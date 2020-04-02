Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Venator Materials Corporation Venator Materials LLC Venator Materials plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Venator Materials plc: Update to Credit Analysis Credit Opinion: Venator Materials plc: Update to Credit Analysis Following Outlook Change Credit Opinion: Venator Materials plc: Update to Credit Analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Venator Materials plc Rating Action: Moody's affirms Venator's B1 rating, changes outlook to stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Venator to B2; Outlook negative 02 Apr 2020 New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Venator Materials plc's (Venator) CFR rating to B2 from B1. Moody's also downgraded Venator Materials LLC's senior secured term loan to B1 from Ba3, and the rating on Venator Materials Corporate senior unsecured bonds to B3 from B2. The outlook for Venator and its subsidiaries is changed to negative from stable. The downgrades reflect lower earnings expectations and the likelihood that free cash flow is negative in 2020, reducing liquidity and diminishing the possibility that the company can reduce debt ahead of the next downcycle in TiO2 markets. The SGL-2 rating is downgraded to SGL-3. "An economic recession that weakens demand in TiO2 end markets will pressure Venator's earnings and credit metrics this year," according to Joseph Princiotta, Moody's SVP and lead analyst for Venator. "Cash spending for capex and the Pori facility is projected to be lower compared to last year, but total cash spend is still expected to exceed cash generation as markets soften, Princiotta added." Downgrades: ..Issuer: Venator Materials Corporation ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5) ..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3) ..Issuer: Venator Materials plc .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Venator Materials Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Venator Materials plc ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in general and TiO2 subsector in particular have been affected by the shock, especially the auto and certain industrial end markets given the sensitivity to consumer demand and economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action, in part, reflects the impact on Venator of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. While the end markets of architectural coatings and consumer related plastics served by TiO2 are likely to fair better than most chemical markets in the second quarter and for the year, the earnings trend line for TiO2 producers is still likely to be flat or down as other end markets, i.e. industrial coatings and plastics sold into durable markets, are likely to show demand weakness this year. Moreover, still heavy cash spending requirements are likely to result in another year of negative free cash flow and reduce the company's liquidity position. The company expects cash flow usage for the year might total $215-240 million, consisting of $80-90 million for capex, $75 for pensions and other uses, $15-$20 for Pori-related expenses, $15-$20 for restructuring, and $40-45 million for cash interest. Working capital is targeted as a $10 to $30 million source of cash, but EBITDA in 2019 was $194 million and results this year are likely to be flat or lower, resulting in negative cash flow and revolver usage. Moody's recognizes that the shortfall in cash flow and cash bleed could be entirely offset with proceeds from the pending sale of the color pigments business, but the timing of that transaction is now uncertain given current financial market conditions and challenges for potential buyers to travel and conduct due diligence. Moody's also recognizes the company has some levers to pull if conditions deteriorate, including further reductions or postponement in capex and the level of spend at the Pori facility. Venator's credit profile benefits from its leading market position among the world's leading titanium dioxide producers with a strong presence in specialty products and modest earnings diversity from the Performance Additives segment, prospective benefits from a business improvement program, and adequate liquidity. However, as evidenced over the last few years, the rating incorporates expectations for significant fluctuations in market conditions and key credit metrics in this cyclical industry. Venator's credit profile has been weakened by macroeconomic challenges and softer TiO2 markets in 2018 and 2019, particularly in its important European markets, which accounts for nearly half of total TiO2 sales. EBITDA margins fell by roughly 500 bp to 9%, with adjusted gross financial leverage increased to 5.4x for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. With the inventory correction that occurred from late 2018 through the middle of last year, combined with the substantial and lingering cash usage for the Pori closure and restructuring costs, cash flow has been negative and cash balances reduced, leaving debt higher than expected at this point in the cycle. While 2019 was a year of lackluster global demand and downside trends to pricing outside NA, Moody's remains optimistic that the limited additions to global capacity could eventually underpin more favorable long term supply-demand fundamentals in TiO2. However, the outlook for margin growth is tempered by higher raw material ore costs, particularly for Venator which is the least back-integrated of the five major global producers. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") indicates adequate current liquidity to support operations in the near-term with $55 million in cash, as of December 31, 2019. Moody's estimates that free cash flow could be in the range of negative $40 million to slightly positive this year, depending on market conditions and actual cash spending in the targeted 'buckets' identified above. Negative free cash flow would likely be financed with a combination of cash balance reduction and revolver usage. Venator has access to an increased $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2022. However, the borrowing base was reported to be approximately $273 million as of December 31, 2019, less $21 million letters of credit issued and outstanding; resulting in revolver availability of $252 million at year end. The credit agreement contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test that does not become effective unless excess availability falls below 10% of the facility. We do not expect the covenants will be tested in the near-term and believe that the covenant lite structure is well-aligned with the cyclicality of the company's business over a longer horizon. An asset sale, as discussed above, would help improve liquidity. The negative outlook incorporates the risk to the downside in earnings and cash flow, either from weakening of the TiO2 markets beyond current expectations, cash spending that exceeds current estimates, or failure or long delay in divesting the color pigments business. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Moody's is unlikely to consider an upgrade until positive free cash flow is restored and robust enough to allow debt reduction. Moody's would also need to see improved margins relative to peers and clarity and completion of all Pori spending including the cleanup, remediation and final closure costs of the facility. If debt were to be meaningfully reduced below $600 million ahead of the next down cycle, Moody's would consider an upgrade. Failure to improve gross adjusted leverage below 5.5x, or eliminate the cash bleed on a run-rate basis by year end could result in a further downgrade. Liquidity falling below $150 million could also have negative rating implications. ESG factors do not impact the ratings at this time, However, environmental exposure and costs for commodity companies can be meaningful, and even more so for TiO2 players, and can have credit and ratings implications. Venator expects to incur environmental costs related to the cleanup of the Pori facility upon its eventual closure, including remediation and closure costs. But the company hasn't provided a timing or estimated range for these costs, which it says could be material. In addition, the company has capital expenditures for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) matters of $35 million and $9 million, as of December 31, 2019 and YE 2018, respectively, as well as environmental reserves relating to pending environmental cleanup, site reclamation, closure costs, and known penalties of $9 million and $12 million, respectively. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Aside from the virus, Social risks are moderate but potentially increasing for the TiO2 industry, as the ongoing hearings between the EU Commission and the industry may result in tighter regulation for TiO2, the scope of which is not yet clear as there is still debate over the carcinogenicity of TiO2. As a public company, governance issues are viewed as modest and supported by what has thus far been communication of reasonable financial policies for the ratings category. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Venator Materials plc is the world's third-largest producer of titanium dioxide pigments used in paint, paper, and plastics, and a producer of performance additives for a wide variety of end markets. Venator was created through an IPO transaction from Huntsman Corporation in 2017. Venator generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



