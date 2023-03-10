Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

Singapore, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources Limited's (VRL) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 on the senior unsecured bonds issued by VRL and those issued by VRL's wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc, and guaranteed by VRL.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The rating downgrades reflect the increasing refinancing risk surrounding holding company (holdco) VRL's large debt maturities. Ongoing delays in holdco VRL's refinancing efforts and its continued reliance on dividend receipts are depleting liquidity at its operating subsidiaries," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holdco VRL's cash needs for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (fiscal 2024) remain large and include: (1) cross-border bonds of USD400 million and USD500 million that are due in April and May 2023, respectively, and a USD1.0 billion bond maturing in January 2024; (2) an estimated USD1.1 billion in term debt; (3) USD450 million of an intercompany loan; and (4) an estimated interest bill of at least USD600 million.

"We previously expected holdco VRL to find sufficient funds through loans and dividends to address its debt maturities until June 2023. However, VRL faces ongoing delays in obtaining funds relative to our earlier expectations amid a funding environment that remains challenging with high interest rates, scarce market liquidity and tight credit availability," adds Chaubal who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for VRL. "These issues expose the company to material refinancing risks and exacerbate the likelihood of a payment default or a distressed exchange."

Moody's notes that holdco VRL has paid down around USD2.0 billion of its debt during fiscal 2023. However, the agency considers that maintaining liquidity and proactive liability management are more pertinent in preserving VRL's credit quality, as opposed to debt reduction, given its Moody's-adjusted consolidated gross debt/EBITDA remains around 4.0x, comfortably below the previous downgrade trigger of 5.5x.

A large part of the holdco's cash needs during fiscal 2023 were met through dividend receipts and management fees from operating subsidiaries, thus substantially diminishing cash reserves. While ongoing operations and the subsidiaries' sustained cash flow will help to build liquidity, VRL's subsidiaries will need to raise debt if they have to pay large dividends to address the holdco's cash needs. Moreover, their depleting liquidity and the potential for contagion risk from the holdco's debt woes may impair the operating subsidiaries' ability to raise funds.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects VRL's persistently weak liquidity profile and Moody's concerns over the company's ability to address its imminent cash needs.

LIQUIDITY

Holdco VRL's liquidity remains weak with management fees and dividends from operating subsidiaries insufficient to meet its looming debt maturities.

Liquidity at VRL's subsidiaries also remains weak. VRL's 69.7% owned subsidiary, Vedanta Limited (VDL) reported consolidated cash of INR234.7 billion ($2.8 billion) as of 31 December 2022. Of the consolidated cash, 70% was held at VDL's 64.9%-owned subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited. The subsidiaries' consolidated cash and expected cash flow from operations will be insufficient to meet capital expenditure, their own debt-servicing requirements and the large dividends to address the holdco's cash needs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

VRL's very highly negative exposure to environmental considerations relates to carbon transition, water management and natural capital. The company's very highly negative social risk exposure emanates from health and safety risks with an incidence of fatalities over the past few years. The company's highly unionized work force presents the risk of human capital, although the company has not had any labor strikes in recent years.

The company has a very highly negative governance exposure due to VRL's concentrated ownership with sole shareholder, Volcan Investments Ltd. This keeps governance risk elevated given the company's past related party transactions to the detriment of creditors. Governance risks also reflect the company's aggressive liquidity risk management.

VRL's CIS-5 score reflects very high risks on ESG considerations. Absent these risks, the company's large scale and efficient asset base could support a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the ratings or revise the outlook to stable prior to the company substantially improving its liquidity profile.

Failure to make any progress on refinancing will result in further rating downgrades.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), headquartered in London, is a diversified resources company with interests mainly in India. Its main operations are held by Vedanta Limited (VDL), a 69.7%-owned subsidiary. Through VRL's various operating subsidiaries, the group produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore, steel and power.

Delisted from the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, VRL is now wholly owned by Volcan Investments Ltd. Founder chairman of VRL, Anil Agarwal, and his family, are the key shareholders of Volcan.

For the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022, VRL generated revenues of USD17.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of USD6.4 billion. For the nine months ending 31 March 2023, VDL would have generated consolidated revenue of INR1,081.8 billion (USD13.1 billion) and consolidated EBITDA of INR258.8 billion (USD3.1 billion).

