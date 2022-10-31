Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' CFR to B3, notes to Caa1; outlook negative

Singapore, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) to B3 from B2. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the ratings to Caa1 from B3 on the senior unsecured bonds issued by VRL, and those issued by Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc and guaranteed by VRL.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

"Today's rating action reflects VRL's rising refinancing pressure given that the company has yet to obtain funding for its large maturities due in April 2023 and Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc's due in May 2023, which is taking longer than Moody's earlier expectations of completion by October 2022. The proximity of the large maturities' due dates without a refinancing completed well in advance indicates VRL's aggressive liability management," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The negative outlook reflects holding company VRL's persistently weak liquidity profile and our concerns over the elevated refinancing risk arising from its looming debt maturities," adds Chaubal, also Moody's Lead Analyst for VRL.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holding company (holdco) VRL's persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs with large, looming debt maturities are a pertinent credit risk, especially amid rising inflation and higher interest rates weighing on global economic growth.

Moody's had earlier expected holdco VRL to refinance Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc's April 2023 and VRL's May 2023 US dollar bond maturities by October this year. In addition to these $900 million bond maturities in the first quarter (Q1) of the year ending 31 March 2024, holdco VRL has $830 million loan repayments between October 2022 and March 2023. While cash dividends can somewhat ease the holdco's woes, large dividend payments will erode its operating subsidiaries' liquidity.

Moody's continues to view the company's unsustainable capital structure, weak liquidity and poor liability management -- as illustrated through the holdco addressing debt maturities extremely close to the scheduled debt maturity dates -- as signs of an aggressive risk appetite, with implications on the company's financial strategy and risk management, a key component of the agency's corporate governance risk assessment framework.

Moody's estimates that holdco VRL would have reduced its gross debt by almost $1 billion during the first half (H1) of fiscal 2023. Still, holdco VRL has substantial cash needs over the 18-month period from October 2022 through March 2024. These include: (1) external debt maturities of around $3.8 billion, comprising almost half of holdco VRL's debt as of September 2022; (2) $450 million of an intercompany loan; and (3) an annual interest bill of around $600 million.

Given VRL is purely a holding company without any operations, it will stay reliant on dividends from operating subsidiaries and on Indian and multinational banks for funding, because Moody's expects cross-border capital markets to remain very challenging. In addition to the $1.6 billion of dividends VRL received during H1 fiscal 2023, VRL's operating subsidiaries -- 69.7% owned Vedanta Limited (VDL) and VDL's 64.9% owned subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) -- could pay dividends using their cash balances. Still, Moody's expects that such dividends will fall substantially short of the holdco's large cash needs until March 2024, necessitating continued bank financing.

Moody's notes that VRL is negotiating financing arrangements toward addressing part of its near-term debt maturities, although the quantum and timing remain uncertain. Moreover, the rating agency believes that holdco VRL is unlikely to proactively address refinancing at least 12 months prior to scheduled maturity dates, indicating characteristics of a low-B-category CFR.

Based on Moody's commodity price assumptions, VRL's consolidated credit metrics will somewhat weaken in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 from fiscal 2022, mirroring the weakening trajectory in the prices of its key commodities. Spot prices in October 2022 across VRL's key commodities were 8%-20% lower than their respective averages during April through September this year. Moody's forecasts for VRL are based on the rating agency's price sensitivities for metals ($1.00-$1.30 per pound [/lb] for aluminum, $1.10-$1.40/lb for zinc, and $17-$21 per ounce for silver). For oil and gas, Moody's forecasts are based on a crude oil assumption of $90 per barrel for the remainder of fiscal 2023, incorporating the windfall tax imposed by the government of India and $60 per barrel for fiscal 2024 (and no windfall tax).

Moody's expects these price sensitivities to translate into consolidated adjusted EBITDA of around $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion and cash flow from operations of around $3.0 billion-$3.8 billion for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Moody's believes VRL will require additional borrowings to fund its capital expenditure, especially since the rating agency expects operating subsidiaries to pay large cash dividends.

As a result, Moody's expects VRL's leverage -- measured by consolidated adjusted gross debt/EBITDA -- will increase from 2.8x as of March 2022 but will stay in the 3.2x-3.6x range over fiscal years 2023 and 2024, still comfortably below the revised downgrade trigger of 5.5x.

Meanwhile, VRL's equity base is thin with a capital structure that remains highly skewed towards debt (comprising around 90% of total capital). Given VRL's earnings are inherently susceptible to volatile commodity prices, headroom under its financial covenants could narrow. While VRL was in compliance with all financial maintenance covenants as of March 2022, it has previously operated with bank waivers for periods when in breach. Covenant compliance will be key to its credit quality, especially with bank loans comprising more than two thirds of VRL's consolidated debt. In a scenario where VRL foresees a potential covenant breach, Moody's expects the company to proactively seek covenant waivers, ahead of the covenant testing date.

VRL's B3 CFR reflects the company's exposure to the inherent volatility in commodity prices as well as the company's weak liquidity and high refinancing risk, especially at holding company VRL.

On balance, the B3 CFR also reflects VRL's credit strengths that comprise its large-scale and diversified low-cost operations; exposure to a wide range of commodities such as zinc, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, steel and power; strong position in key markets, enabling it to command a pricing premium; and history of relative margin stability through commodity cycles.

VRL's senior unsecured bonds are rated at Caa1, one notch lower than the B3 CFR, reflecting Moody's view that the bondholders are in weaker position relative to operating subsidiaries' creditors. The one-notch differential between the bond ratings and the CFR reflects the legal and structural subordination of the holding company bondholders to the rest of the group. Moody's calculates operating company claims at around 60% of total consolidated claims as of March 2022, with the balance of the claims distributed across holding company VRL and its intermediate holding companies that have a direct shareholding in Vedanta Limited (VDL).

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects VRL's persistently weak liquidity profile and Moody's concerns over the elevated refinancing risk arising from holdco VRL's looming debt maturities.

LIQUIDITY

Holding company VRL's liquidity remains weak. Moody's estimates that VRL's cash holding, new loans, management/branding fee and dividends from operating subsidiaries will still not be sufficient to meet the holding company's cash needs through March 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

VRL's very highly negative exposure to environmental considerations relates to carbon transition, water management and natural capital. The company's very highly negative social risk exposure emanates from health and safety risks with an incidence of fatalities in each of the past four years. The company's highly unionized work force presents the risk of human capital, although the company has not had any labor strikes in recent years. The company has a very highly negative governance exposure due to VRL's concentrated ownership with sole shareholder, Volcan Investments Ltd. This keeps governance risk elevated given the company's past related party transactions to the detriment of creditors. Governance risks also reflect the company's aggressive liquidity risk management.

VRL's CIS-5 score reflects very high risks on environmental, social and governance considerations. Absent these risks, the company's large scale and efficient asset base could support a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects holdco VRL to find sufficient funds through bank loans and dividends to address its debt maturities until June 2023. However, Moody's could further downgrade VRL's ratings if (1) holdco VRL fails to address its January 2024 US dollar bond maturity by June 2023, after depleting liquidity at operating subsidiaries to repay near-term debt maturities; (2) VRL pursues aggressive financial policies, in particular large debt-funded investments that materially skew its financial profile; (3) there is exposure to VRL's ultimate shareholder, Volcan Investments, other than through modest dividends; (4) a sustained breach on any of the company's financial covenants limits its ability to raise debt; or (5) an adverse ruling on any of the company's lawsuits results in large cash outflows.

Downward ratings pressure could also emerge if commodity prices soften substantially and reduce VRL's EBITDA and free cash flow generation, causing a sustained weakening in credit metrics, such as adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 5.5x, EBIT/interest coverage remains below 1.0x, or cash flow from operations less dividends/debt sustains below 7%.

An upgrade is unlikely, given today's downgrade action and the negative outlook on all ratings.

In addition, downward pressure on VRL's senior unsecured Caa1 ratings could also emerge if the company is unable to sustain reductions in the level of priority claims ranking ahead of the holding company's senior unsecured debt. While Moody's expects that there may be some volatility in the ratio of priority claims to total claims, a sustained deterioration in this metric toward historical levels would likely cause the rating agency to widen the difference between the CFR and the senior unsecured notes' rating to two notches.

The outlook could return to stable if VRL (1) adopts prudent financial and liquidity risk management strategies, including a sustained approach to proactive refinancing; and (2) maintains sufficient funding to fully address its debt maturities on a 12-18 month forward basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), headquartered in London, is a diversified resources company with interests mainly in India. Its main operations are held by Vedanta Limited (VDL), a 69.7%-owned subsidiary. Through VRL's various operating subsidiaries, the group produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore, steel and power.

Delisted from the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, VRL is now wholly owned by Volcan Investments Ltd. Founder chairman of VRL, Anil Agarwal, and his family, are the key shareholders of Volcan.

For the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022, VRL generated revenues of USD17.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of USD6.4 billion. For the first half of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023, VDL reported consolidated revenue of INR744.9 billion (USD9.3 billion) and consolidated EBITDA of INR187.8 billion (USD2.3 billion).

