in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company,
Moody's views Vantage as having moderate environmental risk related
to its manufacturing sites, though it is noted that the company
does not currently have any significant environmental litigation or claims.
Vantage holds a number of sustainable certifications that reflect management's
commitment to health, safety and the environment. Social
risk is characterized as somewhat below-average as a number of
raw materials used are derived from natural products such as almond,
jojoba, palm oil and animal fats, which are natural and renewable.
Vantage is committed to efficient use of water in irrigation, and
farming practices that avoid land erosion. Governance risks are
elevated due to private equity ownership by H.I.G.
Capital, which includes a board of directors with majority representation
by members affiliated with the sponsor and reduced financial disclosure
requirements as a private company. Vantage also has high financial
leverage compared to most public companies.
Moody's expects Vantage to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months
with available cash on the balance sheet, minimal free cash flow
generation and access to the revolving credit facility. As of March
31, 2020, the company had roughly $89 million of cash
and its revolving credit facility was fully drawn as a precaution during
the pandemic.
Vantage's debt capital is comprised of a rated $633 million first
lien term loan due in 2024 ($620 million outstanding as of March
31, 2020) and a rated $150 million second lien term loan
due 2025. The company also maintains a rated $75 million
first lien revolving credit facility due 2022. The Caa1 rating
on the first lien credit facilities benefits from the security of substantially
all assets of the company on a first priority basis. The revolving
credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant,
which is set at 7.5x once utilization exceeds 35%.
The company is in compliance with the covenant as of March 31, 2020,
and Moody's does not anticipate that Vantage will breach the covenant
over the next 12 months. The $150 million second lien term
loan, rated Caa3, reflects its effective subordination to
first lien debt in the capital structure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. based in Chicago,
Illinois, is a privately-held company that focuses on natural
ingredient products including those derived from animal fat and vegetable
oil. The company operates through two main complementary business
segments, Oleochemicals and Specialty Derivatives, and produces
more than 2,000 products for over 3,500 customers in over
50 countries. In October 2017, H.I.G Capital
acquired the majority equity stake in Vantage from its previous owner,
The Jordan Company. Vantage reported revenue of $679 million
for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Domenick Fumai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
