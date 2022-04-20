Moody's downgrades Veracode's proposed senior secured term loan rating to B3; upgrades super-priority revolver to Ba3

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Mitnick Corporate Purchaser, Inc.'s (dba Veracode) proposed senior secured term loan to B3 from B2. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the proposed super-priority revolver to Ba3 from B2. All other ratings remain unchanged, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of the senior secured term loan reflects the change in the capital structure with the senior secured term loan increased to $815 million from $580 million, representing the majority of the capital structure as the initially proposed second lien term loan (unrated) is being eliminated. The upgrade of the $75 million super-priority revolver reflects its relatively modest size and most senior position in the capital structure, ahead of the term loan. The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of final documentation.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mitnick Corporate Purchaser, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD1) from B2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Mitnick Corporate Purchaser, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Veracode's B3 CFR reflects the company's high pro-forma leverage of around 8x debt/cash EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, including the change in deferred revenue and stock based compensation, and the expensing of capitalized sales commissions and software development costs), small business scale, and exposure to the fragmented and highly competitive application security market. Moody's anticipates that Veracode's private equity owner will pursue aggressive financial policies, a key ESG consideration, that will sustain high leverage levels. Moody's also expects that Veracode will be looking to expand its product portfolio through M&A and seek out consolidation opportunities that result in elevated integration risks and increased debt levels.

The rating is supported by Veracode's leading position in the application security market and its comprehensive portfolio of application security testing services. The company benefits from strong organic growth potential driven by secular factors, such as the increasing number of enterprise applications and rising cybersecurity concerns. However, Moody's expects that given Veracode's focus on profitable growth, overall revenue growth will be in the high single to low teens percentage range over the next 12-18 months, slower than the double digit rate growth over the last 3 years. The majority of the company's revenue is generated on a recurring SaaS and subscription basis, which coupled with solid gross retention rates provide good revenue and cash flow predictability.

Veracode's liquidity is expected to be good, supported by $20 million of cash at the close of the transaction, full availability under the proposed $75 million revolver, and Moody's expectation for $40 - $45 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. Veracode's cash flow exhibits some seasonality as a significant portion of company's renewals occur in December and March quarters (fiscal Q3 and Q4, respectively). Capital expenditures are modest while the annual term loan amortization is $8.15 million. The proposed revolver is expected to contain a maximum first lien net leverage ratio financial covenant set at 12.5x, which springs at 40% utilization.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for organic revenue and earnings growth in the high single to low teens digit percentage range over the next 12-18 months, with leverage declining to around 7x debt/cash EBITDA and free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digit range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Veracode continues to grow revenue organically and maintains more conservative financial policy with leverage sustained below 7x debt/cash EBITDA and free cash flow to debt exceeding 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or EBITDA decline, liquidity weakens or free cash flow is expected to be negative on other than a temporary basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Burlington, MA, Veracode is a global provider of application security software and services. The company offers solutions across static, dynamic, software composition and interactive testing, serving over 2,600 customers across a wide range of industries. Veracode is being acquired by TA Associates from Thoma Bravo for a total purchase price of $2.5 billion. For the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 the company generated $272 million of revenue.

