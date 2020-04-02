Moody's downgrades Venator to B2; Outlook negative

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Venator Materials plc's (Venator) CFR rating to B2 from B1.
Moody's also downgraded Venator Materials LLC's senior secured term
loan to B1 from Ba3, and the rating on Venator Materials Corporate
senior unsecured bonds to B3 from B2. The outlook for Venator and
its subsidiaries is changed to negative from stable. The downgrades
reflect lower earnings expectations and the likelihood that free cash
flow is negative in 2020, reducing liquidity and diminishing the
possibility that the company can reduce debt ahead of the next downcycle
in TiO2 markets. The SGL-2 rating is downgraded to SGL-3.
"An economic recession that weakens demand in TiO2 end markets will
pressure Venator's earnings and credit metrics this year,"
according to Joseph Princiotta, Moody's SVP and lead analyst
for Venator. "Cash spending for capex and the Pori facility
is projected to be lower compared to last year, but total cash spend
is still expected to exceed cash generation as markets soften, Princiotta
added."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Venator Materials Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Venator Materials plc
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Venator Materials Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Venator Materials plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in
general and TiO2 subsector in particular have been affected by the shock,
especially the auto and certain industrial end markets given the sensitivity
to consumer demand and economic activity. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action,
in part, reflects the impact on Venator of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
While the end markets of architectural coatings and consumer related plastics
served by TiO2 are likely to fair better than most chemical markets in
the second quarter and for the year, the earnings trend line for
TiO2 producers is still likely to be flat or down as other end markets,
i.e. industrial coatings and plastics sold into durable
markets, are likely to show demand weakness this year. Moreover,
still heavy cash spending requirements are likely to result in another
year of negative free cash flow and reduce the company's liquidity
position.
The company expects cash flow usage for the year might total $215-240
million, consisting of $80-90 million for capex,
$75 for pensions and other uses, $15-$20
for Pori-related expenses, $15-$20 for
restructuring, and $40-45 million for cash interest.
Working capital is targeted as a $10 to $30 million source
of cash, but EBITDA in 2019 was $194 million and results
this year are likely to be flat or lower, resulting in negative
cash flow and revolver usage.
Moody's recognizes that the shortfall in cash flow and cash bleed
could be entirely offset with proceeds from the pending sale of the color
pigments business, but the timing of that transaction is now uncertain
given current financial market conditions and challenges for potential
buyers to travel and conduct due diligence. Moody's also
recognizes the company has some levers to pull if conditions deteriorate,
including further reductions or postponement in capex and the level of
spend at the Pori facility.
Venator's credit profile benefits from its leading market position among
the world's leading titanium dioxide producers with a strong presence
in specialty products and modest earnings diversity from the Performance
Additives segment, prospective benefits from a business improvement
program, and adequate liquidity. However, as evidenced
over the last few years, the rating incorporates expectations for
significant fluctuations in market conditions and key credit metrics in
this cyclical industry.
Venator's credit profile has been weakened by macroeconomic challenges
and softer TiO2 markets in 2018 and 2019, particularly in its important
European markets, which accounts for nearly half of total TiO2 sales.
EBITDA margins fell by roughly 500 bp to 9%, with adjusted
gross financial leverage increased to 5.4x for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2019. With the inventory correction that
occurred from late 2018 through the middle of last year, combined
with the substantial and lingering cash usage for the Pori closure and
restructuring costs, cash flow has been negative and cash balances
reduced, leaving debt higher than expected at this point in the
cycle.
While 2019 was a year of lackluster global demand and downside trends
to pricing outside NA, Moody's remains optimistic that the
limited additions to global capacity could eventually underpin more favorable
long term supply-demand fundamentals in TiO2. However,
the outlook for margin growth is tempered by higher raw material ore costs,
particularly for Venator which is the least back-integrated of
the five major global producers.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL")
indicates adequate current liquidity to support operations in the near-term
with $55 million in cash, as of December 31, 2019.
Moody's estimates that free cash flow could be in the range of negative
$40 million to slightly positive this year, depending on
market conditions and actual cash spending in the targeted 'buckets'
identified above. Negative free cash flow would likely be financed
with a combination of cash balance reduction and revolver usage.
Venator has access to an increased $350 million asset-based
revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2022.
However, the borrowing base was reported to be approximately $273
million as of December 31, 2019, less $21 million letters
of credit issued and outstanding; resulting in revolver availability
of $252 million at year end.
The credit agreement contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio
test that does not become effective unless excess availability falls below
10% of the facility. We do not expect the covenants will
be tested in the near-term and believe that the covenant lite structure
is well-aligned with the cyclicality of the company's business
over a longer horizon. An asset sale, as discussed above,
would help improve liquidity.
The negative outlook incorporates the risk to the downside in earnings
and cash flow, either from weakening of the TiO2 markets beyond
current expectations, cash spending that exceeds current estimates,
or failure or long delay in divesting the color pigments business.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's is unlikely to consider an upgrade until positive free cash
flow is restored and robust enough to allow debt reduction. Moody's
would also need to see improved margins relative to peers and clarity
and completion of all Pori spending including the cleanup, remediation
and final closure costs of the facility. If debt were to be meaningfully
reduced below $600 million ahead of the next down cycle,
Moody's would consider an upgrade.
Failure to improve gross adjusted leverage below 5.5x, or
eliminate the cash bleed on a run-rate basis by year end could
result in a further downgrade. Liquidity falling below $150
million could also have negative rating implications.
ESG factors do not impact the ratings at this time, However,
environmental exposure and costs for commodity companies can be meaningful,
and even more so for TiO2 players, and can have credit and ratings
implications. Venator expects to incur environmental costs related
to the cleanup of the Pori facility upon its eventual closure, including
remediation and closure costs. But the company hasn't provided
a timing or estimated range for these costs, which it says could
be material. In addition, the company has capital expenditures
for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) matters of $35
million and $9 million, as of December 31, 2019 and
YE 2018, respectively, as well as environmental reserves relating
to pending environmental cleanup, site reclamation, closure
costs, and known penalties of $9 million and $12 million,
respectively.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Aside from the virus, Social risks are moderate but potentially
increasing for the TiO2 industry, as the ongoing hearings between
the EU Commission and the industry may result in tighter regulation for
TiO2, the scope of which is not yet clear as there is still debate
over the carcinogenicity of TiO2. As a public company, governance
issues are viewed as modest and supported by what has thus far been communication
of reasonable financial policies for the ratings category.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Venator Materials plc is the
world's third-largest producer of titanium dioxide pigments used
in paint, paper, and plastics, and a producer of performance
additives for a wide variety of end markets. Venator was created
through an IPO transaction from Huntsman Corporation in 2017. Venator
generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenues for the
twelve months ended 31 December 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
