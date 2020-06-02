Moody's downgrades Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s CFR to Caa1; revises outlook to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Vantage's first lien senior secured credit facility to Caa1 from B3 and second lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is revised to negative.

"The downgrade and negative outlook reflects Vantage's sustained elevated leverage, lack of free cash flow generation, and weak prospects for growth in certain end markets and debt reduction over the next 12-18 months," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Several of Vantage's end markets remain vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Vantage of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The Caa1 CFR reflects Vantage's elevated leverage with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 9.1x and 8.7x Net Debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020, and with the expectation leverage will increase modestly in 2020 approaching 9.4x and 8.8x on a net debt basis. The Caa1 rating also reflects a substantial increase in debt on the balance sheet due to a series of debt-financed acquisitions over the last several years combined with a lack of consistent EBITDA growth and weak cash flow generation, further reducing the opportunities for debt paydown. In 2019, Vantage experienced increased operational challenges including higher fixed cost absorption due to lower volumes, weak glycerine pricing and less favorable product mix, which has resulted in financial performance below Moody's previous expectations for the B3 rating.

Vantage's credit profile is supported by the company's established market positions in oleochemicals and their expanded specialty derivatives portfolio, which have a wide range of applications, including personal care, food, consumer products and industrial specialties. Adjusted EBITDA margins remain in the mid-teens thanks to the increasing contributions from specialty derivatives, which have higher margins than basic oleochemicals such as fatty acids and glycerine. An additional benefit incorporated in Vantage's credit profile is the company's large, diversified customer base and exposure to products used in food processing and applications for pharmaceutical and personal care products, which are relatively non-cyclical and more stable end markets.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that despite some modest improvements in 1Q20 results, Vantage will continue to face weakness in several industrial end markets including autos, oil and gas and lubricants and that glyercine prices will remain depressed in 2020 as economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic. Positively, several of Vantage's other end markets such as food, personal care and household industrial and institutional are experiencing relatively resilient demand.

Moody's forecasts that sales and earnings will decline and leverage will increase approaching 9.4x on a gross basis and 8.8x on a net debt basis in 2020. Moody's expects that Vantage's actions to lower capital expenditures, cost reduction initiatives and improved working capital management will produce modest free cash flow of approximately $15 million in 2020, but will not have a material impact on debt reduction or future leverage. Financial performance in 2021 is expected to gradually improve as global economic conditions recover. Nonetheless, the lack of material free cash flow generation is expected to once again limit financial flexibility and debt reduction. Moreover, expectations for growth in sales and earnings between 2018 and 2021 to remain below prior years, leverage to remain elevated and limited free cash flow generation will increase refinancing risk, especially as the first lien term loan approaches maturity in 2024. Moody's does not believe that extending the revolver when it matures in 2022 will be a significant issue as the company is expected to remain modestly free cash flow positive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if there is a further significant deterioration in EBITDA compared to our base case scenario, free cash flow becomes meaningfully negative on a sustained basis, if liquidity falls below $50 million or if the company makes a debt-financed acquisition or distribution to its sponsor. Although not likely over the next 12 months, Moody's would consider an upgrade if financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, is sustained below 7.5x, balance sheet debt is materially reduced, the company experiences substantial revenue growth and free cash flow generation, and the private equity sponsor demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company, Moody's views Vantage as having moderate environmental risk related to its manufacturing sites, though it is noted that the company does not currently have any significant environmental litigation or claims. Vantage holds a number of sustainable certifications that reflect management's commitment to health, safety and the environment. Social risk is characterized as somewhat below-average as a number of raw materials used are derived from natural products such as almond, jojoba, palm oil and animal fats, which are natural and renewable. Vantage is committed to efficient use of water in irrigation, and farming practices that avoid land erosion. Governance risks are elevated due to private equity ownership by H.I.G. Capital, which includes a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsor and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company. Vantage also has high financial leverage compared to most public companies.

Moody's expects Vantage to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months with available cash on the balance sheet, minimal free cash flow generation and access to the revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2020, the company had roughly $89 million of cash and its revolving credit facility was fully drawn as a precaution during the pandemic.

Vantage's debt capital is comprised of a rated $633 million first lien term loan due in 2024 ($620 million outstanding as of March 31, 2020) and a rated $150 million second lien term loan due 2025. The company also maintains a rated $75 million first lien revolving credit facility due 2022. The Caa1 rating on the first lien credit facilities benefits from the security of substantially all assets of the company on a first priority basis. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant, which is set at 7.5x once utilization exceeds 35%. The company is in compliance with the covenant as of March 31, 2020, and Moody's does not anticipate that Vantage will breach the covenant over the next 12 months. The $150 million second lien term loan, rated Caa3, reflects its effective subordination to first lien debt in the capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. based in Chicago, Illinois, is a privately-held company that focuses on natural ingredient products including those derived from animal fat and vegetable oil. The company operates through two main complementary business segments, Oleochemicals and Specialty Derivatives, and produces more than 2,000 products for over 3,500 customers in over 50 countries. In October 2017, H.I.G Capital acquired the majority equity stake in Vantage from its previous owner, The Jordan Company. Vantage reported revenue of $679 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

